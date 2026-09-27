Zach Ertz Expected to Be Active for Eagles on Monday

Sep 27, 2026, 11:00 PM ET

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvery (head) was taken out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion during the second half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Harvey has cleared concussion protocol and is available to return for the rest of Sunday's game, per Zac Stevens. This is a big boost for the Broncos offense with Harvey having five receptions when he was bounced out of the game. He figures to be an important piece to the offense during the final stretch of the game. Fantasy managers don't need to worry about a concussion with Harvey at the moment.