Will Howard Evaluated for a Head Injury on Thursday
Will Howard (head) was being evaluated for a potential head injury on Thursday night in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Howard played the entire first half against Buffalo before being pulled due to injury after going 9-for-15 for 69 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He was sacked three times for a loss of 22 yards. Rookie Drew Allar, who is competing for the QB3 job with Howard behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph, went 9-for-18 in the contest for 88 yards passing, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. Howard, 24, was a sixth-round pick by Pittsburgh last year from Ohio State, but he didn't see any action in the regular season and could be headed to the Steelers' practice squad or to another team if he loses the QB3 battle to Allar following training camp and the preseason. He led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2024, and new head coach Mike McCarthy has had positive things to say, but Howard has zero redraft appeal and very little stash upside in dynasty/keeper leagues.
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders