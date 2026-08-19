Justin Thomas Needs a Big Week at BMW Championship

Aug 19, 2026, 10:50 AM ET
Justin Thomas posted a disappointing T47 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, losing more than 6.8 strokes combined off the tee and on approach, along with another 2.3 strokes putting. He now looks to bounce back at the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club, where he finished T6 at the 2018 PGA Championship. Success here will require distance off the tee and strong long iron play. Thomas ranks 62nd off the tee (+0.164 strokes per round) and 57th in driving distance, but just 114th on approach (-0.117) and 119th in proximity from 200+ yards. Where he has been elite is around the greens, ranking first on Tour (+0.618). With his irons continuing to be a concern, Thomas will need his short game and driving distance to carry him. He needs at least a solo seventh-place finish to have a chance at moving into the top 30 and advancing to next week's Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour