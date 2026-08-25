Brian Daboll Thinks Titans' Deep Passing Game Needs to Improve
Cam Ward. The former first overall pick has not looked sharp in the preseason or during training camp while learning Daboll's offense, and he went 8-for-12 passing for 69 yards while mostly working underneath in the team's preseason game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Ward has yet to link up with rookie first-round receiver Carnell Tate in the preseason either, although the Titans' coaching staff has not seemed very worried. The 24-year-old from Miami predictably struggled in his first NFL campaign in 2025, completing just 59.8% of his pass attempts for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 17 games. The Titans added weapons for Ward going into Year 2, but if his accuracy and deep-ball prowess do not improve, it could be more of the same in 2026. At best, fantasy managers should be targeting Ward as a low-end QB2 with upside as he continues to develop.
Source: TitanInsider.com - Terry McCormick
Source: TitanInsider.com - Terry McCormick