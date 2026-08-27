Kyle Monangai's Redraft Value Fading Amidst Current Injury Absence
Kyle Monangai (knee) entered training camp as one of the buzzier names in fantasy circles. Unfortunately, Monangai is currently sidelined after suffering a hyperextended knee during a camp practice. While Monangai is lucky to have avoided significant structural damage and could even return in time for the start of the regular season, he will have missed a significant chunk of the summer. The missed time matters for Monangai because he entered camp competing for touches with veteran Bears running back D'Andre Swift. Swift has been a steady player since signing with Chicago before the 2024 season, recording over 2,700 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns across 33 games with the team. Given his injury situation, Monangai seems likely to be Chicago's true RB2, at least early in the year. He still carries upside as a handcuff and stash option, but Monangai's stand-alone value in redraft leagues is in question entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller