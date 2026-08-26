Zay Flowers Will Be Ready for Week 1
Zay Flowers (undisclosed), who was held out of training camp practice on Wednesday for precautionary reasons, will be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. The Ravens are just playing it safe with their WR1 in the latter stages of training camp this summer. The 25-year-old remains the team's unquestioned top wideout, and the former 22nd overall pick from Boston College could have even more fantasy upside in 2026 in the team's new offense under coordinator Declan Doyle as he enters his fourth year in the league. Flowers has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons with a total of 2,270 yards, nine touchdowns, and 160 receptions on 234 targets. Especially in point-per-reception fantasy leagues, Flowers is a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 target with a high floor if he can stay healthy. He also had 77 receptions for 858 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games played in 2023 as a rookie in Baltimore.
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer