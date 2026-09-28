Sep 28, 2026, 9:11 AM ET

New York Giants edge rusher Brian Burns (knee) is believed to have torn his ACL, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Before this week, Burns suffered an ankle injury late in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and missed all of practice this week. He tried to play through it but went down after trying to stop and cut in the fourth quarter and is now expected to miss the rest of the season with a significant knee injury. In three seasons with the Giants, Burns has totaled 25 sacks and 39 tackles for loss in 40 games, becoming one of their best and most productive players. Without him, they will have to rely more on Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux and could add depth via trade or free agency.