Tua Tagovailoa to Start Friday Against Former Team
Tua Tagovailoa will start Friday night's preseason finale against his former team, the Miami Dolphins, according to Ari Meirov. Tagovailoa spent six seasons in Miami before the Dolphins released him in March, and he landed with Atlanta shortly afterward. His Falcons debut didn't offer much, as he completed three of five passes for 22 yards against Denver. He didn't play in Atlanta's second preseason game. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. has now been cleared for full-team work and rotated with Tagovailoa during first-team periods Monday. Atlanta still hasn't named its Week 1 starter. Tagovailoa is coming off a 2025 season in which he threw for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 14 starts. Friday gives the 28-year-old one more preseason opportunity, this time in a familiar building. The start itself doesn't settle Atlanta's quarterback situation, especially with Penix finally back in the mix.
Source: Ari Meirov
Source: Ari Meirov