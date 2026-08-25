TreVeyon Henderson Undergoing "Precautionary Tests" on his Ankle
TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is undergoing some "precautionary tests" done on his right ankle, but he is walking and moving around fine, a league source told Christopher Price of The Boston Globe. Henderson's injury is being described as a lower-ankle issue that he suffered in training camp practice on Monday when he slipped on the turf. Before his injury, he was not expected to play in the preseason finale this Thursday against the Cleveland Browns. Price thinks that the next time we will see Henderson at practice will be in the days leading up to the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. It sounds like the Ohio State product will not have to miss time to begin the season, but we will keep a close eye on his status in the next few weeks. If he is limited or out for Week 1, Rhamondre Stevenson will become a must-start in fantasy lineups, with either Lan Larison or rookie Jam Miller having an expanded role as the RB2 for the Pats. Despite the injury, fantasy managers should still be targeting Henderson as an RB3/flex option with upside going into his second year in the NFL.
Source: The Boston Globe - Christopher Price
Source: The Boston Globe - Christopher Price