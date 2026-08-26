Jacory Croskey-Merritt Still Out With Lower-Body Injury
Jacory Croskey-Merritt (lower body) remains sidelined at Wednesday's training camp practice, according to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. Croskey-Merritt is believed to be day-to-day with a groin injury that he suffered in practice last Thursday. Rachaad White (hamstring) and Jeremy McNichols (quadriceps) have also been banged up lately, so Washington's backfield is a little beat up right now. Head coach Dan Quinn said last week that Croskey-Merritt is expected to return to training camp practice at some point this week, so he should be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in early September. The 25-year-old had a successful rookie year in 2025 after he was a seventh-round pick out of Arizona, leading the Commanders with 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 175 carries while also catching nine passes for 68 yards as a receiver in 17 games. The Commanders are giving Bill every opportunity to earn a bigger role in the backfield, but the offseason addition of pass-catching specialist White will likely keep his overall fantasy upside limited, especially in PPR leagues. RotoBaller currently has JCM ranked as the No. 37 fantasy RB for 2026.
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed