Fernando Mendoza Struggles in Final Extended Opportunity
Fernando Mendoza struggled against a unit of 49ers reserves in Thursday night's preseason finale. The first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft completed seven of his 14 pass attempts for 57 yards while throwing an interception and taking two sacks, and with veteran Kirk Cousins now expected to take the starting job into the regular season, Mendoza's tune-up opportunities are about to see a dramatic decline. "He needs another three preseason games, and all those rookies do," head coach Klint Kubiak said after the game. "Now that the season is starting, the practice reps get smaller, and that's just life. But us as coaches, we've got to get them ready to play and keep developing." The Raiders face a difficult schedule to begin the year, so the team may need to be strategic about when they give Mendoza his first career start, and with a steep learning curve still ahead of him, he is not a player who needs to be drafted in single quarterback leagues.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN