Trent Grisham on the Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Sep 29, 2026, 1:46 PM ETNew York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) has been activated from the 10-day injured list and is on the team's roster for the Wild-Card Series this week versus the division-rival Boston Red Sox, per the MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Outfielder Aaron Judge (calf) was not cleared to return for the start of the postseason, but the Yankees will also get outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (calves) back for the first time since late April. Grisham will return for the first time in three-plus weeks after being sidelined by a strained right hamstring, but now that he is active, he should serve as the team's starting center fielder against right-handed pitchers. With Boston lefty Payton Tolle going in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday, Grisham will likely find himself on the bench. The 29-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder was not as good in 2026 as he was in 2025, when he hit a career-high 34 home runs in 143 regular-season games. In 121 games in his third year in the Bronx, Grisham hit .211/.308/.395 with a .703 OPS, 18 homers, 59 RBI, 67 runs scored, and nine steals in 484 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
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Giancarlo Stanton on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 1:41 PM ETNew York Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (calves) has been activated from the 60-day injured list and will be on the team's roster for the Wild-Card Series this week against the division-rival Boston Red Sox, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. Outfielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) is also back from the IL, but the Yankees will not have three-time All-Star Aaron Judge (calf) against Boston. Getting Stanton back is the next best thing, although he has not played in a big-league game since late April due to injuries to both of his calves. The 36-year-old former MVP and five-time All-Star has had trouble staying healthy late in his career, and because of all his time off in 2026, the Yankees figure to ease him back into action as a right-handed power bat off their bench in the series at Yankee Stadium against the BoSox. In 90 at-bats earlier this year before he landed on the IL, Stanton hit .256/.302/.422 with a .724 OPS, three homers, 14 RBI, eight runs, and a stolen base. In 202 career postseason plate appearances, Stanton has hit .254 with 18 home runs, 44 RBI, 20 walks, and 49 strikeouts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
Aaron Judge Not on Wild-Card Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 11:42 AM ETNew York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (calf) will not be on the team's Wild-Card roster this week against the division-rival Boston Red Sox, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network. Meanwhile, in a surprise move, the Yankees have activated outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (calves) from the 60-day injured list and have included him on the roster for the Wild-Card Series. After missing most of the 2026 regular season due to a stress fracture in his rib, the Yankees put Judge back on the IL around two weeks ago with a moderate right-calf strain. The three-time MVP has been hitting and throwing, but he was not cleared for the Wild-Card series since he has not tried to run the bases yet. If the Yankees advance past their division rivals, Judge might have a better shot at returning in the postseason. In addition to Stanton returning for the Yankees, the team activated center fielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) from the IL. Against right-handers, both Grisham and Spencer Jones should be in the lineup for the Yankees in the Wild-Card Series this week in the Bronx.--Keith Hernandez
Source: YES Network - Jack Curry
Corbin Burnes Not Dealing With New Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 11:10 PM ETArizona Diamondbacks right-hander Corbin Burnes said his shoulder was simply tired from all of his rehab throwing, and he is not dealing with a new injury, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. Burnes thinks that he will be fine this offseason after some rest. The Diamondbacks placed the 31-year-old veteran on the 15-day injured list to close out the 2026 regular season, but it was apparently fatigue-related and not a new shoulder injury. The former National League Cy Young winner ended up making only three starts for the Snakes this year. After returning from Tommy John surgery, Burnes dealt with a teres major injury in his right shoulder that delayed him. Burnes then allowed nine earned runs on 12 hits (five home runs) while walking four and striking out eight in 10 1/3 innings when he returned to Arizona's starting rotation, so he was not very sharp. With a full offseason to recover and build up his arm, Burnes will have clear bounce-back potential, but it is reasonable to be skeptical that he will be able to return to his ace form in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Steve Gilbert
Kyle Bradish Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 10:59 PM ETBaltimore Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said that starting pitcher Kyle Bradish (abdomen) will undergo sports-hernia surgery on Tuesday, per Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. Bradish made his last start of the 2026 season in mid-September before being placed on the injured list. After pitching just 71 1/3 innings across the 2024 and 2025 seasons combined due to arm injuries, Bradish managed to make it through 2026 fully healthy until the hernia issue. Across 155 innings (29 starts), the 30-year-old recorded a 7-15 record with a 4.12 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 142 strikeouts. Bradish's production faded in the second half, as he posted a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 5.29 ERA across 47 2/3 innings after the All-Star break. If his struggles down the stretch were a symptom of the hernia, Bradish could be in line for a more complete season in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Andy Kostka
Corey Seager Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 10:49 PM ETTexas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said that shortstop Corey Seager (elbow) has been dealing with a bone spur in his elbow that could require offseason surgery, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Landry reports that the team is still talking through options, and that Seager would be expected to be fully ready for 2027 Spring Training even if surgery is eventually required. The 32-year-old had a down year by his lofty standards, hitting .227/.312/.424 with 20 home runs, 51 RBI, 57 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 436 plate appearances. In addition to playing through the elbow injury, Seager missed time in 2026 due to back issues and a concussion. If Seager can get fully healthy over the offseason, he could be primed for a bounce-back campaign in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Mike Trout Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 10:37 PM ETLos Angeles Angels general manager John Mozeliak said that outfielder Mike Trout "came to him" about playing left field and spending more time as the designated hitter in 2027, per Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group. Trout played 109 games in center field for the Angels in 2026 and graded out as a negative defender by most defensive metrics. Perhaps most importantly for fantasy managers, playing a less demanding defensive position could help Trout avoid injuries, which has been a major issue for him in recent seasons. Trout topped 600 plate appearances in 2026, which was the first time he had reached that mark since the 2019 season. The 35-year-old remains a productive player when healthy, hitting .242/.382/.421 with 22 home runs, 54 RBI, 86 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases this year.--Will Brady
Source: SoCal News Group - Jeff Fletcher
Garrett Crochet's Status for AL Wild-Card Series Remains Uncertain
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 10:29 PM ETThe Boston Red Sox currently remain undecided on left-hander Garrett Crochet's (shoulder) status for the American League Wild-Card Series against the New York Yankees, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. Crochet has not pitched since late April due to shoulder and lat issues. However, the 27-year-old has been making progress toward a return and could potentially work out of the bullpen for Boston against the Yankees. Crochet was one of the very best pitchers in all of baseball in 2025, recording an 18-5 record with a 2.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 255 strikeouts across 205 1/3 innings (32 starts). He also has experience working as a reliever, as he pitched exclusively out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in the 2021 and 2023 seasons. If Crochet is included on Boston's Wild Card roster, he could be an impact arm in the postseason.--Will Brady
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr
AJ Blubaugh Set to Open Game 1 of AL Wild-Card Series for Astros
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 10:20 PM ETHouston Astros right-hander AJ Blubaugh will be the opener in a projected bullpen game in Game 1 of his team's American League Wild Card Series matchup against the Chicago White Sox, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Blubaugh was effective in a multi-inning relief role for the Astros this year, recording a 5-3 record with a 3.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 94 strikeouts across 96 innings (64 games). Because Houston did not clinch the American League West title until the final day of the regular season, ace Hunter Brown will likely get the ball for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series on Wednesday. As a result, the team will be hoping Blubaugh can get them through at least an inning or two to begin the game on Tuesday.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Hagen Smith Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series Against Astros
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 28, 2026, 10:08 PM ETChicago White Sox left-hander Hagen Smith will be his team's starter in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Smith worked almost exclusively as a reliever after making his MLB debut on August 9, so he will likely be the first man up in a bullpen game for Chicago. The 23-year-old was extremely effective for the White Sox during the regular season, recording a 3-3 record with a 1.29 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts across 28 innings (18 games). Smith posted an elevated 14.5% walk rate, but he also struck out 37.3% of the batters he faced. Throwing Smith as the opener assures that Astros lefty slugger Yordan Alvarez has a tough at-bat in his first plate appearance of the game, which is likely a big part of the strategy for Chicago.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin
Matthew Boyd to Start Game 1 Against Padres on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 9:07 PM ETChicago Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd will start Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series on Tuesday against the hosting San Diego Padres at Petco Park, according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. He will be opposed by Padres right-hander Michael King in a rematch of last year's National League Wild-Card Series at Wrigley Field, a series the Cubs won in three games. The 35-year-old Boyd went 10-5 this year for the Cubbies with a 3.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 96 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched across 22 games. Boyd allowed 10 earned runs in his first three starts of September against the Milwaukee Brewers (twice) and Pittsburgh Pirates, but he cleaned it up in his final two starts of the regular season with two earned runs allowed, four walks, and seven strikeouts against the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins. The crafty veteran pitched well against SD last year in the postseason, but that was not the case in his two regular-season starts against them in 2026, as he allowed eight earned runs on 16 hits (two homers) while walking two and striking out six in nine innings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Patrick Mooney
Payton Tolle Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 4:26 PM ETBoston Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle will get the nod as the Game 1 starter for the Red Sox on Tuesday for the start of the Wild-Card Series in the Bronx against the division-rival New York Yankees, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.com. Tolle has been a tough assignment for the Yankees, who have a lefty-heavy lineup, so he will get the nod for Game 1 of the series over veteran right-hander Sonny Gray. In his two starts against the Yankees this year, Tolle dominated New York, going 1-0 with only one earned run allowed on four hits (one homer) while walking three and striking out 18 in 13 innings pitched. The 23-year-old former second-rounder from TCU in 2024 went 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 171:40 K:BB in 148 2/3 innings pitched across his 26 starts for the BoSox this year in his first full season in the big leagues. Tolle heads into the postseason after a strong month of September in three starts against the Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, and Cleveland Guardians, posting a 1.53 ERA (1.23 FIP) with only three walks and 24 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Sean McAdam
Jesus Luzardo Will Serve as Opener on Tuesday Against Braves
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 4:14 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies left-hander Jesus Luzardo, who has not started a game in three weeks after being placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his left shoulder, will serve as an opener for the Phillies in Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series on Tuesday against the division-rival Atlanta Braves, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. Right-hander Andrew Painter will be in the bullpen for the Phillies for the series. The Phillies activated Luzardo from the IL on Sunday, and he threw a perfect inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, so they feel comfortable having him pitch on back-to-back days in what will be an abbreviated outing. Philadelphia hopes Luzardo can set the tone in the series in Atlanta after he was excellent for them during the regular season, going 14-5 with a 2.86 ERA (2.78 FIP) and 1.07 WHIP with a career-high 221 strikeouts and 52 walks in 179 2/3 innings across his 30 outings (29 starts). Luzardo only faced the Braves once in 2026 on Sept. 7, and he dazzled with a nine-inning, complete-game shutout that saw him strike out 12 and walk just one for his 14th win of the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Todd Zolecki
Luis Arraez Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 4:05 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies infielder Luis Arraez (ankle) will not be on the team's playoff roster for the Wild-Card Series this week against the division-rival Atlanta Braves, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Otto Kemp will take Arraez's spot on the roster for the three-game series in Atlanta at Truist Park. Arraez has not resumed baseball activities since spraining his left ankle in a game last Thursday. If the Phillies advance to the National League Division Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, it is unclear if Arraez would be ready to go. Not having the three-time batting champion available against the Braves is a significant blow to a Phillies lineup that limped to the finish line to barely claim the final Wild-Card spot in the NL. Arraez made his fourth All-Star team in 2026 and also successfully moved back to second base with the San Francisco Giants and Phillies. He finished the regular season with a .310 batting average (185-for-596) with six home runs, 64 RBI, 67 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across 151 games and 655 plate appearances. Bryson Stott will likely start at second base for the Phillies against Atlanta, with Edmundo Sosa being the top candidate to start at the hot corner.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Todd Zolecki
Aaron Judge "Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 3:58 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Monday that superstar outfielder Aaron Judge (calf) is "making progress" and will be part of live batting practice on Monday, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. The Yankees have been non-committal on whether Judge will be available for the Wild-Card Series this week against the division-rival Boston Red Sox, but Judge hit and threw on Sunday and appears to be trying to convince the team that he will be ready for the three-game series at Yankee Stadium. After missing most of the 2026 season with a stress fracture in his rib, the three-time MVP suffered a moderate right-calf strain less than two weeks ago, which sent him back to the IL. If healthy for the Wild-Card Series, Judge would be a major boost for the Yankees' lineup in the postseason. The 34-year-old eight-time All-Star played in just 66 regular-season games in 2026 and hit .241/.360/.511 with 18 home runs, 41 RBI, and five steals after back-to-back 50-homer seasons in 2024 and 2025. The Yankees will announce their roster for the Wild-Card Series on Tuesday before Game 1, so we will know then whether Judge is included. UPDATE: According to ESPN's Jorge Castillo, Judge said that he has been "feeling great" while running on an anti-gravity treadmill, but he has yet to run the bases.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty
Andrew Fischer Named Minor-League Player of the Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 3:50 PM ETBaseball America announced on Monday that Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer is their minor-league Player of the Year, according to Jim Bowden. The 22-year-old former 20th overall pick in 2025 from the University of Tennessee crushed the baseball this year at High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi, hitting .273/.413/.654 with a 1.066 OPS, 48 home runs, 114 RBI, 107 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 126 games across 560 plate appearances. He led the minor leagues in home runs, slugging percentage, and total bases in what was an incredible year for Fischer, who is ranked at MLB Pipeline as the Brewers' No. 5 overall prospect. The 6-foot, 210-pounder hits from the left side of the plate and is strong, with plenty of lift and raw power. At the major-league level, Fischer could be a 30-homer guy with the ability to play both first and third base, even though he saw most of his playing time in left field as a Volunteer in college. Fischer has an above-average arm, and the Brewers are hoping that he will eventually stick at third base.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jim Bowden
Michael Harris II Heating Up Entering the Postseason
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 27, 2026, 9:58 PM ETAtlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II put together a resurgent season in 2026, hitting .294/.321/.491 with 26 home runs, 87 RBI, 79 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 621 plate appearances. The 25-year-old remains one of the most aggressive hitters in baseball, logging just a 3.7% walk rate this year. However, Harris II's contact quality remains strong, as he posted a 10.3% barrel rate and a 47.6% hard-hit rate. Harris II also enters the postseason running hot, recording seven hits across his final 13 plate appearances of the regular season. If Harris II can continue his recent success in the playoffs, he could be one of the key players in Atlanta's National League Wild Card Series matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Walker Continues Late-Season Surge with Home Run on Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 27, 2026, 9:46 PM ETHouston Astros first baseman Christian Walker helped power his team to the American League West title on Sunday, going 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in his team's 9-0 win over the Athletics. Across 630 plate appearances in 2026, Walker hit .224/.295/.421 with 28 home runs, 86 RBI, and 70 runs scored. The 35-year-old largely struggled in the second half of the season, hitting .201 across 230 plate appearances after the All-Star break. However, Walker is entering the playoffs on a heater, as he hit .276 with four home runs and seven RBI over Houston's final six games of the regular season. If Walker can continue his recent hot hitting, he could be an impact power bat in the Astros Wild Card Series matchup against the Chicago White Sox.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Carlos Rodon Set to Pitch Out of the Bullpen in Wild-Card Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 27, 2026, 9:37 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that left-hander Carlos Rodon will pitch out of the bullpen in the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN. Rodon worked exclusively as a starting pitcher during the regular season and pitched well when healthy, recording a 7-3 record with a 2.67 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts across 84 1/3 innings (16 starts). However, the Yankees have a deep starting staff and currently have Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, and Gerrit Cole listed as their scheduled starters against Boston. Rodon could potentially be a difference-making arm out of the bullpen for the Yankees, particularly against left-handed hitters. For his career, left-handed batters have posted a .499 OPS with a 27.9% strikeout rate against Rodon.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jorge Castillo
Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 27, 2026, 9:26 PM ETSeattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson informed the Seattle clubhouse on Sunday morning that he will not be returning as the team's manager in 2027, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Wilson took over as Seattle's manager late in the 2024 season. He led the Mariners to the AL West crown and an American League Championship Series appearance in 2025. However, the Mariners massively underperformed relative to preseason expectations this season, finishing with 76 wins and missing the playoffs in a year in which the Houston Astros took home the AL West title with an 81-81 record. It's not yet clear who will replace Wilson in Seattle, but the new manager will step into a situation with significant talent but also significant expectations to win immediately.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer
Cam Schlittler Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 27, 2026, 9:18 PM ETNew York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler will start Game 1 of the American League Wild-Card Series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Schlittler is the favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award after finishing the 2026 regular season with a 14-6 record, 1.95 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 239 strikeouts across 193 2/3 innings (33 starts). The Yankees have more established veterans who they could have given the ball to in Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodon, but Schlittler was the obvious choice based on his performance throughout the year. The 25-year-old averaged 98.0 miles per hour on his four-seam fastball and logged a 31.4% strikeout rate while walking just 6.4% of the batters he faced. Schlittler also pitched extremely well against Boston in last year's AL Wild Card Series, throwing eight scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts in New York's deciding Game 3 victory.--Will Brady
Source: New York Yankees