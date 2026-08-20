Tanner Scott Re-Emerging as a Must-Roster Closer
Tanner Scott picked up his 18th save of the season on Wednesday night, pitching a scoreless 10th inning with a strikeout in his team's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Colorado Rockies. With Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz (neck) back on the injured list, Scott has now earned saves in back-to-back appearances and should see regular save opportunities for as long as Diaz remains sidelined. Across 51 1/3 innings (55 games) on the year, Scott has pitched to a 2.28 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 63 strikeouts and 18 saves. The 32-year-old has struck out 32% of the batters he's faced while posting just a 5.6% walk rate. In any league where Scott is available, he should be viewed as a must-roster saves source until Diaz returns from the IL.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com