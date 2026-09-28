Andrew Fischer Named Minor-League Player of the Year

Sep 27, 2026, 9:26 PM ET

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson informed the Seattle clubhouse on Sunday morning that he will not be returning as the team's manager in 2027, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Wilson took over as Seattle's manager late in the 2024 season. He led the Mariners to the AL West crown and an American League Championship Series appearance in 2025. However, the Mariners massively underperformed relative to preseason expectations this season, finishing with 76 wins and missing the playoffs in a year in which the Houston Astros took home the AL West title with an 81-81 record. It's not yet clear who will replace Wilson in Seattle, but the new manager will step into a situation with significant talent but also significant expectations to win immediately.