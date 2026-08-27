Keon Coleman Ditches Walking Boot
Keon Coleman (foot, toe) was seen on the sideline on Thursday before the team's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers without a walking boot, according to Alex Brasky of Sports Illustrated. Coleman will not play on Thursday night after spraining his right foot/toe in the preseason opener, but with his foot no longer in a walking boot, he could progress towards being ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 13. Despite being a disappointment in his first two seasons in Buffalo after he was selected in the second round from Florida State, the Bills' brass hasn't given up on him and expect him to be a key part in the passing game in 2026 alongside newcomer DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir. Coleman had 38 catches on 59 targets for 404 yards and four touchdowns in 13 regular-season games in 2025 and was benched for being late to a team meeting. Maturity issues and drops have tanked his fantasy value in both redraft and keeper leagues, with Coleman currently being ranked as the WR116 at RotoBaller. If Coleman is out or limited in Week 1, Joshua Palmer and rookie Skyler Bell would be battling for WR3 duties in Houston.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex Brasky
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex Brasky