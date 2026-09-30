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Austin Riley Powers Braves to Game 1 Victory with Late Home Run

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Sep 30, 2026, 11:48 AM ET

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley was the hero of his team's 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series, hitting a go-ahead three-run home run off of Phillies closer Jhoan Duran in the eighth inning. It was Riley's lone hit in three plate appearances on Tuesday, but it obviously came at a key time for Atlanta. The 29-year-old battled through a frustrating year at the plate in 2026, hitting .219/.290/.364 with 19 home runs, 72 RBI, 64 runs scored, and nine stolen bases across 630 plate appearances. Riley's 31.9% strikeout rate was his worst since his rookie season in 2019. However, the righty slugger still maintained a solid 12.4% barrel rate during the regular season. If he can unlock some of his power in October, Riley could be an impact bat for the Braves in the postseason.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 30, 2026, 11:36 AM ET

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells played a surprisingly key role in his team's 9-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, going 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, two RBI, and a run scored. The 27-year-old had a down year at the plate in 2026, hitting .182/.292/.332 with 14 home runs, 32 RBI, 39 runs scored, and four stolen bases across 388 plate appearances. Wells' barrel rate dropped to a career-low 7.7%, while his strikeout rate increased to a career-worst 26.5%. However, Wells was significantly better in the second half of the season than he was in the first, hitting .229 with a 14.3% walk rate, .787 OPS, and eight home runs across 140 plate appearances after the All-Star break. If Wells can continue to provide solid production at the bottom of the Yankees lineup, he could be an X-factor for New York in the postseason.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 30, 2026, 11:26 AM ET

San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove made his return to the big-league mound in his team's 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday. The 33-year-old worked around two hits and a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts. Musgrove missed the entire 2025 and 2026 regular seasons due to elbow surgery and numerous health-related setbacks. However, San Diego activated him from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday and included him on their roster for the Wild Card Series. Musgrove's usage out of the bullpen in a blowout indicates that San Diego may not be eager to thrust him into high-leverage situations just yet. Still, the veteran may end up playing a significant role for the Padres if San Diego can make a deep playoff push.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 30, 2026, 11:17 AM ET

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado helped lead his team to an 8-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. Machado battled through a bit of a slump at the plate to end the regular season, hitting just .200 across 99 plate appearances in September. The 34-year-old's overall numbers were also below his usual standard, as he hit just .217/.303/.407 in 677 trips to the plate. Still, Machado remained an excellent run producer, slugging 30 home runs and logging 91 RBI. The veteran also has plenty of experience in the playoffs, as he's hit 13 home runs across 222 career postseason plate appearances. Machado could be a player to watch in Game 2 on Wednesday, as he's hit .360 with two home runs in 25 career plate appearances against Cubs starting pitcher Kevin Gausman.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 30, 2026, 11:08 AM ET

San Diego Padres outfielder/second baseman Fernando Tatis Jr. was one of the stars of his team's 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old went two-for-three with a solo home run, a walk, and two additional runs scored. Tatis Jr. set the tone by homering on the first pitch thrown by Cubs starter Matthew Boyd. Tatis Jr.'s big night was a continuation of his hot finish to the regular season, as he hit .337 with eight home runs across 104 plate appearances in September. Tatis Jr. has also been remarkably productive in the postseason to this point in his career, hitting .333/.432/.746 with seven home runs, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 74 plate appearances in the playoffs. Tatis Jr. and the Padres will have a chance to advance to the National League Division Series on Wednesday night against Cubs right-hander Kevin Gausman.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 30, 2026, 10:54 AM ET

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that right-hander Kevin Gausman will start Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Petco Park, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. Gausman has been cleared to make the start after injuring his left (non-throwing) shoulder while diving to make a play at third base in his final regular-season start last week, and he will be tasked with helping the Cubs avoid elimination in the three-game series after they lost 9-0 on Tuesday night in Game 1. The 35-year-old veteran and two-time All-Star went 9-12 overall in 2026 with a 4.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched over his 32 starts with the Cubbies and Toronto Blue Jays. Gausman pitched slightly worse after being traded to Chicago at the early-August deadline, going 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 57:11 K:BB in his nine starts covering 50 1/3 innings. His lone start against the Padres this year came with Toronto on July 12, when he gave up three earned runs in six innings for a no-decision with three walks and eight strikeouts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sahadev Sharma
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Sep 30, 2026, 10:48 AM ET

San Diego Padres right-hander Michael King was nearly flawless in the team's 8-0 win on Tuesday over the visiting Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series at Petco Park. King threw seven shutout innings with only one hit allowed, three walks, and eight strikeouts to give the Friars a 1-0 lead in the short three-game series. The 31-year-old veteran did not allow a hit until the seventh inning, when infielder Nico Hoerner beat out a soft-hit ground ball down the line at third base. It was a masterful performance for King, who went 12-10 during the 2026 regular season with a 3.21 ERA (4.13 FIP) and 1.18 WHIP with 159 strikeouts and 70 walks in 185 innings pitched across his 32 starts in his third year in San Diego. If the Padres advance past Chicago in the Wild-Card Series, King's next start would likely come in Game 2 of the National League Division Series in Milwaukee against the Brewers on Sunday. Tuesday's strong performance was a nice bounce-back outing for King after he gave up five earned runs on six hits in four innings in his last regular-season start on Sept. 22 at the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Sep 30, 2026, 10:39 AM ET

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (hand) left Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series early on Tuesday night against the division-rival New York Yankees because his hand "flared on him" during a check swing, manager Chad Tracy told Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. Before leaving the eventual 9-0 loss at Yankee Stadium, Anthony went 0-for-2 at the plate with two strikeouts as the designated hitter and leadoff hitter for Boston. He was replaced at DH by Andruw Monasterio. This is not what Red Sox fans want to hear, as Anthony missed almost four months during the regular season with an injury to the same hand/wrist. For now, we will consider him day-to-day and check back on Wednesday to see if he is back in the lineup for a must-win Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series against Yankees left-hander Max Fried. Anthony, a former top outfield prospect, only managed to play in 55 games in his first full season in the big leagues, and he hit .245 (52-for-212) with five home runs, 15 RBI, 24 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 242 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr
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Sep 30, 2026, 10:22 AM ET

New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler strengthened his case for the American League Cy Young Award this year by dominating the division-rival Boston Red Sox in the 9-0 win on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series in the Bronx. Schlittler tossed 6 1/3 innings of shutout baseball while allowing only two hits, walking one, and striking out 10. The 25-year-old was clicking on all cylinders, at one point retiring 13 straight hitters while also inducing a whopping 24 swings and misses (14 on fastballs). Schlittler was given a long leash in this one and threw a career-high 117 pitches on the night. In his three postseason starts, dating back to last year, Schlittler has been incredible for the Yankees, giving up just two earned runs with 24 strikeouts and only one walk in 20 2/3 frames. The former seventh-rounder in 2022 from Northeastern University went 14-6 during the regular season with a league-best 1.95 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 239:49 K:BB in 193 2/3 innings across his 33 starts. If the Yankees move past Boston in the Wild-Card Series, Schlittler's next start would come against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Sep 30, 2026, 10:14 AM ET

New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice continued to feast on fastballs in the 9-0 win over the division-rival Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series on Tuesday, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and six RBI as the designated hitter. The game was already well in hand late when Rice hit a grand slam in the eighth inning off right-hander Brayan Bello. The 27-year-old continued his breakout 2026 campaign into the start of the postseason and, for one night, made Yankees fans forget that three-time MVP Aaron Judge (calf) was not included on the Wild-Card roster. In just his second big-league season, Rice was a first-time All-Star and finished the regular season with a .264/.363/.534 slash line with an .897 OPS, 41 home runs, 97 RBI, 105 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 154 games and 667 plate appearances as one of the best power hitters in baseball this year. Rice will look to continue mashing the baseball on Tuesday as the Yankees look to end the three-game series quickly when they face veteran right-hander Sonny Gray at Yankee Stadium.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:55 PM ET

Miami Marlins outfielder Jakob Marsee (elbow) felt discomfort in his elbow and will see renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Across 616 plate appearances in 2026, Marsee hit .231/.348/.359 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 83 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. The 25-year-old does not profile as a major power threat, logging a 3.8% barrel rate and a 34.5% hard-hit rate. However, his excellent 12.7% walk rate allowed him to consistently get on base and be a valuable source of speed for fantasy managers. Part of Marsee's value to the Marlins is his above-average defense in center field, so the team will need to make sure that his throwing arm is fully healthy going into 2027. Fantasy managers should check back for further updates on Marsee's status in the coming days.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:38 PM ET

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (elbow) has been fully cleared to begin his normal offseason workout program, per Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News. Adames was placed on the injured list in late August due to a left elbow sprain and wound up missing the remainder of the 2026 regular season. It was a down year for the 31-year-old before the injury, hitting .230/.289/.424 with 21 home runs, 51 RBI, 62 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 505 plate appearances. Adames posted a single-digit (8.9%) barrel rate for the first time since 2020, and his 38.8% hard-hit rate was his worst since 2019. The veteran may have been attempting to play through the elbow ailment before eventually going on the IL, which could explain some of his struggles. With a fully healthy offseason, Adames could be poised for a bounce-back campaign in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:30 PM ET

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said that outfielder Jordan Walker (hip) played through hip pain late in the 2026 regular season, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Walker was one of the breakout success stories of 2026, hitting .269/.327/.466 with 29 home runs, 102 RBI, 97 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases across 667 plate appearances. However, the 24-year-old was significantly worse in the second half of the season than he was in the first, hitting .234 with a .660 OPS and seven home runs across 272 plate appearances after the All-Star break. Walker's barrel rate fell from 14.1% to 11.9%, and his strikeout rate increased from 24.8% to 27.9%. Assuming Walker can get healthy over the offseason, fantasy managers can potentially discount some of his second-half struggles as health-related.--Will Brady
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:21 PM ET

Minnesota Twins outfielder Walker Jenkins (elbow) will undergo surgery to "remove bone chips/spurs" from his right elbow, per Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune. Jenkins made his MLB debut with the Twins in late August, hitting .226/.293/.393 with four home runs, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored, and one stolen base across 93 plate appearances in the big leagues. The 21-year-old is widely considered to be one of the better outfield prospects in baseball and dominated Triple-A pitching before getting promoted, hitting .308 with 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 307 trips to the plate. Assuming Jenkins is able to make a full recovery ahead of next spring, he could be a key piece of the Twins' 2027 plans. However, fantasy managers should be aware that he will not have a fully healthy offseason to continue developing his game.--Will Brady
Source: The Minnesota Star Tribune - Bobby Nightengale
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:09 PM ET

San Diego Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta will get the ball for Game 2 of his team's National League Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. Pivetta missed most of the 2026 regular season due to elbow issues. However, the 33-year-old was effective when healthy, recording a 3-2 record with a 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts across 34 2/3 innings (eight starts). Pivetta averaged 94.0 miles per hour on his fastball and logged a 26.9% strikeout rate. The veteran has also had success as a playoff pitcher in his career, recording a 2.89 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 18 2/3 innings (four games). San Diego will start right-hander Michael King against Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday night.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - AJ Cassavell
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Sep 29, 2026, 5:06 PM ET

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, outfielder Aaron Judge, and a couple of the team's trainers met on Monday night after Judge's live batting practice session to discuss the slugger's health situation, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "We just felt like he's not quite there yet," Boone said. The Yankees made the decision to leave Judge off the roster for the Wild-Card Series this week against the division-rival Boston Red Sox. Not having the three-time MVP for the start of the playoffs is not ideal, but the good news is that the Yankees are getting both outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (calves) and Trent Grisham (hamstring) back for their series against Boston. The 34-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list less than two weeks ago with a moderate right-calf strain after missing most of the 2026 regular season with a stress fracture in his rib. Judge is obviously one of the best power hitters in the game, but the Yankees will be without him for the three-game series in the Bronx. If New York advances to face the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series, it is unclear if Judge will be cleared. He will definitely need to test his calf by running the bases before then.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
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Sep 29, 2026, 4:31 PM ET

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series on Tuesday against the division-rival Boston Red Sox with a left-hander on the mound, per MLB.com. Anthony Volpe is making the start at the keystone and will hit seventh against Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle. Chisholm has never faced the tough lefty, and he has hit just .218 (32-for-147) with five of his 19 home runs, 21 RBI, 11 walks, and 56 strikeouts in 160 plate appearances against southpaws in 2026. The talented power/speed infielder has hit the ball well in September, albeit in just eight games, going 8-for-28 (.286) with a homer, an RBI, four runs scored, and a stolen base for the Yankees. With right-handed veteran hurler Sonny Gray set to start for Boston in Game 2 of the series in the Bronx on Wednesday, Chisholm will be back in the starting nine a day from now. Like Chisholm, Volpe has never faced Tolle in his big-league career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Sep 29, 2026, 4:23 PM ET

Milwaukee Brewers flamethrowing right-hander Jacob Misiorowski is the team's probable starter for Game 1 of the National League Division Series, with right-hander Logan Henderson lined up for Game 2 of the NLDS, manager Pat Murphy told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. It comes as no surprise that the Miz would get the ball for the first game of the series against the winner of the three-game Wild-Card Series this week against the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. The 24-year-old Misiorowski finished his first full year in the majors in 2026 with a league-best 1.80 ERA (2.17 FIP) and 252 strikeouts across his 174 2/3 innings pitched over 30 starts for the Brew Crew. He also led the league with a 0.80 WHIP and 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Milwaukee kept Misiorowski's innings limited in the second half, but he was still very tough to hit, posting a 2.12 ERA with 17 walks and 85 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings across his 12 starts. He went 6-1 after the All-Star break. Misiorowski had a 2.82 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in four games versus the division-rival Cubs this year, and he tossed seven shutout innings with no walks and 10 strikeouts in his lone start against the Padres.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
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Sep 29, 2026, 3:31 PM ET

Chicago Cubs veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman (shoulder) is on the team's Wild-Card roster for the series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park this week, which would indicate that his left-shoulder injury is no longer an issue, according to Jared Wyllys of CHGO Sports. Gausman injured his left (non-throwing) shoulder while attempting to make a diving play at third base in his final start of the regular season last Wednesday, but he appears to be fine now. The Cubs are sending left-hander Matthew Boyd out for Game 1 of the series against the Padres on Tuesday, but Gausman could be tapped to take the ball in Game 2 on Wednesday or, if necessary, in Game 3 on Thursday. The 35-year-old veteran began the 2026 season with the Toronto Blue Jays but was acquired by the Cubs at the trade deadline to add depth to their banged-up starting rotation. The two-time All-Star was inconsistent in his nine starts for Chicago, going 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 57:11 K:BB in 50 1/3 innings. He faced the Padres in San Diego while still with the Blue Jays on July 12 and allowed three earned runs with three walks and eight strikeouts in six innings for a no-decision.--Keith Hernandez
Source: CHGO Sports - Jared Wyllys
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Sep 29, 2026, 3:24 PM ET

The San Diego Padres activated right-hander Joe Musgrove (elbow) from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, and he will be included on the roster for the Wild-Card Series this week at Petco Park against the Chicago Cubs, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. It is a bit of a surprise, since Musgrove did not pitch for the Friars at all in 2026, and he made only 19 starts in 2024 before eventually undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Musgrove was expected to be ready for the start of this season, but he suffered a setback in spring training and then was not recovering the way he would have liked once he started a minor-league rehab assignment. Because of the long layoff and the fact that he has not pitched in the majors at all this year, if Musgrove gets into a game during the Wild-Card Series, it will almost certainly be in more of a low-leverage bullpen role. The 33-year-old veteran was an All-Star in 2022 with the Padres, posting a career-best 2.93 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 30 starts. Musgrove went 6-5 with a 3.88 ERA (3.96 FIP) and 1.17 WHIP with 101 strikeouts and 23 walks in his 19 starts in 2024 before being shut down.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Dennis Lin
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Sep 29, 2026, 1:52 PM ET

Boston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (shoulder) has been activated from the 60-day injured list and is on the team's roster for the Wild-Card Series this week against the division-rival New York Yankees, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Crochet only managed to make six starts (30 innings) for Boston in his second season with the team in 2026 due to left-shoulder and lat injuries. The 27-year-old southpaw has been ramping up for the last month or so, but with time running out, he will not serve as a starter for the BoSox, at least not for the Wild-Card Series this week. The two-time All-Star was not very effective in his six starts during the regular season early in the year before he was shut down, as he went 3-3 with a 6.30 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts in his 30 innings pitched. If Crochet can regain the form he showed in 2025, when he finished second in the American League Cy Young voting, he could be an indispensable relief asset for Boston this postseason.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
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Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
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