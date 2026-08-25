Brandon Miller is Nearing Return
Brandon Miller (shoulder) is nearing a return to action after having surgery. Miller underwent left shoulder surgery in May. Miller recently told Boone in an interview that his shoulder is more mobile after undergoing surgery. The Hornets haven't given a timetable on Miller's return to the court yet. He's still waiting to get full clearance to return to basketball activities. There is still over a month before training camp, so Miller still has plenty of time to get ready. The expectation is that Miller will be ready to play by the beginning of the season.
Source: Rod Boone
Source: Rod Boone