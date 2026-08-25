Aday Mara Works on Conditioning
Aday Mara is working on his NBA conditioning in Spain with Maral Javadifar, the team's athletic performance director, according to Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire. Javadifar spent the past seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was part of the Super Bowl LV staff that beat Kansas City. Mara, the No. 12 pick in June out of national champion Michigan, remains a long-term fantasy stash rather than an early contributor. He is set to compete with Jaylin Williams for backup center minutes behind Isaiah Hartenstein, while Chet Holmgren anchors the frontcourt. Mara is also on Spain's roster for World Cup qualifiers against Portugal on Friday and Greece on Monday.
Source: Clemente Almanza
Source: Clemente Almanza