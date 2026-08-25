Sam LaPorta Resumes Work After Hip Issue
Sam LaPorta (hip) returned to practice Tuesday, according to Richard Silva. LaPorta had been sidelined since last week after taking a hit to the hip that caused the issue to flare up. Head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that Detroit felt good about LaPorta's long-term outlook but couldn't guarantee he would be ready for Week 1. Getting him back onto the field five days later is an encouraging development, though his level of participation Tuesday was not immediately clear. LaPorta was limited to nine games last season, catching 40 passes for 489 yards and three touchdowns. His return doesn't lock in his status for the opener, but it moves things in a much better direction after Detroit spent the end of last week resting him.
Source: Richard Silva
Source: Richard Silva