Theo Gillen Producing Monster Numbers in Minors at Age 20
Theo Gillen is just 20 years old and is already showing off his skills with the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits. The left-handed hitter has split his time between High-A and Double-A this season with 21 homers and 80 RBI to go with 40 stolen bases while hitting .323. Those are monster numbers for the young outfield prospect, and they are enticing to call for a stash of Gillen to fantasy rosters even in redraft leagues. The 40 stolen bases are elite speed for the Rays' No. 2 overall prospect. He boasts 60-grade speed with a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power. Fantasy managers wanting to take a chance can do so on Gillen, but he has yet to hit Triple-A, so the Rays could be a bit hesitant in their promotion of the future star.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball