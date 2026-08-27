Jalen Nailor Making a Case for Late-Round Value
Jalen Nailor has strengthened his late-round redraft case by holding onto a starting job throughout August. Nailor signed a three-year, $35.03 million deal with Las Vegas after setting career highs with 29 catches and 444 receiving yards to go with four touchdowns in 2025, and the Raiders still list him with the first-team offense. His chemistry with Kirk Cousins has also shown up repeatedly in camp. Nailor caught a deep touchdown from Cousins on August 6, another score during red-zone work on August 10, and two more touchdowns from him in the red zone on August 17. He then caught one of three targets for 22 yards against Houston while playing into the third drive. There is still some risk here. Head coach Klint Kubiak recently challenged the entire receiver room to be more consistent, while Brock Bowers should remain the focal point of the passing game and Tre Tucker and Jack Bech will compete for targets. Still, Nailor's starting role, vertical ability, and repeated red-zone production have made him more interesting than he was entering camp. RotoBaller currently has him at WR64.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller