Gary Harris Waived by Pistons
Sep 27, 2026, 9:07 PM ETThe Detroit Pistons have waived guard/forward Gary Harris, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 32-year-old arrived from Milwaukee alongside Taurean Prince in the July trade that sent Caris LeVert to the Bucks. Harris averaged a career-low 2.7 points in 13.8 minutes across 48 games last season, though he shot 41.2 percent from three. He hasn't topped 65 appearances in a season since 2017-18 and faced a crowded Detroit perimeter rotation that includes Isaiah Joe and Kevin Huerter. His departure has little fantasy impact, while the open roster spot could prove useful with restricted free agent Jalen Duren still unsigned.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
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Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:44 AM ETThe Miami Heat have signed undrafted forward Ian Schieffelin to an Exhibit 10 contract, bringing their roster to 20 players, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. The former Clemson standout spent four seasons playing basketball before switching to tight end for the Tigers last season, appearing in eight games. Schieffelin averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in his final basketball season, then posted 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds across five Summer League games with Miami. With all three two-way spots already filled and a deep frontcourt led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, Schieffelin faces long odds of seeing NBA minutes and carries no immediate fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
N'Faly Dante Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:37 AM ETThe New York Knicks have signed center N'Faly Dante (knee) to an Exhibit 10 contract, the team announced Saturday. The 24-year-old tore his right ACL during a G-League game in December and underwent surgery in January, with his rehab expected to extend into the start of the season. Dante has appeared in only eight NBA games with Houston and Atlanta, averaging 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 8.3 minutes. The deal could eventually lead to a stint with the Westchester Knicks once he's healthy. With Andre Drummond backing up Karl-Anthony Towns, Dante won't factor into the fantasy picture anytime soon.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NY Knicks PR
Santi Aldama Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:23 AM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (undisclosed) was limited during Saturday's practice while dealing with a "nagging injury," according to Noah Weber. Head coach Dusty May said he didn't know the specifics, though Aldama was seen with tape on his knee. The 25-year-old underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee in March after averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 combined steals and blocks across 43 games with Memphis. Dallas has not linked the current issue to that knee, so there is no reason for major concern yet. Still, his status is worth monitoring with Dereck Lively II (foot) also working his way back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Noah Weber
Fred VanVleet Faces Early Minutes Limit
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:14 AM ETHouston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (knee) isn't expected to play both ends of back-to-backs to begin the season, while any minutes restriction will depend on how he progresses through training camp, according to head coach Ime Udoka. The 32-year-old missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL during an offseason workout. In his last healthy campaign, VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.7 threes while shooting 37.8 percent from the field. The steals and perimeter shooting still offer fantasy value, but the early workload management lowers his volume. Reed Sheppard and Marcus Smart could see additional ball-handling opportunities whenever VanVleet sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
Steven Adams Expected to Sit One Leg of Back-to-Backs Early
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:05 AM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (ankle) isn't expected to play both ends of back-to-backs to start the season, according to Will Guillory of The Athletic. Head coach Ime Udoka added that any minutes limit will depend on how Adams progresses through training camp. The 33-year-old underwent season-ending left ankle surgery in January after averaging 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in 22.8 minutes across 32 games. His 4.5 offensive rebounds per game remain his biggest fantasy calling card, but the early workload management will limit his volume. Clint Capela could see additional backup-center work whenever Adams sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
Jason Preston Returns to Clippers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:34 PM ETThe Los Angeles Clippers signed guard Jason Preston to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith. The 27-year-old returns after joining Los Angeles for camp last year before being waived in October. Preston later played 16 games for the G-League's San Diego Clippers, averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.4 steals. He has yet to find the same success at the NBA level, averaging 2.5 points and 2.0 assists across 21 career games with the Clippers and Utah. Preston gets another chance to show he belongs in the NBA rotation, but for fantasy purposes, there still isn't much to chase unless his role grows beyond camp.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Keith Smith
Hunter Sallis Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:22 PM ETThe Los Angeles Clippers signed guard Hunter Sallis to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2025 before beginning last season on a two-way deal with Philadelphia, where he appeared in seven NBA games. Sallis spent most of the year in the G-League, averaging 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists across 36 games with Delaware and San Diego. The Exhibit 10 deal gives him another chance to impress in camp, though an NBA role remains a long shot. For now, Sallis is more of a name to keep in mind than someone to target, but a strong camp could put him in the mix for a bigger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Keith Smith
Ryan Nembhard Waived by Hornets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:16 PM ETThe Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Ryan Nembhard following their Buddy Hield-for-Rob Dillingham trade with Chicago, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Stein adds that Denver is among several teams interested in Nembhard on a two-way deal if he clears waivers. The 23-year-old appeared in 60 games as an undrafted rookie with Dallas, averaging 6.6 points and 5.3 assists in 19.5 minutes. His production improved across 27 starts, where he posted 9.4 points and 6.8 assists in 25.7 minutes per game. Denver already has Jamal Murray and Tyus Jones at point guard, so Nembhard's fantasy value will depend on where he lands and how much NBA time he can earn.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Rob Dillingham Heads to Charlotte
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:10 PM ETThe Charlotte Hornets are acquiring guard Rob Dillingham from the Chicago Bulls for Buddy Hield and cash, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The former No. 8 overall pick averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 21.5 minutes across 30 games with Chicago last season, though he shot just 30.0 percent from three. LaMelo Ball's departure opens more opportunity in Charlotte, but Dillingham still joins a backcourt featuring Coby White, Dennis Schroder, and rookie Christian Anderson. Kon Knueppel's (hamstring) absence should give Dillingham a little more room to show what he can do early, but he'll need to shoot the ball better before fantasy managers can count on him.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Buddy Hield Traded to Bulls
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:04 PM ETThe Chicago Bulls are acquiring guard/forward Buddy Hield and cash from the Charlotte Hornets for Rob Dillingham, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. It's Hield's second trade in four days after Charlotte acquired him from Atlanta earlier in the week. The 33-year-old averaged a career-low 7.6 points and 1.5 threes in 16.1 minutes across 51 games with Golden State and Atlanta last season. Hield gives Chicago another perimeter shooter, but Norman Powell is expected to start alongside Josh Giddey in the backcourt. Hield averaged 11.1 points and 2.5 triples in 22.7 minutes in 2024-25, though his fantasy appeal in Chicago will depend on earning enough reserve minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Kennedy Chandler Joins Suns on Training Camp Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 10:04 AM ETThe Phoenix Suns have signed guard Kennedy Chandler to a training camp contract, according to Paul Garcia of the Spot Up Shot. The 24-year-old earned another NBA opportunity after a productive late-season stint with Utah, averaging 15.0 points, 6.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steal in 32.3 minutes across 11 games while shooting 39.5 percent from three. Chandler also posted a career-high 31 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds against New Orleans in April. With Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Collin Gillespie, and Jordan Goodwin already in the mix, Chandler will have to make a strong impression just to carve out a spot. His Utah run showed he can produce when given the ball, but repeating that kind of opportunity in Phoenix will be much harder.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Seth Lundy Lands Training Camp Deal with Mavericks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:45 AM ETThe Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a training camp deal with forward Seth Lundy, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 26-year-old is getting another NBA opportunity after missing the previous two seasons because of injuries, including a lengthy recovery from left ankle surgery. Lundy looked healthy with Toronto in Summer League, averaging 20.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 steals across four games while shooting 52 percent from the field and 44 percent from three. Dallas already has Max Christie, Naji Marshall, and Caleb Martin among its wing options, leaving Lundy with a difficult path to regular minutes. He remains off the fantasy radar unless he earns a roster spot and a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Jalen Williams Looks Fantastic After Full Offseason
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:31 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (wrist, hamstring) is healthy entering training camp after an injury-plagued 2025-26 season. "What we're hopeful of is that he really just needed a full offseason to get back. He looks fantastic," general manager Sam Presti said, according to Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire. Wrist surgery cost Williams the first 19 games last season before recurring hamstring issues limited him to 33 appearances. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals after scoring 21.6 points per game during his 2024-25 All-NBA campaign. A healthy camp is an encouraging start, though his hamstrings remain the key concern for his fantasy outlook.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Kyrie Irving Enters Mavericks Camp Without Restrictions
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:22 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (kmee) said Friday that he has no restrictions entering training camp, according to Grant Afseth of Dallas Sports Journal. The 34-year-old acknowledged a few setbacks during his recovery from the torn ACL in his left knee, while president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri said Irving had a "great, great summer." Irving hasn't played since March 2025, when he finished the season averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists across 50 games. His return should ease some of Cooper Flagg's ball-handling burden, though Irving acknowledged that back-to-backs will be discussed with the medical staff. His upside remains strong, but the lengthy layoff adds some fantasy risk.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
Dwight Powell Returns to Mavericks on One-Year Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:10 AM ETThe Dallas Mavericks signed center Dwight Powell to a one-year, $3.88 million deal, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The contract includes $1 million guaranteed and another $500,000 if he makes the opening-night roster. Dallas now has 16 players on standard contracts competing for 15 spots, leaving Powell with work to do in camp. The 35-year-old averaged 3.3 points and 4.1 rebounds on 64.4 percent shooting across 63 games last season. Even with Dereck Lively II (foot) sidelined, Daniel Gafford, Morez Johnson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Moussa Cisse leave Dallas with plenty of frontcourt depth. Powell remains off the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Stephen Curry Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 26, 2026, 9:01 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has agreed to a two-year, $116 million contract extension with a player option for 2028-29, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal begins in 2027-28 and comes in roughly $20 million below the maximum. Curry averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.4 threes in 30.9 minutes across 43 games last season, with injuries, including runner's knee, limiting his availability. Jimmy Butler III (knee) is expected to miss the start of 2026-27, keeping Curry in line for heavy usage early. Brandin Podziemski could also take on more creation duties while Butler is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 25, 2026, 9:37 PM ETThe Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a deal with forward/center Drew Timme, who will compete for a roster spot in training camp, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 26-year-old became an unrestricted free agent after the Lakers declined to tender him a qualifying offer. Timme has averaged 5.6 points and 2.7 rebounds across two NBA seasons with Brooklyn and Los Angeles, but he was far more productive in the G-League last season, posting 23.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 56.3 percent shooting. With Naz Reid gone, Timme will compete with Joan Beringer, Rocco Zikarsky, and others for frontcourt minutes. He remains a long shot for meaningful fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 25, 2026, 9:30 PM ETThe Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a deal with forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who will compete for a roster spot in training camp, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 25-year-old spent last season with the Ningbo Rockets in China after Utah waived him in September 2025. Martin last appeared in the NBA in 2024-25, averaging 6.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21.2 minutes across 43 games with Philadelphia and Utah. Minnesota traded Julius Randle and Naz Reid this offseason, but Martin still faces competition from Trey Lyles, Terrence Shannon Jr., and others for forward minutes. Even if he makes the roster, his fantasy value should remain limited without a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Grant Williams Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 25, 2026, 9:23 PM ETCharlotte Hornets forward/center Grant Williams (hamstring) will miss the entire preseason after suffering a right hamstring injury during offseason on-court activity, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. He will be re-evaluated during the first week of the regular season. Williams averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.8 minutes across 36 games last season while shooting 38.8 percent from three. The 27-year-old was already competing for frontcourt minutes after Charlotte added Naz Reid and rookie Hannes Steinbach. Williams carried limited fantasy value when healthy, and his absence could create a few extra early-season opportunities for the Hornets' other forwards and bigs.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Kon Knueppel to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 25, 2026, 9:09 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) will miss the preseason after suffering a left hamstring injury during offseason on-court activity, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The Hornets will re-evaluate him during the first week of the regular season, putting his early-season availability in question. Knueppel missed just one game as a rookie while averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.4 threes in 31.5 minutes. He also set an NBA rookie record with a league-leading 273 three-pointers. With LaMelo Ball gone, Knueppel is positioned for a larger offensive role once healthy, but the hamstring adds some early-season risk.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto