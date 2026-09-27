Jalen Coker Out Against Browns With Quad Injury
Sep 27, 2026, 3:19 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) will not return to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Coker was listed as questionable to play in Sunday's Week 3 matchup due to an ankle injury. He had two receptions for 18 yards before leaving the game. Xavier Legette was inactive for this game, so Carolina's receiving depth is now pretty thinned out behind Tetairoa McMillan with Coker now out for the rest of the Week 3 game in Cleveland. The remaining WRs on Carolina's roster are Brycen Tremayne, David Moore, and John Metchie III.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Joe Person via X.com
More Recent News
Tyjae Spears Questionable to Return With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 3:47 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the New York Giants after appearing to aggravate the ankle injury he brought into Week 3. Spears was already questionable before kickoff after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday and returning in a limited capacity Friday. He had two carries for six yards before leaving. Terry McCormick reported that Spears appeared to re-injure the ankle, so the extent of the setback is not yet clear. Tony Pollard had already been handling most of Tennessee's backfield work and would be the main option if Spears cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Terry McCormick
Brian Burns Questionable to Return Against Titans
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 3:45 PM ETNew York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (knee) is questionable to return in Week 3 after sustaining an in-game injury to his knee, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported via the X platform. Burns sustained an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and was expected to miss time before appearing in the lineup in Week 3. He joins a growing list of injuries on New York's defense. Burns looked to be in a considerable amount of pain, so it might be a surprise to see him return to a game with rainy, wet weather in New York.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jordan Raanan via X.com
Breece Hall Ruled Out Against Lions
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 3:39 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (thigh) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's road game against the Detroit Lions, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported via the X platform. Hall led New York's ground attack with 13 carries for 32 yards, and added three receptions for 23 yards before exiting the game. Backup running back Braelon Allen has two carries for seven yards, and Geno Smith has run the ball himself, logging two carries for 12 yards.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Rich Cimini via X.com
Ollie Gordon II Questionable to Return Against Chiefs
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 3:24 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (cramping) is questionable to return against the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported via the X platform. Gordon led Miami with 14 carries for 37 yards and one rushing touchdown before exiting Sunday's game. With Jaylen Wright (neck) already inactive in this one, Gordon became Miami's lead back after starter De'Von Achane left early in the contest with a knee injury. Achane was later ruled out, so Miami does not have any traditional RBs left on their active game-day roster this weekend.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques
Rachaad White Questionable to Return
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 3:14 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with an apparent shoulder injury, David Harrison of Locked On Commanders reported via the X platform. White had two carries for four yards before exiting Sunday's game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: David Harrison via X.com
Brock Bowers Active Against Saints
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 3:09 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) will make his season debut on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He was listed as questionable leading up to Sunday's game but practiced with starting quarterback Kirk Cousins leading up to the Week 3 road game. The star TE was not on Vegas' inactive list that was posted to the X platform before kickoff. Bowers has 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Las Vegas Raiders vs. X.com
Terrance Ferguson Sits on the TE1 Borderline in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 3:07 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson went from one target in the opener to nine against the Giants last week, catching six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Puka Nacua (hip) was out for that game and is doubtful for Sunday night against Denver, so Ferguson could again have a larger place in the passing game behind Davante Adams. There is still some uncertainty here. One productive week is not a big sample, and Colby Parkinson (knee) is questionable rather than ruled out. Ferguson himself has no game designation after opening the week limited by an ankle injury and practicing fully Thursday and Friday. RotoBaller has him at TE13 for Week 3, which puts him right around the starting line in most leagues. Managers who are streaming the position can reasonably use Ferguson if Nacua sits, while anyone with a more established tight end does not need to chase last week's touchdown.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
De'Von Achane Ruled Out With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 3:06 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Achane was hurt on an awkward tackle in the first quarter and was initially listed as questionable to return before Miami downgraded him to out in the third quarter. He finishes with three carries for 17 yards. Ollie Gordon II has taken over most of the backfield work since Achane left and already has 12 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown. There has not been an update yet on the severity of Achane's knee injury, so his Week 4 status will have to be watched in the coming days.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Miami Dolphins
Emari Demercado Inactive Against Ravens
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 27, 2026, 3:03 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Emari Demercado was listed as a healthy inactive for his team's Week 3 rumble against the Baltimore Ravens, the team reported on Sunday via the X platform. The 27-year-old back has five carries for 15 yards with no touchdowns so far in 2026. His absence puts the focus squarely on Javonte Williams to lead Dallas' ground game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Dallas Cowboys Publlic Relations
Mike Evans Active Against Cardinals
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 3:02 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Nick Wagoner. Evans was the only 49ers player listed as questionable heading into the weekend after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. He returned Friday as a limited participant and will give it a go against Arizona. Evans has been productive in his first two games with San Francisco, catching nine passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. He had three catches for 54 yards last week against Miami. The hip issue is still something to keep in mind after it cost him most of the practice week, but fantasy managers who were waiting on his status now have their answer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Wagoner
Zay Flowers Active Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 2:55 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Flowers missed Week 2 and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday before getting in a limited session Friday. The bigger question now is how much Baltimore will actually use him. Ian Rapoport reported earlier Sunday that Flowers could be limited to somewhere around 20 to 30 snaps. He only played 20 snaps before leaving the season opener, but still caught five of six targets for 150 yards and a touchdown. That kind of production shows the upside is still there even on a smaller workload. The hamstring and expected snap count add plenty of risk, though, so fantasy managers starting Flowers are doing so without any guarantee that he sees his usual role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Dontayvion Wicks Has Flex Appeal in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 2:47 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks has made enough plays through two weeks to stay in the flex conversation against Chicago. He has seven catches for 147 yards and a touchdown, including five receptions for 74 yards on six targets against Tennessee last week. The volume still is not especially heavy, and Wicks lost some snaps to Darius Cooper late in that game, so there is some risk in assuming the early production continues at the same pace. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is available for Monday night, while Dallas Goedert (knee) and Hollywood Brown (ankle) have been ruled out. That leaves Wicks with a reasonable path to another useful game without making him a player fantasy managers have to force into lineups. He sits at WR36 in RotoBaller's Week 3 PPR rankings. Wicks makes sense as a flex option in deeper formats, while managers with a steadier choice can reasonably leave him on the bench.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Nick Emmanwori Returns After Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 2:43 PM ETSeattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (hamstring) returned to Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders after previously being listed as questionable to return. Seahawks reporter John Boyle noted that Emmanwori was back on the field after leaving with the injury. That's a big development for a Seattle secondary that was already short on bodies coming into the afternoon. Julian Love (calf) and Ty Okada (hamstring) were both ruled out before kickoff. Emmanwori's return is encouraging, though it does not necessarily mean the hamstring issue is completely behind him. For now, he is back on the field and available to Seattle.--Bruno Mulé
Source: John Boyle
Tyson Bagent Clears Concussion Protocol Ahead of Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 2:38 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) has cleared the league's concussion protocol and no longer carries a game status designation for Monday night's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. He will not start, though. Case Keenum is getting the nod with Caleb Williams (hamstring) ruled out. Bagent missed Chicago's first two practices while in the protocol before returning as a full participant Saturday, and the missed preparation played a part in the Bears' decision to go with Keenum. Bagent relieved Williams late in last week's 9-3 loss to Minnesota and completed five of nine passes for 54 yards. He'll be available behind Keenum on Monday, so Chicago does at least have Bagent ready if it needs to make a change at quarterback during the game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Nick Emmanwori Questionable to Return With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 2:28 PM ETSeattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, according to Gregg Bell. It is a new issue for Emmanwori, who came into the afternoon without an injury designation after practicing fully throughout the week. Seattle was already thin at safety before kickoff. Julian Love is out with a calf injury, while Ty Okada is missing his third straight game because of a hamstring injury. Emmanwori had only just returned to action in Week 2 after missing the opener while working his way back from an ankle injury. Losing him for the rest of Sunday would leave the Seahawks even shorter in a secondary that entered the game without both of its starting safeties.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell
Luther Burden III Comes With Risk in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 2:09 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is not an easy player to trust Monday night, though his recent usage at least keeps him in the flex mix. Burden drew seven targets against Minnesota last week, catching three passes for 32 yards, and he has 12 targets through the first two games. Caleb Williams (hamstring) being out changes the outlook, with Case Keenum expected to start against Philadelphia. That is a tougher setup for the Chicago passing game, especially against an Eagles defense that has played well against opposing receivers. Burden sits at WR34 in RotoBaller's PPR rankings this week. There is enough involvement here to use him if the alternatives are thin, particularly in deeper leagues. Managers who have another dependable WR3 or flex option can also justify leaving Burden on the bench rather than taking on the quarterback and matchup risk.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Could Have Increased Role vs. Cowboys
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 1:55 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman could be in for an increased role in a Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Baltimore's No. 1 wide receiver, Zay Flowers (hamstring), is questionable due to a hamstring injury and is considered to be a true game-time decision. Flowers did not play in Week 2. If Flowers does play, he could be on a pitch count. If Flowers is out or limited, this would open up more opportunities for Bateman in the passing game. Bateman currently ranks second on the Ravens in targets (10), behind tight end Mark Andrews (13), and second on the team in receptions (seven), behind Andrews (10). In total through two games, Bateman has totaled seven receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys are currently allowing 218 passing yards per game. Bateman is RotoBaller's No. 28 wideout for Week 3 and is projected to score 8.1 fantasy points. He is worth putting in your lineup for Week 3.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Deebo Samuel Sr. Could Be Busy for Short-handed 49ers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 1:41 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. could see a fair amount of targets in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers are dealing with multiple injuries in their wide receiver corps, with Demarcus Robinson (ankle) ruled out, Mike Evans (hip) questionable, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) on injured reserve, and Ricky Pearsall (knee) already out for the season. Evans is expected to play on Sunday, but even if he is active, there should be plenty of opportunities for Samuel. Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey will also likely see a fair amount of targets, however. Samuel saw seven targets in Week 1 and four targets in Week 2. He also had one rushing attempt in each of the first two games. Through two games in 2026, Samuel has recorded nine catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, while adding two rushes for 16 yards. He ranks as the No. 24 wide receiver, according to RotoBaller, for Week 3, and is projected to score 9.6 fantasy points. Samuel is worth a look as a WR3 or flex.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
De'Von Achane Questionable to Return vs. Chiefs with Knee Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 1:29 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) left the Week 3 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury and is questionable to return. Following an 11-yard run, Achane was able to walk off the field gingerly after being looked at by trainers and went to the medical tent on the sideline. According to Yianni Kourakis of WPBF 25 News, Achane was seen walking to the locker room. The Dolphins sent an update with Achane's questionable tag. While Achane is out of the game, Ollie Gordon is taking over in the backfield for the Dolphins.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Miami Dolphins
Tre Tucker Doesn't Offer Much More Than Flex Appeal vs. Saints
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 1:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has a Week 3 matchup on the road against a New Orleans Saints defense that is allowing 204 passing yards per game through two weeks (15th in the NFL). In his first two games of the 2026 season, Tucker is tied with tight end Michael Mayer for second on the Raiders with 11 targets in the passing game, behind only running back Ashton Jeanty (13). Tucker leads the team in receiving yards, however, with 146 on seven receptions (20.9 yards per catch). The Raiders are also expected to get tight end Brock Bowers back in Week 3, which will likely cut into Tucker's workload. Still, Tucker should see a fair number of targets. As RotoBaller's No. 45 wide receiver for Week 3, with a projection of 7.6 points, Tucker probably isn't more than a flex play this week, but he is not a must-start player.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller