Chimere Dike Facing Serious Target Competition in 2026
Chimere Dike, is looking to build off a rookie campaign that saw him get 74 targets, 48 receptions, 423 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. Dike finished the season as the WR50, and while he has great speed (4.34 40-yard time), the Titans drafted rookie Carnell Tate in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, have Calvin Ridley, and signed Wan'Dale Robinson from the New York Giants. Target competition for Dike will be an uphill battle this season, as even without Tate and Robinson in the picture, he only saw a 14 percent target share. Robinson is known as a target hog, as he's seen 280 targets over the past two seasons, and Tate profiles as a legitimate future WR1. The one silver lining for Dike is he was ninth in the NFL in red zone target share last season, but with the increased target competition, Dike is going undrafted in most formats. RotoBaller ranks Dike as the WR96 and 249th player off the board. Fantasy Managers should look elsewhere in redraft formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller