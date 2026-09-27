Ollie Gordon II Takes Advantage of Increased Playing Time
Sep 27, 2026, 8:44 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II made the most of his increased playing time during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Lead back De'Von Achane (knee) was forced to exit early in the first quarter and didn't return. Gordon carried the ball 17 times for 41 yards and scored a touchdown in the loss. He also hauled in three receptions for 14 yards through the air. Afterwards, head coach Jeff Hafley said he wasn't optimistic about Achane. It sounds like Gordon could take over as the lead back for a period of time. The 22-year-old is going to be a popular waiver wire addition this week ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Justin Jefferson's Injury Doesn't Sound Too Serious
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 8:27 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) was forced to leave during the first half of Sunday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Jefferson got close to returning to the game multiple times, Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. The Vikings are going to continue to evaluate Jefferson, but it doesn't sound like his ankle injury is too serious. He finished Sunday's game with two receptions on two targets for 32 yards. The Vikings have a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. Fantasy managers should stay tuned to see if Jefferson will be available for that game.--Andy Webb
Source: Ben Goessling
Mike Vrabel is Highly Concerned After Week 3 Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 8:17 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was unhappy with his team's performance during the Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Vrabel told reporters that his concern level is very high with this football team, Carlos A. Lopez reports. It was an ugly game for the Patriots, who got crushed 35-6 on Sunday. The defense got exposed by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw three touchdowns. The Pats offense looked bad behind quarterback Drake Maye and his two interceptions. The Patriots take a 1-2 record into their Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. This is a huge game for New England, which cannot afford to drop to 1-3 on the season.--Andy Webb
Source: Carlos A. Lopez
Baker Mayfield Dislocates Right Thumb, Likely to Miss Time
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 8:01 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) reportedly suffered a dislocated right thumb, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Mayfield is expected to get an MRI on Monday to assess the damage, but is likely to miss time, per Rapoport. Mayfield left a 23-16 Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings late in the fourth quarter. Mayfield walked off the field with medical staff, while clutching his hand, before heading back to the locker room for further evaluation. Unfortunately for Mayfield, the injury took place on a fourth-and-13 play in which he was intercepted by Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Tampa Bay backup quarterback Jalon Daniels will likely start for the Buccaneers if Mayfield does miss any time.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Ian Rapoport
Baker Mayfield Leaves Late With Hand Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 7:45 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (hand) exited late in the fourth quarter of a 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 with an apparent hand injury. According to Buccaneers reporter/writer Brianna Dix, Mayfield walked off the field with medical staff while clutching his hand. He was later spotted headed to the locker room. The play happened on a fourth down in which Mayfield was intercepted by Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. The severity of the injury is not yet known. If Mayfield is forced to miss time, backup quarterback Jalon Daniels will be thrust into action for the Bucs.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Brianna Dix - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reporter
Jack Bech Reportedly Headed to IR After Suffering Broken Forearm
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 7:35 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (forearm) reportedly suffered a broken forearm and is headed to the injured reserve list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Bech was ruled out by the Raiders early in the third quarter after getting injured during the second quarter. Bech did not record a catch on Sunday, but entered Week 3 with five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Raiders will rely on tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, and wide receivers Tre Tucker, Cody White, Jalen Nailor, and others in the passing game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Ian Rapoport
Puka Nacua Will Not Play Versus Broncos in Week 3
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 7:22 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is inactive for Week 3's Sunday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos due to a hip injury, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. It will be the second consecutive game that Nacua has missed. He did not practice during the week and was designated as doubtful entering Sunday. Nacua recorded five receptions for 74 yards in Week 1 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which was his only action of the 2026 season thus far. With Nacua out, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams will rely on wide receivers Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and others in the passing game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Sarah Barshop - ESPN
Trent Williams Questionable to Return with Stinger
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 7:11 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (stinger) left the Week 3 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals with a stinger injury. The 49ers announced that Williams is questionable to return. Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe entered the lineup in Williams' place. Williams left the game in the third quarter and was carted to the locker room. The 49ers also saw wide receiver Mike Evans (rib) leave the game with an injury to his ribs. Evans was ruled out for the game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: San Francisco 49er
Jack Bech Ruled Out with Forearm Injury
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 27, 2026, 6:52 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (forearm) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Saints due to a forearm injury, according to the team. Before exiting, the wide receiver had limited involvement in the offense, not drawing a single target from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Through his first two games of the season, Bech caught five of his six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown. Managers should expect Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor to continue to operate as the top wide receivers in the offense.--Andy Smith
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
Mike Evans Dealing with Rib Strain, to Undergo Full Evaluation on Monday
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 27, 2026, 6:43 PM ETAccording to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (rib) is dealing with a rib strain and is set to undergo a full evaluation on Monday. Evans was lifted early from Sunday's contest against the Arizona Cardinals with a rib injury, as he was carted off the field. Rapoport noted that these types of injuries can be quite painful. Managers should pay close attention to his status during the early stages of the week, as he could be in danger of sitting out of their Week 4 contest against the Denver Broncos. Evans entered this weekend's contest with a questionable tag due to a hip injury but may now be dealing with something more serious. Before exiting, Evans made an impact, catching three of his six targets for 34 yards and a score. While he remains out, tight end George Kittle and wideout Deebo Samuel Sr. should operate as Brock Purdy's go-to options in the passing attack.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Travis Etienne Jr. Exits Sunday's Game with Hamstring Injury
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 27, 2026, 6:37 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) exited Sunday's contest early with an apparent hamstring injury, according to Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports. The running back was dealing with a hamstring injury leading up to Sunday's contest and appears to have aggravated it in the third quarter. Nowak noted that Etienne was seen heading to the locker room. Before exiting, Etienne took 13 carries for 57 yards and caught both of his targets for another 13. While sidelined, managers should expect Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and CJ Donaldson to take most of the carries out of the backfield.--Andy Smith
Source: Jeff Nowak
Mark Andrews Returns to Sunday's Game After Injury Scare
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 27, 2026, 6:33 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (hand) returned to this contest against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half. The veteran tight end exited the game in the first half with an apparent hand injury but quickly returned to the field. Before exiting, Andrews had a quiet showing, catching only one pass (three targets) for a low nine yards. He should return to a prominent role in the passing attack alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.--Andy Smith
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Justin Jefferson Ruled Out on Sunday with Ankle Injury
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 27, 2026, 6:15 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest due to an ankle injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The star wideout sustained this injury in the first half and will now be sidelined for the remainder of the contest. Before exiting, the 27-year-old brought in both of his targets for 32 yards from Kyler Murray. Managers should watch his status after the contest, as the team will likely provide an update. For the remainder of the game, Jordan Addison should operate as the WR1 while Jauan Jennings slides into the No. 2 role.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Mike Evans is Ruled Out with Rib Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 6:05 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (rib) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Nick Wagoner reports. Evans was carted off the field during the first half of this game after taking a major hit. The veteran wideout seemed to be having trouble trying to breathe. The team is ruling him out with a rib injury, but the severity of the issue is unknown at the moment. Evans finished this game with three receptions on six targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel Sr., George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey will be asked to do the heavy lifting with this offense banged up. Fantasy managers will need to check back for another update on Evans later.--Andy Webb
Source: Nick Wagoner
Geno Smith Has Productive Day In Loss to Lions
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 27, 2026, 5:57 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was very efficient and effective in the team's 31-24 loss to the Lions in Week 3. Smith was 31-for-37 passing for 321 passing yards and three touchdowns and added two carries for 12 rushing yards. It was a highly productive day for Smith, who found tight ends Kenyon Sadiq and Jeremy Ruckert for touchdown passes and also found his top receiver Garrett Wilson for a passing score. Smith took advantage of a fairly porous Lions defensive unit and had a great fantasy day. Look for Smith to continue his good season especially when receiver Adonai Mitchell returns from injury and adds another weapon to the passing attack.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Mark Andrews is Questionable to Return with Hand Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 5:48 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (hand) was forced to exit during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Andrews is currently considered questionable to return after suffering a hand injury during the first half of this game, Nick Harris reports. Before leaving, Andrews hauled in one of his three targets for nine yards. Rookie tight end Matt Hibner could see an expanded role if Andrews is unable to return. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman should be the primary pass-catchers while Andrews is out. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on Andrews as the second half rolls on.--Andy Webb
Source: Nick Harris
Jonathan Taylor Finds Going Tough in Week 3 vs. Texans
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 27, 2026, 5:47 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had a bit of a tough time on the ground against a tough Texans defense in the team's 19-17 victory. Taylor carried the ball 23 times for just 68 rushing yards and added two receptions for just four receiving yards. Taylor was a fantasy disappointment in this game after setting a high bar by scoring two rushing touchdowns in each of his first two games this season. He can still be counted on as an elite option at running back, but this game was a rough one against a very good defense in Houston. Look for Taylor to bounce back in Week 4 during the team's matchup with the Washington Commanders.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Garrett Wilson Clears Concussion Evaluation
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 27, 2026, 5:40 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (head) suffered a head injury on the team's final possession of its loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. According to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, Wilson cleared his head evaluation, so "he should be just fine". Wilson cleared the protocol on the sidelines but did not have time to get back into the game. Wilson had 10 catches for 107 receiving yards and a touchdown prior to exiting on the final drive of the game.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: New York Jets
Mike Evans Carted Off with Rib/Chest Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 5:38 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (rib, chest) was forced to exit during the first half of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Evans needed to be carted off the field after suffering a rib/chest injury, Matt Lively reports. It appears the injury made it difficult for Evans to walk or breathe. Before leaving, Evans hauled in three of his six targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy managers should consider Evans as questionable to return to this contest. Deebo Samuel Sr., Jacob Cowing, and KhaDarel Hodge will be asked to step up for this offense in his absence. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on Evans during the second half of this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Matt Lively
Terry McLaurin Bounces Back in Victory
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 5:28 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was quiet during the first two weeks of the season, but he was able to make some noise on Sunday. McLaurin was able to make an impact in a big way, including a 30-yard touchdown. He finished with six receptions on nine targets for 77 yards and a score in the win over the Seattle Seahawks. This offense seemed to do just fine with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota under center. McLaurin should remain on the WR2 radar for next week's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in London.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Has Huge Performance in Loss to Commanders
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 27, 2026, 5:23 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a great day at Washington with 10 catches on 14 targets for 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the team's 33-31 loss to the Commanders. The talented wide receiver out of Ohio State now has a touchdown in each of his team's first three games and multiple touchdowns in two of the three contests. Smith-Njigba backed up his three-TD performance in Week 2 against the Cardinals with this huge fantasy performance and is quickly establishing himself as one of the top fantasy receivers. The Seahawks had Sam Darnold back in the lineup at quarterback after missing most of two games with a glute injury. This should be a healthy connection all season long and Smith-Njigba should be an elite fantasy wide receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com