Chase DeLauter Missing Another Game With Hamstring Tightness
Chase DeLauter (hamstring) will sit out again on Wednesday against the visiting San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field, according to MLB.com. With Jo Adell (knee) also out, Angel Martinez will start in right field and bat cleanup for the Guards against Giants rookie left-hander Matt Wilkinson, who is making his major-league debut. DeLauter has not played since leaving Sunday's series finale against the San Diego Padres with tightness in his left hamstring. The good news is that an MRI exam came back negative, so DeLauter could be back as early as Thursday's series finale against San Francisco. The 24-year-old first-rounder from James Madison University deserves to be rostered in most fantasy leagues during his strong rookie campaign. DeLauter enters play on Wednesday hitting .285/.358/.442 with a .799 OPS, 13 home runs, 57 RBI, 49 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in his 403 at-bats. He's been strong in 14 games in August, too, going 19-for-56 (.339) with two homers, two doubles, six RBI, three steals, and 11 runs scored.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com