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Jakob Marsee Battling Elbow Discomfort, Will See Specialist

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Sep 29, 2026, 9:55 PM ET

Miami Marlins outfielder Jakob Marsee (elbow) felt discomfort in his elbow and will see renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Across 616 plate appearances in 2026, Marsee hit .231/.348/.359 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 83 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. The 25-year-old does not profile as a major power threat, logging a 3.8% barrel rate and a 34.5% hard-hit rate. However, his excellent 12.7% walk rate allowed him to consistently get on base and be a valuable source of speed for fantasy managers. Part of Marsee's value to the Marlins is his above-average defense in center field, so the team will need to make sure that his throwing arm is fully healthy going into 2027. Fantasy managers should check back for further updates on Marsee's status in the coming days.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:38 PM ET

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (elbow) has been fully cleared to begin his normal offseason workout program, per Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News. Adames was placed on the injured list in late August due to a left elbow sprain and wound up missing the remainder of the 2026 regular season. It was a down year for the 31-year-old before the injury, hitting .230/.289/.424 with 21 home runs, 51 RBI, 62 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 505 plate appearances. Adames posted a single-digit (8.9%) barrel rate for the first time since 2020, and his 38.8% hard-hit rate was his worst since 2019. The veteran may have been attempting to play through the elbow ailment before eventually going on the IL, which could explain some of his struggles. With a fully healthy offseason, Adames could be poised for a bounce-back campaign in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:30 PM ET

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said that outfielder Jordan Walker (hip) played through hip pain late in the 2026 regular season, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Walker was one of the breakout success stories of 2026, hitting .269/.327/.466 with 29 home runs, 102 RBI, 97 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases across 667 plate appearances. However, the 24-year-old was significantly worse in the second half of the season than he was in the first, hitting .234 with a .660 OPS and seven home runs across 272 plate appearances after the All-Star break. Walker's barrel rate fell from 14.1% to 11.9%, and his strikeout rate increased from 24.8% to 27.9%. Assuming Walker can get healthy over the offseason, fantasy managers can potentially discount some of his second-half struggles as health-related.--Will Brady
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:21 PM ET

Minnesota Twins outfielder Walker Jenkins (elbow) will undergo surgery to "remove bone chips/spurs" from his right elbow, per Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune. Jenkins made his MLB debut with the Twins in late August, hitting .226/.293/.393 with four home runs, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored, and one stolen base across 93 plate appearances in the big leagues. The 21-year-old is widely considered to be one of the better outfield prospects in baseball and dominated Triple-A pitching before getting promoted, hitting .308 with 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 307 trips to the plate. Assuming Jenkins is able to make a full recovery ahead of next spring, he could be a key piece of the Twins' 2027 plans. However, fantasy managers should be aware that he will not have a fully healthy offseason to continue developing his game.--Will Brady
Source: The Minnesota Star Tribune - Bobby Nightengale
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Sep 29, 2026, 9:09 PM ET

San Diego Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta will get the ball for Game 2 of his team's National League Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. Pivetta missed most of the 2026 regular season due to elbow issues. However, the 33-year-old was effective when healthy, recording a 3-2 record with a 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts across 34 2/3 innings (eight starts). Pivetta averaged 94.0 miles per hour on his fastball and logged a 26.9% strikeout rate. The veteran has also had success as a playoff pitcher in his career, recording a 2.89 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 18 2/3 innings (four games). San Diego will start right-hander Michael King against Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday night.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - AJ Cassavell
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Sep 29, 2026, 5:06 PM ET

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, outfielder Aaron Judge, and a couple of the team's trainers met on Monday night after Judge's live batting practice session to discuss the slugger's health situation, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "We just felt like he's not quite there yet," Boone said. The Yankees made the decision to leave Judge off the roster for the Wild-Card Series this week against the division-rival Boston Red Sox. Not having the three-time MVP for the start of the playoffs is not ideal, but the good news is that the Yankees are getting both outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (calves) and Trent Grisham (hamstring) back for their series against Boston. The 34-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list less than two weeks ago with a moderate right-calf strain after missing most of the 2026 regular season with a stress fracture in his rib. Judge is obviously one of the best power hitters in the game, but the Yankees will be without him for the three-game series in the Bronx. If New York advances to face the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series, it is unclear if Judge will be cleared. He will definitely need to test his calf by running the bases before then.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
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Sep 29, 2026, 4:31 PM ET

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series on Tuesday against the division-rival Boston Red Sox with a left-hander on the mound, per MLB.com. Anthony Volpe is making the start at the keystone and will hit seventh against Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle. Chisholm has never faced the tough lefty, and he has hit just .218 (32-for-147) with five of his 19 home runs, 21 RBI, 11 walks, and 56 strikeouts in 160 plate appearances against southpaws in 2026. The talented power/speed infielder has hit the ball well in September, albeit in just eight games, going 8-for-28 (.286) with a homer, an RBI, four runs scored, and a stolen base for the Yankees. With right-handed veteran hurler Sonny Gray set to start for Boston in Game 2 of the series in the Bronx on Wednesday, Chisholm will be back in the starting nine a day from now. Like Chisholm, Volpe has never faced Tolle in his big-league career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Sep 29, 2026, 4:23 PM ET

Milwaukee Brewers flamethrowing right-hander Jacob Misiorowski is the team's probable starter for Game 1 of the National League Division Series, with right-hander Logan Henderson lined up for Game 2 of the NLDS, manager Pat Murphy told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. It comes as no surprise that the Miz would get the ball for the first game of the series against the winner of the three-game Wild-Card Series this week against the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres. The 24-year-old Misiorowski finished his first full year in the majors in 2026 with a league-best 1.80 ERA (2.17 FIP) and 252 strikeouts across his 174 2/3 innings pitched over 30 starts for the Brew Crew. He also led the league with a 0.80 WHIP and 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Milwaukee kept Misiorowski's innings limited in the second half, but he was still very tough to hit, posting a 2.12 ERA with 17 walks and 85 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings across his 12 starts. He went 6-1 after the All-Star break. Misiorowski had a 2.82 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in four games versus the division-rival Cubs this year, and he tossed seven shutout innings with no walks and 10 strikeouts in his lone start against the Padres.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
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Sep 29, 2026, 3:31 PM ET

Chicago Cubs veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman (shoulder) is on the team's Wild-Card roster for the series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park this week, which would indicate that his left-shoulder injury is no longer an issue, according to Jared Wyllys of CHGO Sports. Gausman injured his left (non-throwing) shoulder while attempting to make a diving play at third base in his final start of the regular season last Wednesday, but he appears to be fine now. The Cubs are sending left-hander Matthew Boyd out for Game 1 of the series against the Padres on Tuesday, but Gausman could be tapped to take the ball in Game 2 on Wednesday or, if necessary, in Game 3 on Thursday. The 35-year-old veteran began the 2026 season with the Toronto Blue Jays but was acquired by the Cubs at the trade deadline to add depth to their banged-up starting rotation. The two-time All-Star was inconsistent in his nine starts for Chicago, going 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 57:11 K:BB in 50 1/3 innings. He faced the Padres in San Diego while still with the Blue Jays on July 12 and allowed three earned runs with three walks and eight strikeouts in six innings for a no-decision.--Keith Hernandez
Source: CHGO Sports - Jared Wyllys
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Sep 29, 2026, 3:24 PM ET

The San Diego Padres activated right-hander Joe Musgrove (elbow) from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, and he will be included on the roster for the Wild-Card Series this week at Petco Park against the Chicago Cubs, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. It is a bit of a surprise, since Musgrove did not pitch for the Friars at all in 2026, and he made only 19 starts in 2024 before eventually undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Musgrove was expected to be ready for the start of this season, but he suffered a setback in spring training and then was not recovering the way he would have liked once he started a minor-league rehab assignment. Because of the long layoff and the fact that he has not pitched in the majors at all this year, if Musgrove gets into a game during the Wild-Card Series, it will almost certainly be in more of a low-leverage bullpen role. The 33-year-old veteran was an All-Star in 2022 with the Padres, posting a career-best 2.93 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 30 starts. Musgrove went 6-5 with a 3.88 ERA (3.96 FIP) and 1.17 WHIP with 101 strikeouts and 23 walks in his 19 starts in 2024 before being shut down.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Dennis Lin
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Sep 29, 2026, 1:52 PM ET

Boston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (shoulder) has been activated from the 60-day injured list and is on the team's roster for the Wild-Card Series this week against the division-rival New York Yankees, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Crochet only managed to make six starts (30 innings) for Boston in his second season with the team in 2026 due to left-shoulder and lat injuries. The 27-year-old southpaw has been ramping up for the last month or so, but with time running out, he will not serve as a starter for the BoSox, at least not for the Wild-Card Series this week. The two-time All-Star was not very effective in his six starts during the regular season early in the year before he was shut down, as he went 3-3 with a 6.30 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts in his 30 innings pitched. If Crochet can regain the form he showed in 2025, when he finished second in the American League Cy Young voting, he could be an indispensable relief asset for Boston this postseason.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
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Sep 29, 2026, 1:46 PM ET

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) has been activated from the 10-day injured list and is on the team's roster for the Wild-Card Series this week versus the division-rival Boston Red Sox, per the MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Outfielder Aaron Judge (calf) was not cleared to return for the start of the postseason, but the Yankees will also get outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (calves) back for the first time since late April. Grisham will return for the first time in three-plus weeks after being sidelined by a strained right hamstring, but now that he is active, he should serve as the team's starting center fielder against right-handed pitchers. With Boston lefty Payton Tolle going in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday, Grisham will likely find himself on the bench. The 29-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder was not as good in 2026 as he was in 2025, when he hit a career-high 34 home runs in 143 regular-season games. In 121 games in his third year in the Bronx, Grisham hit .211/.308/.395 with a .703 OPS, 18 homers, 59 RBI, 67 runs scored, and nine steals in 484 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
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Sep 29, 2026, 1:41 PM ET

New York Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (calves) has been activated from the 60-day injured list and will be on the team's roster for the Wild-Card Series this week against the division-rival Boston Red Sox, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. Outfielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) is also back from the IL, but the Yankees will not have three-time All-Star Aaron Judge (calf) against Boston. Getting Stanton back is the next best thing, although he has not played in a big-league game since late April due to injuries to both of his calves. The 36-year-old former MVP and five-time All-Star has had trouble staying healthy late in his career, and because of all his time off in 2026, the Yankees figure to ease him back into action as a right-handed power bat off their bench in the series at Yankee Stadium against the BoSox. In 90 at-bats earlier this year before he landed on the IL, Stanton hit .256/.302/.422 with a .724 OPS, three homers, 14 RBI, eight runs, and a stolen base. In 202 career postseason plate appearances, Stanton has hit .254 with 18 home runs, 44 RBI, 20 walks, and 49 strikeouts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
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Sep 29, 2026, 11:42 AM ET

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (calf) will not be on the team's Wild-Card roster this week against the division-rival Boston Red Sox, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network. Meanwhile, in a surprise move, the Yankees have activated outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (calves) from the 60-day injured list and have included him on the roster for the Wild-Card Series. After missing most of the 2026 regular season due to a stress fracture in his rib, the Yankees put Judge back on the IL around two weeks ago with a moderate right-calf strain. The three-time MVP has been hitting and throwing, but he was not cleared for the Wild-Card series since he has not tried to run the bases yet. If the Yankees advance past their division rivals, Judge might have a better shot at returning in the postseason. In addition to Stanton returning for the Yankees, the team activated center fielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) from the IL. Against right-handers, both Grisham and Spencer Jones should be in the lineup for the Yankees in the Wild-Card Series this week in the Bronx.--Keith Hernandez
Source: YES Network - Jack Curry
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Sep 28, 2026, 11:10 PM ET

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Corbin Burnes said his shoulder was simply tired from all of his rehab throwing, and he is not dealing with a new injury, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. Burnes thinks that he will be fine this offseason after some rest. The Diamondbacks placed the 31-year-old veteran on the 15-day injured list to close out the 2026 regular season, but it was apparently fatigue-related and not a new shoulder injury. The former National League Cy Young winner ended up making only three starts for the Snakes this year. After returning from Tommy John surgery, Burnes dealt with a teres major injury in his right shoulder that delayed him. Burnes then allowed nine earned runs on 12 hits (five home runs) while walking four and striking out eight in 10 1/3 innings when he returned to Arizona's starting rotation, so he was not very sharp. With a full offseason to recover and build up his arm, Burnes will have clear bounce-back potential, but it is reasonable to be skeptical that he will be able to return to his ace form in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Steve Gilbert
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Sep 28, 2026, 10:59 PM ET

Baltimore Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said that starting pitcher Kyle Bradish (abdomen) will undergo sports-hernia surgery on Tuesday, per Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. Bradish made his last start of the 2026 season in mid-September before being placed on the injured list. After pitching just 71 1/3 innings across the 2024 and 2025 seasons combined due to arm injuries, Bradish managed to make it through 2026 fully healthy until the hernia issue.  Across 155 innings (29 starts), the 30-year-old recorded a 7-15 record with a 4.12 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 142 strikeouts. Bradish's production faded in the second half, as he posted a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 5.29 ERA across 47 2/3 innings after the All-Star break. If his struggles down the stretch were a symptom of the hernia, Bradish could be in line for a more complete season in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Andy Kostka
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Sep 28, 2026, 10:49 PM ET

Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said that shortstop Corey Seager (elbow) has been dealing with a bone spur in his elbow that could require offseason surgery, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Landry reports that the team is still talking through options, and that Seager would be expected to be fully ready for 2027 Spring Training even if surgery is eventually required. The 32-year-old had a down year by his lofty standards, hitting .227/.312/.424 with 20 home runs, 51 RBI, 57 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 436 plate appearances. In addition to playing through the elbow injury, Seager missed time in 2026 due to back issues and a concussion. If Seager can get fully healthy over the offseason, he could be primed for a bounce-back campaign in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
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Sep 28, 2026, 10:37 PM ET

Los Angeles Angels general manager John Mozeliak said that outfielder Mike Trout "came to him" about playing left field and spending more time as the designated hitter in 2027, per Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group. Trout played 109 games in center field for the Angels in 2026 and graded out as a negative defender by most defensive metrics. Perhaps most importantly for fantasy managers, playing a less demanding defensive position could help Trout avoid injuries, which has been a major issue for him in recent seasons. Trout topped 600 plate appearances in 2026, which was the first time he had reached that mark since the 2019 season. The 35-year-old remains a productive player when healthy, hitting .242/.382/.421 with 22 home runs, 54 RBI, 86 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases this year.--Will Brady
Source: SoCal News Group - Jeff Fletcher
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Sep 28, 2026, 10:29 PM ET

The Boston Red Sox currently remain undecided on left-hander Garrett Crochet's (shoulder) status for the American League Wild-Card Series against the New York Yankees, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. Crochet has not pitched since late April due to shoulder and lat issues. However, the 27-year-old has been making progress toward a return and could potentially work out of the bullpen for Boston against the Yankees. Crochet was one of the very best pitchers in all of baseball in 2025, recording an 18-5 record with a 2.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 255 strikeouts across 205 1/3 innings (32 starts). He also has experience working as a reliever, as he pitched exclusively out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in the 2021 and 2023 seasons. If Crochet is included on Boston's Wild Card roster, he could be an impact arm in the postseason.--Will Brady
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr
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Sep 28, 2026, 10:20 PM ET

Houston Astros right-hander AJ Blubaugh will be the opener in a projected bullpen game in Game 1 of his team's American League Wild Card Series matchup against the Chicago White Sox, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Blubaugh was effective in a multi-inning relief role for the Astros this year, recording a 5-3 record with a 3.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 94 strikeouts across 96 innings (64 games). Because Houston did not clinch the American League West title until the final day of the regular season, ace Hunter Brown will likely get the ball for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series on Wednesday. As a result, the team will be hoping Blubaugh can get them through at least an inning or two to begin the game on Tuesday.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
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Sep 28, 2026, 10:08 PM ET

Chicago White Sox left-hander Hagen Smith will be his team's starter in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Smith worked almost exclusively as a reliever after making his MLB debut on August 9, so he will likely be the first man up in a bullpen game for Chicago. The 23-year-old was extremely effective for the White Sox during the regular season, recording a 3-3 record with a 1.29 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts across 28 innings (18 games). Smith posted an elevated 14.5% walk rate, but he also struck out 37.3% of the batters he faced. Throwing Smith as the opener assures that Astros lefty slugger Yordan Alvarez has a tough at-bat in his first plate appearance of the game, which is likely a big part of the strategy for Chicago.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin
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Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
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