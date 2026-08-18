Jacob deGrom a Candidate to Start for Rangers on Thursday
Jacob deGrom (triceps) threw a successful bullpen session on Tuesday and is a candidate to start the Rangers matchup on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, per Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports. deGrom was removed from his most recent start last Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels due to a triceps issue. However, it appears as though the veteran right-hander has avoided a serious injury and should soon be back on the mound. Across 120 2/3 innings (23 starts) on the year, deGrom has recorded an 8-8 record with a 3.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 147 strikeouts. While the 38-year-old is no longer the same dominant force he once was at his peak, deGrom has still posted an excellent 29.5% strikeout rate while allowing just a 6.2% walk rate. As long as he's active, deGrom profiles as a must-start starting pitcher for fantasy managers.
Source: DLLS Sports - Jeff Wilson
Source: DLLS Sports - Jeff Wilson