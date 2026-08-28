Rams Still Undecided on Backup QB Job After Preseason Finale
Ty Simpson or Stetson Bennett as the No. 2 QB behind starter Matthew Stafford after the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, according to Stu Jackson of TheRams.com. "Not pigeon-holing myself into any sort of decision other than I feel really good about Stetson Bennett, feel really good about Ty Simpson," McVay said. Bennett did not play on Thursday night, while Simpson played the first half and then briefly returned toward the end of the game after Matthew Caldwell left with a knee injury. Bennett went 23-for-37 for 291 yards in his two preseason games, with two carries for nine yards and two rushing touchdowns. Simpson, meanwhile, went 47-for-60 passing for 382 yards and three touchdown passes in his three preseason contests. The Rams clearly took Simpson in the first round in April to be the heir apparent to Stafford, who could be in his final season in 2026, but to begin his rookie campaign, it wouldn't be surprising if McVay goes with the more experienced Bennett as Stafford's backup.
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson