Marvin Mims Jr. Facing Uphill Battle to Fantasy Relevance in Denver
Marvin Mims Jr. earned some sleeper buzz in fantasy circles ahead of the 2025 campaign. However, the 24-year-old delivered an underwhelming 2025 season, recording 37 catches for 322 yards and one touchdown on 51 targets across 15 games. While Mims Jr.'s role as a return man keeps his roster spot in Denver safe, his target volume may dip even further in 2026 following the Broncos' offseason acquisition of star wideout Jaylen Waddle. Between Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin, Denver has four wideouts who could all be ahead of Mims Jr. on the team's final depth chart once the season begins. In all but the deepest of league formats, Mims Jr. appears unlikely to play a fantasy-relevant role in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller