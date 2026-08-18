Charlie Condon a Top Stash for Power Despite Recent Slowdown
Charlie Condon has cooled off at Triple-A Albuquerque, going 1-for-17 (.059) over his last five games with an ugly 42.9 percent strikeout rate during that time. Even so, the Rockies' second-ranked prospect is having a strong season for the Isotopes, hitting .271 with a .909 OPS, 22 home runs, and seven steals in 102 games. The organization is certainly taking its time awarding the former third-overall draft pick an MLB debut, though the emergence of other players like Cole Carrigg and Zac Veen has made for a crowded talent pool. Nevertheless, expect the 6-foot-5 slugger to make a late-season debut in the coming weeks, and it could be just in time for the fantasy stretch run. The elevated strikeout rate may limit his ability to hit for average in the majors, but his power potential in the thin air of Coors Field will be a sight to see, and the 23-year-old should be considered one of the top stashes in redraft leagues for home runs.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com