Isaiah Joe Brings Title Experience to Pistons Bench
Isaiah Joe is the only current player on the roster with an NBA championship on his resume, as Caden Handwork of SI noted. Joe won the 2025 title with Oklahoma City before Detroit acquired him from the Thunder for two second-round picks, giving the Pistons another proven shooter around Cade Cunningham. The 27-year-old averaged a career-best 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 2.5 threes while shooting 42.3 percent from deep last season. Joe still profiles as a bench specialist, so his fantasy value is tied mostly to triples unless Detroit gives him steady closing minutes.
Source: Caden Handwork
Source: Caden Handwork