Jordan Miller to be Re-Evaluated in Six Months
Jordan Miller (shoulder) underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn left rotator cuff sustained during an offseason workout, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Miller will be re-evaluated in six months, putting his return window around late February or March at the earliest. The 26-year-old re-signed with the Clippers on a three-year, $15.3 million deal in July after averaging a career-best 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 22.1 minutes across 60 games last season. His path had already tightened after the Max Strus trade, and this injury gives Cam Christie and Kobe Sanders a cleaner shot at depth minutes behind Bradley Beal and Strus.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania