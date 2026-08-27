Dolphins Acquire Running Back Jarquez Hunter From Rams
Jarquez Hunter from the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in exchange for wide receiver Tutu Atwell, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hunter was selected 117th overall in the fourth round in the 2025 NFL draft by the Rams out of Auburn, but he did not see any usage on offense during his first year in the league. The 23-year-old also saw limited action on special teams. Hunter showed good burst and speed out of the backfield in college, but he has never been much of an asset on passing downs, which will limit his long-term upside with his move to South Beach. In Miami, he will not have much of a clearer path to touches in 2026, as he'll likely be the Dolphins' No. 4 option behind starter De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Ollie Gordon II (ribs). Hunter will now have to learn a new offense with time running out before the start of the regular season. At best, he is a dynasty/keeper stash for RB depth. Hunter can be ignored in single-year fantasy leagues.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter