Jacob deGrom Will Start on Thursday
Jacob deGrom (triceps) will make the start on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. The Rangers pulled deGrom from his last start early last Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels after just two innings due to fatigue in his right triceps, but he has responded well since then and will toe the rubber against the Nats on Thursday. The 38-year-old veteran hurler still has enough strikeout upside to be relevant in nearly all fantasy baseball leagues, but a potential short leash on Thursday will limit his DFS upside against Washington as he returns from another injury. In his 23 starts for Texas this year over 120 2/3 innings pitched, the two-time Cy Young winner has gone 8-8 with a 3.95 ERA (3.25 FIP) and a 1.17 WHIP with 147 strikeouts and 31 walks. Fantasy managers need to keep in mind that he has not gone beyond five innings since his final start in June.
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant