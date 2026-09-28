Noah Fifita Has Become a Priority Add
Sep 28, 2026, 12:40 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita followed his four-touchdown game against Northern Illinois with four more passing scores at Washington State. He completed 22 of 36 passes for 297 yards with one interception in the 34-24 win, bringing him to 1,131 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions through four games. He also has two rushing touchdowns. RotoBaller already labeled Fifita a priority pickup after Week 3, and the case is stronger now after another four-score passing day. Cincinnati visits Tucson next after allowing 240.2 passing yards per game through four contests. Fifita does not bring the rushing floor of Michael Hawkins Jr., but he has moved beyond one-week streamer territory. He is a priority add for quarterback-needy teams and worth holding after Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:27 PM ETWest Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. finally had a rough passing day against Oklahoma State, completing 10 of 22 passes for 132 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. His fantasy value barely blinked. Hawkins ran 28 times for 102 yards and scored all three of the Mountaineers' touchdowns, pushing his season totals to 425 rushing yards and nine rushing scores through four games. That rushing workload is why he should not be treated as a one-week streamer. Iowa State is next and has allowed just 158.8 passing yards per game, so the matchup is not especially friendly through the air. Hawkins has already shown he can get there without much passing production. If he is still available, he remains a must-add and a weekly starting option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Cam Edwards Out for Remainder of 2026 Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:25 PM ETMichigan State running back Cam Edwards (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced Monday. Edwards injured his right knee early in Saturday's 31-13 loss to Nebraska and was carted off after rushing four times for 16 yards and catching one pass for 23 yards. He finishes the season with 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries, along with four receptions for 35 yards. Jaziun Patterson took on the bulk of the backfield work after Edwards went down, finishing with 16 carries for 54 yards and Michigan State's only touchdown. Marvis Parrish had three carries for six yards, so Patterson has the early edge for additional work as the Spartans reorganize the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: On3
Vernell Brown III Dealing With Low-Grade Knee Strain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 12:06 PM ETFlorida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) has been diagnosed with a low-grade strain after leaving Saturday's win over Ole Miss, head coach Jon Sumrall said Monday. Sumrall called it the lowest-grade strain possible and said an MRI revealed nothing that should be a long-term issue. Brown's return will largely depend on pain tolerance, and Florida has not provided a firm timetable. The sophomore injured his right knee following a 6-yard run in the second quarter against Ole Miss and did not return. He caught three passes for 25 yards before leaving, bringing his season totals to 17 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Florida travels to Missouri on Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zach Abolverdi
Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz a Game-Time Decision For Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 28, 2026, 11:34 AM ETLouisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is a game-time decision for the team's Week 5 matchup against NC State with an undisclosed injury. Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday morning that the star quarterback "Has something. We're not going to probably elaborate. It'll be a game time decision". In Week 4, Kienholz was hit late in the game and limped off the field on the final possession. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
Dylan Stewart Suspended Indefinitely
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 28, 2026, 8:49 AM ETSouth Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart has been suspended indefinitely after a 49-18 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Reports indicate that during the game, Stewart openly talked back to the coaching staff and refused to leave the game when subbed out. Stewart also threw a punch at an Alabama player during the game. The junior edge rusher was a top-10 consensus player heading into the season and was a projected top-10 pick by many draft analysts. However, he started this season injured and was on a snap count for the Alabama game. It's unclear how long the suspension will last or if Stewart has played his last snap for the Gamecocks. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
USC's Desman Stephens II Suspended For Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 28, 2026, 8:41 AM ETUSC linebacker Desman Stephens II has been suspended for the team's Week 5 game against Washington. In USC's Week 4 loss to Oregon, Stephens was ejected for a late hit to the head on quarterback Dante Moore, concussing him and sending him to the hospital. Moore's head scans came back negative, and he was able to travel back to Eugene with the rest of the team. It's unclear if Stephens will face additional suspensions at this time. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN College Football
Arizona QB Noah Fifita Has Second Straight Four-TD Game
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 27, 2026, 5:33 AM ETArizona senior quarterback Noah Fifita threw four touchdown passes for the second consecutive game in Arizona's 34-24 win over Washington State. Arizona's offense has focused more on the passing game in 2026 behind their senior leader. Fifita has 11 touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns in four games. He is also averaging 282.8 passing yards per game. Fifita is 12th in fantasy points in Yahoo! leagues, but is still available in 93% of leagues. Chances are that he is outperforming your fantasy QB, and he likely has an easier schedule. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Jeffrey Overton Jr. Runs Wild On Boston College
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 27, 2026, 5:25 AM ETVirginia Tech sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. had a career game in Tech's 21-14 win over Boston College. Overton had 25 carries for 209 yards and a touchdown. Overton had 200 rushing yards in three games coming into this game. Overton started the season behind Marcellous Hawkins Jr. on the Virginia Tech depth chart, but Overton was the workhorse in this one. Hawkins only carried 10 times for 19 yards. Overton is only rostered in 21% of Yahoo! leagues. He appears to be the RB1 for Virginia Tech and should be added in all leagues. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Jackson Harris Has Breakout Game In Win Over Texas A&M
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 27, 2026, 5:18 AM ETLSU's offense has had no trouble moving the ball this season, but it has been different players who have had big games every week. This week, it was Hawaii transfer Jackson Harris who wowed the Tiger Stadium crowd. Harris caught six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's 35-6 blowout win over Texas A&M. Harris only had five receptions for 117 yards in three games coming into this one. LSU lost star TE Trey'Dez Green against Mississippi last week, and he is still without a timetable for his return. Harris is worth adding for the duration of Green's injury, especially ahead of a Week 5 matchup against McNeese State. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Keelon Russell Breaks Out vs. South Carolina
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 27, 2026, 5:11 AM ETAlabama sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell had the best game of his career in Alabama's 49-18 blowout win over South Carolina. Russell completed 21-of-27 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns. Russell also ran eight times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Russell has scored a rushing touchdown in three of four games this season. The first-time starter has improved in every game this season. Russell is still available in 59% of Yahoo! fantasy leagues. He is worth a look if you need help at quarterback. Alabama's schedule is entering the tougher part, but if you can hold out, his last three games are very favorable at a critical point in your fantasy season. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Whit Weeks Ruled Out For Rest Of Game
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 10:11 PM ETLSU linebacker and team captain Whit Weeks (ankle) was seen heading to the locker room on crutches, wearing a boot on his right foot, during Saturday's game against Texas A&M. It is being reported that the star linebacker suffered a right ankle injury at some point in the game, and it's unclear what the prognosis is. Weeks has been ruled out for the rest of the game.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Lonn Phillips Sullivan Of lsuodyssey.com
Texas Narrowly Beats Tennessee
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 10:00 PM ETThe No. 1 Texas Longhorns held on late to win 20-17 over No. 14 Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. The game was mostly a defensive slugfest, as both teams were held to under 300 total yards. Texas quarterback Arch Manning completed 14 of 19 passes for 201 yards and one interception, whereas Tennessee true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 145 passing yards and one touchdown. The touchdown was thrown to Mike Matthews in the last 2 minutes of the game. Tennessee then successfully attempted an onside kick when Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo couldn't haul it in. Tennessee wasn't able to score on the final drive. The star of the game was the Texas pass rush, sacking Tennessee quarterbacks nine times, including five sacks for future pro Colin Simmons.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Smith Scores Four Touchdowns In Win Over Illinois
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 9:45 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith strengthened his Heisman Trophy case on Saturday in a 42-19 win over Illinois. The junior wide receiver caught 12 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns, tallying 51.7 fantasy points. This season, the Buckeye standout has 33 catches for 617 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin finished the game with 39.58 fantasy points, throwing all four of his passing touchdowns to Smith, and he added a rushing touchdown for good measure. Ohio State will face a much tougher defense next week when they go to Kinnick Stadium to take on Iowa, which just beat Michigan in a thriller.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Dante Moore Taken To Hospital
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 9:36 PM ETOregon quarterback Dante Moore was taken off the field on a stretcher after a late hit by USC's Desman Stephens II. Moore was scrambling up the middle of the field and slid before Stephens hit him in the head. Moore immediately seized up and appeared to be concussed before he was stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital. Stephens was immediately ejected and did not appear to be apologetic for the clearly dirty hit; it's unclear if additional punishment will be handed down to Stephens. Transfer junior Dylan Raiola stepped in for Oregon after Moore was injured. Reports said Moore could move his fingers in the locker room before being taken to the hospital.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Connor O'Gara Of The Next Round
Wayshawn Parker Runs All Over Iowa State
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 9:25 PM ETUtah running back Wayshawn Parker dominated Iowa State in a 31-17 victory on Saturday. The junior running back rushed for a career-high 174 yards on 18 carries for a ridiculous 9.7 yards per carry; he also scored twice on the ground. He also caught 5 passes for 65 yards and scored another touchdown. Parker is sure to finish the week as a top-two or three scorer with an absurd 44.4 fantasy points in the game. Utah gets a week off next week before another Big 12 matchup with Kansas in Week 5.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Mason Heintschel Has Second Six-Touchdown Game Of the Season
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 9:06 PM ETPitt quarterback Mason Heintschel had his second game this season in which he threw for at least six touchdowns. The sophomore slinger finished the game with 43.42 fantasy points, completing 78% of his 37 passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns. He added three carries for 33 rushing yards. In Heintschel's season debut against Miami (Ohio), he scored 48.42 fantasy points and threw for 453 yards and seven touchdowns. However, in Week 2 against UCF, he finished with 9.78 fantasy points and threw for only 212 yards. In Week 3, Heintschel had a similar outing against Syracuse, scoring only 14.02 fantasy points, throwing for 123 yards, and throwing one interception. Pitt's passing game has yet to prove it can be fantasy-viable in more difficult matchups; they'll take on Virginia Tech in Week 5.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Wisconsin Upsets Penn State
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 8:50 PM ETThe Wisconsin Badgers upset No. 13 Penn State 24-20 on Saturday evening. Penn State led the game 17-0 at halftime, but they fell apart in the second half, giving up 10 unanswered points before scoring a field goal to make it 10-20. Late in the fourth quarter, Wisconsin put together a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Colton Joseph to Eugene Hilton Jr., making it 17-20. Wisconsin's defense promptly forced a three-and-out and gave the offense the ball back with just over two minutes left. Joseph then found senior tight end Jacob Harris for a 72-yard touchdown to take the lead, 24-20. Penn State couldn't score on its final drive. The game marked Wisconsin's first win in Happy Valley since 2003.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Iowa Beats Michigan On Last-Second Touchdown
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 8:35 PM ETIn a cruel twist of fate, No. 17 Iowa defeated No. 18 Michigan 20-19 on a last-second touchdown pass. Earlier in the season, Michigan earned a controversial win over Western Michigan on a Hail Mary that was later reviewed, and the NCAA said it did not follow proper replay-review protocol. Surprisingly, Iowa's passing game, combined with a strong defensive outing, led them to victory. Iowa quarterback Hank Brown completed 60% of his passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns, and 16.68 fantasy points. Junior wide receiver Reece Vander Zee hauled in the game-winning touchdown, which was his second touchdown of the day, in addition to his 66 receiving yards. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood had perhaps his best game of the season, completing 60% of his 28 passes for 276 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and 21.64 fantasy points.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Florida Dominates Ole Miss In Statement Win
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 26, 2026, 8:22 PM ETThe No. 21 Florida Gators beat No. 4 Ole Miss in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon by a score of 52-28. After last week's emotional win for Ole Miss over LSU, this game seemed like a trap game from the jump. The Rebels' star running back, Kewan Lacy, missed the game due to a shoulder injury. Heisman hopeful Trinidad Chambliss threw for 298 passing yards and one touchdown, adding 44 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for 31.32 fantasy points. Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander caught seven passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, earning 22.9 fantasy points. The real story of the game was Florida's rushing game. The team combined for 302 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Jadan Baugh remained the team's bell-cow back, logging 29 carries for 142 yards, three touchdowns, and 33.9 fantasy points. Sophomore running back Duke Clark had the best game of his season, taking 12 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Sire Gaines A Game-Time Decision
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 10:51 AM ETBoise State's second-leading rusher Sire Gaines (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for the Broncos as they take on Western Michigan on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. "He's considered a true game-time decision, as he'll be evaluated after warm-ups," posted Thamel to X. Gaines has toted 234 yards rushing and two touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season. Western Michigan is allowing 157.7 yards rushing per game this year, including giving up 209 yards on the ground to Rice last week. Gaines finished Week 3 with 102 yards rushing and a touchdown on 17 carries during a win over South Dakota.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel