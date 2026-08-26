Parker Washington Dominates After Injury Absence
Parker Washington has shown no obvious effects from the undisclosed injury that kept him out of practice last week. Black & Teal highlighted Washington for a second straight day against Tampa Bay on Wednesday after he caught a red-zone touchdown from Trevor Lawrence. Washington returned to practice Sunday and was described by the Jaguars as back to full speed. He also picked up where he left off before the absence, when he had been one of Jacksonville's most consistent camp standouts. Washington is coming off a breakout 2025 season with 58 catches on 95 targets for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games. He closed the regular season especially well, putting up 400 receiving yards and two scores over the final four games. Washington and Brenton Strange were also Lawrence's favorite targets Wednesday, particularly in the red zone. With Washington back making plays, the brief injury absence does not appear to have disrupted his standing in Jacksonville's offense.
Source: Black&Teal
Source: Black&Teal