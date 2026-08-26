Kenneth Walker is "Gonna be Fine"
Kenneth Walker's (ankle) shoe caused some swelling around his ankle but added that "he's gonna be fine," according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. The initial report on Walker was that he missed training camp practice earlier this week with a foot injury, but it was never considered very serious after he was seen walking without a limp and without a brace of any kind on his foot on Tuesday. The 25-year-old will most likely be held out of the preseason finale on Friday against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, but all signs point to the Super Bowl MVP being a full-go as KC's workhorse RB for a Week 1 showdown on Monday night against the division-rival Denver Broncos. The former second-rounder by Seattle in 2022 from Michigan State played all 17 regular-season games in 2025 and had the second 1,000-yard rushing season of his career while scoring five times on the ground and adding 31 catches for 282 yards as a receiver. Walker has a history of lower-body injuries, but if he can stay healthy, his volume alone with the Chiefs should give him a high floor as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 in fantasy football.
Source: The Kansas City Star - Sam McDowell
Source: The Kansas City Star - Sam McDowell