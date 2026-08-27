Travis Etienne Jr. Seeing Stock Rise Following Backfield Injury
Travis Etienne Jr. is entering his first season with the team after signing a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency. The 27-year-old is coming off a stellar season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025, as he recorded 1,399 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns on 296 touches across 17 games. While Etienne Jr.'s contract status suggests he will be the lead back in New Orleans, it appeared heading into training camp as though he might be splitting work with long-time Saints back Alvin Kamara (knee). However, Kamara suffered a sprained MCL during a joint practice session with the Los Angeles Rams and may now miss the beginning of the regular season. With Kamara sidelined, Etienne Jr. has a chance to establish a true three-down role early in the year. Entering 2026, Etienne Jr. profiles as a high-end RB2 option for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller