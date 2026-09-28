George Kittle Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Sep 28, 2026, 12:18 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is now the WR1 in the Bay Area after more injuries to the team's wide receiving corps in Sunday's 36-30 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. With veteran wideout Mike Evans (ribs, chest) going down with a painful injury in Week 3, the 32-year-old Kittle took over through the air, leading the team with six receptions, seven targets, 82 yards, and two touchdowns to help the team stay undefeated in 2026. The Niners already have Ricky Pearsall (knee), rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Christian Kirk (calf), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) on Injured Reserve, and Evans could be in line to miss time going forward as well. That would really thin out the team's receiving depth, helping to give Kittle a pretty massive target share going into a Week 4 contest at home against the Denver Broncos. Kittle, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was eased into the Week 1 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in his first game back from an Achilles tear suffered in the postseason in January. He caught four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. Kittle is a must-start, high-end TE1 with San Francisco's receiving weapons dwindling.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
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Ja'Marr Chase has Another Big Game in Divisional Loss
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 12:08 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was once again the team's leading receiver in the 30-27 Week 3 loss on the road to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, catching nine of his 12 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown. It was a slow start to the season for Chase, as he caught just two passes for 12 yards in the season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But he had seven catches on nine targets for 75 yards and his first two touchdowns of the year in the Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans. That is now three touchdowns in the last two games for Chase, who is an absolute must-start each and every week. Chase's nine catches were three more than Tee Higgins, and his 12 targets were five more than Higgins. The 26-year-old All-Pro will have a strong chance to make it three straight weeks with a trip to the end zone when the Bengals face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday in Week 4.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Zach Ertz Expected to Be Active for Eagles on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:14 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles veteran tight end Zach Ertz is expected to be activated off the practice squad and onto the active roster for the Monday night game in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, NFL sources told Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Eagles signed Ertz on Tuesday after it was learned that tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) suffered an MCL sprain. He last played for the Eagles on Oct. 14 of the 2021 season, despite already knowing he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Rookie Eli Stowers (quadriceps, hamstring) and Grant Calcaterra (back) are on Injured Reserve, so alongside Ertz, the Eagles are down to Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins at the position on Monday night. The 35-year-old Ertz has the best pass-catching upside for fantasy purposes in his 14th year in the league with over 8,000 career receiving yards and 57 touchdowns, but the Eagles could ease him back onto the field after he ended last year early with the Washington Commanders (knee) with a torn ACL. In 13 games in 2025 before his season-ending knee injury, the former second-rounder in 2013 had 50 catches on 72 targets for 504 yards and four touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
RJ Harvey Cleared to Return on Sunday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 11:00 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (head) was taken out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion during the second half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Harvey has cleared concussion protocol and is available to return for the rest of Sunday's game, per Zac Stevens. This is a big boost for the Broncos offense, with Harvey having five receptions when he was bounced out of the game. He is expected to be an important piece to the offense during the final stretch of the game. Fantasy managers don't need to worry about a concussion with Harvey at the moment.--Andy Webb
Source: Zac Stevens
RJ Harvey is Being Evaluated for a Concussion
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 10:49 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (head) is currently out of the game and is being evaluated for a concussion, per Parker Gabriel. The 25-year-old might've suffered a concussion during the second half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. It's unclear at the moment if Harvey is going to return to the contest. Before exiting, Harvey rushed the ball twice for six yards, but he has been doing more work in the receiving game. He has hauled in five of his six targets for 39 yards through the air. Rookie back Jonah Coleman (ankle) was placed on the Injured Reserve this week. J.K. Dobbins will be the lead back in Denver if Harvey is forced to miss time. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on his status.--Andy Webb
Source: Parker Gabriel
Jaylen Warren is Impressive on the Ground
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 10:39 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was stellar on the ground during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Warren had the backfield all to himself with Rico Dowdle (toe) inactive, and he took full advantage of it. Warren carried the ball 17 times for 127 yards, while also hauling in three receptions for another 49 yards. Warren would've blown past his single-game rushing record if his 87-yard run hadn't been called back for holding. His value could take a hit if Dowdle is back in action for Thursday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns. If not, Warren could be in for another big game on the ground.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jameis Winston Fails to Produce in Tough Conditions
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 27, 2026, 10:34 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston completed 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards and added 14 rushing yards in the 12-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans. With rain and wind playing a major role throughout the game, the Giants focused on running the ball and moved to 2-1 on the season. Across two near-full games, the former first-overall pick hasn't produced at the level to be considered fantasy-relevant, due in part to Matt Nagy's conservative offense. The Giants ran the ball on 58% of their offensive snaps, and while the weather could've played a role, they wanted to limit turnovers in a low-scoring affair. He will hope to bounce back next week against the Arizona Cardinals, as he's a low-end QB3 moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Ashton Jeanty is Busy in Week 3 Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 10:29 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was busy on the ground during the Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Jeanty carried the ball 19 times for 56 yards, while hauling in three passes for 37 additional yards in the victory over the Saints. The 22-year-old is the clear workhorse back with 19 carries or more in every game this season. Sadly, it hasn't resulted in a ton of yardage with Jeanty being held to under three yards per carry in each of the last two games. Fantasy managers should expect the Raiders to continue pounding the ball with Jeanty every week. He'll look to have more success on the ground against the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jeremiyah Love Breaks Out with Huge Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 10:23 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love finally gave fantasy managers what they've been waiting to see on Sunday. The rookie back had a quiet first two weeks, but he put together a breakout performance in Week 3. Love carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards on the ground. Love also hauled in all five of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown through the air in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. These are the kind of games that fantasy managers expect to see weekly from Love. The flow of the game is also going to have an impact, as the Cardinals continued to run the ball because they had a chance to win this game. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for another big performance from Love against the New York Giants in Week 4.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Rhamondre Stevenson Gives Lackluster Week 3 Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 10:17 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson once again didn't give fantasy managers much to cheer about on Sunday. Stevenson carried the ball seven times for 22 yards, while hauling in three receptions for 16 yards through the air in the loss. This is now back-to-back games that Stevenson has seen fewer than 10 carries in a game. The game script was likely part of it during this game, with the Jacksonville Jaguars blowing them out. The Patriots mainly had to focus on passing in the second half, with the team being down multiple scores. Fantasy managers are hopeful for better days ahead for Stevenson against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Rookie Kenyon Sadiq Breaks Out Versus Lions
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 10:06 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq delivered career highs with eight targets, seven receptions, 105 receiving yards, and his first career receiving touchdown in a 31-24 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. He played 38 offensive snaps, which was the most among tight ends for New York. This was just the third career game for the rookie, so there is plenty of time for Sadiq to best those numbers in the future as well. Sadiq entered Sunday's game with five receptions for 38 yards, and one rushing attempt for a three-yard touchdown. Currently rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues, Sadiq will likely be a popular waiver wire target ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the Chicago Bears. He remains a strong dynasty player.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Disappointing Week For Texans RB David Montgomery
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 27, 2026, 10:00 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery had a forgettable day on Sunday against Indianapolis, rushing 11 times for 33 yards and catching both of his targets for another 15 yards in his team's 19-17 defeat. Most notably, the Texans opted for fellow running back Woody Marks on the goal line late in the fourth quarter, and Marks went on to score Houston's only rushing touchdown of the day. Montgomery led the team in rushing, but that isn't saying much on a day when the Texans gained only 223 yards of total offense and lost their third straight to start the season. Montgomery now has 43 rushing yards in his past two games combined. He and the Texans' struggling offensive line will take on Dallas next week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Amon-Ra St. Brown Scores a Touchdown in Otherwise Quiet Day
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 9:55 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recorded four receptions for just 19 yards (4.8 yards per catch) and a touchdown in a 31-24 victory over the New York Jets in Week 3. St. Brown did see eight targets on the day, which was tied for the team high, but he wasn't able to produce much outside of his four-yard touchdown. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the Lions in receptions on the day with seven, while Isaac TeSlaa led the team in receiving yards with 66 (one more than Gibbs). While the touchdown saved the day in Week 3, fantasy managers don't have much to worry about with St. Brown moving forward. Through three games, St. Brown has tallied 35 targets, 23 receptions, 228 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. He remains a high-end WR1 moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson Wincing In Pain on Sideline Following Ankle Issue
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 9:46 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was spotted on the sideline wincing in pain prior to halftime, according to Michael J. Duarte of The California Post. Earlier in the game, Ferguson went to the locker room during the Sunday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos to seemingly get his ankle examined, but he was able to return to the lineup briefly. He appeared to aggravate the ankle injury that he was already suffering from, which caused him to log a limited practice session on Wednesday. However, Ferguson got in two full practice sessions to end the week and did not enter Sunday's game with an injury designation. Ferguson has recorded one catch for nine yards in Week 3 thus far. He tallied six receptions for 54 yards in Week 2.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Michael J. Duarte - The California Post
Brock Bowers Goes Off In Return From Injury
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 27, 2026, 9:43 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) wasted no time reacclimating in his return to the field, torching the New Orleans Saints for 10 catches, 116 yards, and a touchdown in the Raiders' 35-27 victory on Sunday. The star tight end drew a team-best 13 targets in his first game with Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins, who quickly established a rapport with the former first-round pick. Nobody else on the Raiders had more than four targets, as Bowers accounted for almost half of Cousins' 22 completions. It was exactly what managers who drafted Bowers hoped to see and further cemented that the Georgia product is still clearly the team's top receiving option. He'll look to keep the momentum going in a tough matchup against Kansas City in Week 4.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Bhayshul Tuten Continues String of RB2 Performances in Week 3
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 27, 2026, 9:36 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten surpassed 65 rushing yards once again in a 35-6 victory over the New England Patriots. He finished with a season-high 73 rushing yards on 15 attempts, a touchdown, and also added two receptions for 17 yards. Tuten has been a symbol of consistency so far this season, a rare commodity at the running back position. No matter how well the offense has done overall, he has managed to get his touches and fantasy points. If Tuten can continue this run of 15-plus touches and 70-90 total yards, he will continue to be a valuable RB2 for fantasy managers. He'll be looking to produce once more in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Bhayshul Tuten RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. Has Just One Catch In Disappointing Effort
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 9:29 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. caught just one pass -- his only target of the day -- in a 35-6 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3. It was a disappointing day for Thomas' fantasy managers in a game that the Jaguars dominated. He played just 23 offensive snaps on Sunday, which was well behind Parker Washington (50) and Jakobi Meyers (50), while tying rookie Josh Cameron in reps. Cameron caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, while Washington, Meyers, and tight end Brenton Strange all tallied at least three receptions. Through three games, Thomas has totaled seven receptions for 88 yards. He is yet to find the end zone. Thomas looks to bounce back in a Week 4 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Trevor Lawrence Solid in Week 3 Blowout Victory
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 27, 2026, 9:27 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a solid fantasy output in a 35-6 victory over the New England Patriots. Lawrence didn't have a showstopping day by any means, but the Patriots offense struggled with turnovers, giving the Jaguars good field position often. That allowed the Jaguars offense to score quickly without needing to gain much in yardage. That is shown by Lawrence's final stat line of 182 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception on 19 completions. He also added 25 rushing yards. Lawrence now has two efficient performances and one poor performance through three weeks. He will look to continue his efficiency in Week 4 against what should be a vulnerable Cincinnati Bengals secondary.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Trevor Lawrence RotoBaller
Sam Darnold Puts Up Big Numbers in Return to Action
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 9:17 PM ETAfter missing Week 2 with a glute injury, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold returned to action in a 33-31 Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders. Darnold put up big numbers, as he completed 31 out of 45 pass attempts (68.9%) for 379 yards and four touchdowns, while adding one rush for five yards. However, he also threw two interceptions. Darnold scored 28 fantasy points in standard scoring leagues. Darnold suffered a glute injury on the first drive of the 2026 season opener, a 13-10 win over the New England Patriots. He missed the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, which the Seahawks won 31-7. While the Seahawks are relieved to have Darnold back in the starting lineup, it wasn't enough for Seattle to get a road win against the Commanders on Sunday.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson Returns After Injury Scare
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 9:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) went to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, Brandon Krisztal reports. He appeared to aggravate the ankle injury that he was dealing with earlier in the week. After getting checked out, Ferguson returned with his teammates and is back in the game. The 23-year-old is expected to have a bigger role in the offense with Puka Nacua (hip) inactive for this game. Ferguson had six catches last week and should be a key pass-catcher now that he's back on the field.--Andy Webb
Source: Brandon Krisztal
Bucky Irving Leaves Game in Fourth Quarter, Misses Final 10 Minutes
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 8:57 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (undisclosed) struggled to find success on the ground during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He carried the ball 15 times for 46 yards, while hauling in two receptions for an additional 12 yards through the air. It was a disappointing day for Irving, who was possibly injured in the fourth quarter. The third-year back didn't play and was seen standing on the sideline during the final 10 minutes of Sunday's loss. The organization hasn't said anything about an injury, but Irving sitting out in a one-score game during the final quarter is strange. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on his status ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.--Andy Webb
Source: Steve Hoikkala