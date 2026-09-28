Beau Pribula Is One of the Better QB Streamers in Week 5
Sep 28, 2026, 1:02 PM ETVirginia quarterback Beau Pribula accounted for five touchdowns against Delaware, completing 24 of 28 passes for 279 yards and four scores while adding 24 rushing yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season. He now has 793 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception through four games, along with 125 rushing yards. Most of that rushing yardage came in the opener, so the ground-game floor has not been as steady as the season total suggests. The Week 5 matchup is the selling point. Florida State has allowed 279.5 passing yards per game through four contests, one of the weakest marks in the country. Pribula is not a must-add in shallow one-quarterback leagues, but he is one of the better Week 5 streamers and a strong add in two-quarterback formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery on Fibula
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 1:30 PM ETLSU linebacker Whit Weeks (fibula) underwent surgery Monday morning after suffering the injury in Saturday's 35-6 win over Texas A&M, according to Wilson Alexander. There is still optimism that Weeks can return this season, but no firm timetable has been established. The senior was injured during the third quarter against the Aggies after recording four tackles and a quarterback hurry. Weeks has 24 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss through four games and serves as one of LSU's defensive leaders and signal-callers. The Tigers will have to adjust at linebacker while he begins his recovery, with the possibility of a return later in the 2026 season still on the table.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Wilson Alexander
Jeffrey Overton Jr. Has Become a Must-Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 1:23 PM ETVirginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. needs to be added after what happened at Boston College. He handled 25 carries for 209 yards and the go-ahead 76-yard touchdown, then added three catches for 19 yards. Overton is now at 409 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries, along with 10 receptions for 114 yards and another score. Marcellous Hawkins still had 10 carries against Boston College, but Overton dominated the workload and has been the more productive back through four games. RotoBaller's latest player update says he appears to be Virginia Tech's RB1 and should be added in all leagues. That fits the evidence. Overton is a must-add wherever he remains available, not merely a short-term streamer after one big game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Lee Beebe Jr. Is a Priority Add After 203-Yard Breakout
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 1:15 PM ETIndiana running back Lee Beebe Jr. took over after Turbo Richard left Friday's win over Northwestern with a lower-leg injury and delivered the biggest game of his career, rushing 24 times for 203 yards and a touchdown. Beebe had already logged 14, 16 and 17 carries over Indiana's first three games, so this was not a one-week role appearing out of nowhere. He now has 398 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 71 carries. Richard's status for Week 5 remains uncertain, while Khobie Martin is still out until around midseason. Even if Richard returns soon, Beebe has been a regular part of Indiana's two-back rotation all year. He is a priority waiver add, and his value jumps further if Richard misses Saturday's trip to Rutgers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Quincy Porter to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:53 PM ETNotre Dame wide receiver Quincy Porter (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday. The Ohio State transfer has not appeared in a game for the Fighting Irish this season while working his way back from a left knee injury. Porter underwent surgery before arriving at Notre Dame and then had another minor procedure in August, but was still unable to make it back. He had recently progressed to individual drills and Freeman said last week that the sophomore was getting closer to a return. That comeback will now have to wait until 2027, with Porter officially set to miss the remainder of his first season at Notre Dame.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
Mason Heintschel Is Better as a Stash Than a Week 5 Streamer
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:51 PM ETPittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel erupted again Saturday, completing 29 of 37 passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns in a 59-0 win over Bucknell. His season totals are huge: 1,191 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, one interception, plus 110 rushing yards and another score. The weekly split is impossible to ignore, though. All 13 of Heintschel's passing touchdowns came against Miami (Ohio) and Bucknell, while he threw none against UCF or Syracuse. Week 5 brings a trip to Virginia Tech, which has allowed only 158.2 passing yards and 16 points per game through four contests. Heintschel is still worth adding in two-quarterback and superflex formats, and the ceiling makes him a useful one-QB stash. For Week 5 specifically, he is a risky streamer rather than a priority start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Noah Fifita Has Become a Priority Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:40 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita followed his four-touchdown game against Northern Illinois with four more passing scores at Washington State. He completed 22 of 36 passes for 297 yards with one interception in the 34-24 win, bringing him to 1,131 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions through four games. He also has two rushing touchdowns. RotoBaller already labeled Fifita a priority pickup after Week 3, and the case is stronger now after another four-score passing day. Cincinnati visits Tucson next after allowing 240.2 passing yards per game through four contests. Fifita does not bring the rushing floor of Michael Hawkins Jr., but he has moved beyond one-week streamer territory. He is a priority add for quarterback-needy teams and worth holding after Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:27 PM ETWest Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. finally had a rough passing day against Oklahoma State, completing 10 of 22 passes for 132 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. His fantasy value barely blinked. Hawkins ran 28 times for 102 yards and scored all three of the Mountaineers' touchdowns, pushing his season totals to 425 rushing yards and nine rushing scores through four games. That rushing workload is why he should not be treated as a one-week streamer. Iowa State is next and has allowed just 158.8 passing yards per game, so the matchup is not especially friendly through the air. Hawkins has already shown he can get there without much passing production. If he is still available, he remains a must-add and a weekly starting option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Cam Edwards Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:25 PM ETMichigan State running back Cam Edwards (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced Monday. Edwards injured his right knee early in Saturday's 31-13 loss to Nebraska and was carted off after rushing four times for 16 yards and catching one pass for 23 yards. He finishes the season with 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries, along with four receptions for 35 yards. Jaziun Patterson took on the bulk of the backfield work after Edwards went down, finishing with 16 carries for 54 yards and Michigan State's only touchdown. Marvis Parrish had three carries for six yards, so Patterson has the early edge for additional work as the Spartans reorganize the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: On3
Vernell Brown III Dealing With Low-Grade Knee Strain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:06 PM ETFlorida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) has been diagnosed with a low-grade strain after leaving Saturday's win over Ole Miss, head coach Jon Sumrall said Monday. Sumrall called it the lowest-grade strain possible and said an MRI revealed nothing that should be a long-term issue. Brown's return will largely depend on pain tolerance, and Florida has not provided a firm timetable. The sophomore injured his right knee following a 6-yard run in the second quarter against Ole Miss and did not return. He caught three passes for 25 yards before leaving, bringing his season totals to 17 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Florida travels to Missouri on Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zach Abolverdi
Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz a Game-Time Decision For Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 28, 2026, 11:34 AM ETLouisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is a game-time decision for the team's Week 5 matchup against NC State with an undisclosed injury. Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday morning that the star quarterback "Has something. We're not going to probably elaborate. It'll be a game time decision". In Week 4, Kienholz was hit late in the game and limped off the field on the final possession. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 28, 2026, 8:49 AM ETSouth Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart has been suspended indefinitely after a 49-18 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Reports indicate that during the game, Stewart openly talked back to the coaching staff and refused to leave the game when subbed out. Stewart also threw a punch at an Alabama player during the game. The junior edge rusher was a top-10 consensus player heading into the season and was a projected top-10 pick by many draft analysts. However, he started this season injured and was on a snap count for the Alabama game. It's unclear how long the suspension will last or if Stewart has played his last snap for the Gamecocks. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 28, 2026, 8:41 AM ETUSC linebacker Desman Stephens II has been suspended for the team's Week 5 game against Washington. In USC's Week 4 loss to Oregon, Stephens was ejected for a late hit to the head on quarterback Dante Moore, concussing him and sending him to the hospital. Moore's head scans came back negative, and he was able to travel back to Eugene with the rest of the team. It's unclear if Stephens will face additional suspensions at this time. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN College Football
Arizona QB Noah Fifita Has Second Straight Four-TD Game
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 27, 2026, 5:33 AM ETArizona senior quarterback Noah Fifita threw four touchdown passes for the second consecutive game in Arizona's 34-24 win over Washington State. Arizona's offense has focused more on the passing game in 2026 behind their senior leader. Fifita has 11 touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns in four games. He is also averaging 282.8 passing yards per game. Fifita is 12th in fantasy points in Yahoo! leagues, but is still available in 93% of leagues. Chances are that he is outperforming your fantasy QB, and he likely has an easier schedule. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Jeffrey Overton Jr. Runs Wild On Boston College
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 27, 2026, 5:25 AM ETVirginia Tech sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. had a career game in Tech's 21-14 win over Boston College. Overton had 25 carries for 209 yards and a touchdown. Overton had 200 rushing yards in three games coming into this game. Overton started the season behind Marcellous Hawkins Jr. on the Virginia Tech depth chart, but Overton was the workhorse in this one. Hawkins only carried 10 times for 19 yards. Overton is only rostered in 21% of Yahoo! leagues. He appears to be the RB1 for Virginia Tech and should be added in all leagues. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Jackson Harris Has Breakout Game In Win Over Texas A&M
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 27, 2026, 5:18 AM ETLSU's offense has had no trouble moving the ball this season, but it has been different players who have had big games every week. This week, it was Hawaii transfer Jackson Harris who wowed the Tiger Stadium crowd. Harris caught six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's 35-6 blowout win over Texas A&M. Harris only had five receptions for 117 yards in three games coming into this one. LSU lost star TE Trey'Dez Green against Mississippi last week, and he is still without a timetable for his return. Harris is worth adding for the duration of Green's injury, especially ahead of a Week 5 matchup against McNeese State. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Keelon Russell Breaks Out vs. South Carolina
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 27, 2026, 5:11 AM ETAlabama sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell had the best game of his career in Alabama's 49-18 blowout win over South Carolina. Russell completed 21-of-27 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns. Russell also ran eight times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Russell has scored a rushing touchdown in three of four games this season. The first-time starter has improved in every game this season. Russell is still available in 59% of Yahoo! fantasy leagues. He is worth a look if you need help at quarterback. Alabama's schedule is entering the tougher part, but if you can hold out, his last three games are very favorable at a critical point in your fantasy season. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Whit Weeks Ruled Out For Rest Of Game
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 10:11 PM ETLSU linebacker and team captain Whit Weeks (ankle) was seen heading to the locker room on crutches, wearing a boot on his right foot, during Saturday's game against Texas A&M. It is being reported that the star linebacker suffered a right ankle injury at some point in the game, and it's unclear what the prognosis is. Weeks has been ruled out for the rest of the game.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Lonn Phillips Sullivan Of lsuodyssey.com
Texas Narrowly Beats Tennessee
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 10:00 PM ETThe No. 1 Texas Longhorns held on late to win 20-17 over No. 14 Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. The game was mostly a defensive slugfest, as both teams were held to under 300 total yards. Texas quarterback Arch Manning completed 14 of 19 passes for 201 yards and one interception, whereas Tennessee true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 145 passing yards and one touchdown. The touchdown was thrown to Mike Matthews in the last 2 minutes of the game. Tennessee then successfully attempted an onside kick when Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo couldn't haul it in. Tennessee wasn't able to score on the final drive. The star of the game was the Texas pass rush, sacking Tennessee quarterbacks nine times, including five sacks for future pro Colin Simmons.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Smith Scores Four Touchdowns In Win Over Illinois
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 9:45 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith strengthened his Heisman Trophy case on Saturday in a 42-19 win over Illinois. The junior wide receiver caught 12 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns, tallying 51.7 fantasy points. This season, the Buckeye standout has 33 catches for 617 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin finished the game with 39.58 fantasy points, throwing all four of his passing touchdowns to Smith, and he added a rushing touchdown for good measure. Ohio State will face a much tougher defense next week when they go to Kinnick Stadium to take on Iowa, which just beat Michigan in a thriller.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Dante Moore Taken To Hospital
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 9:36 PM ETOregon quarterback Dante Moore was taken off the field on a stretcher after a late hit by USC's Desman Stephens II. Moore was scrambling up the middle of the field and slid before Stephens hit him in the head. Moore immediately seized up and appeared to be concussed before he was stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital. Stephens was immediately ejected and did not appear to be apologetic for the clearly dirty hit; it's unclear if additional punishment will be handed down to Stephens. Transfer junior Dylan Raiola stepped in for Oregon after Moore was injured. Reports said Moore could move his fingers in the locker room before being taken to the hospital.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Connor O'Gara Of The Next Round