Terrance Ferguson Wincing In Pain on Sideline Following Ankle Issue
Sep 27, 2026, 9:46 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was spotted on the sideline wincing in pain prior to halftime, according to Michael J. Duarte of The California Post. Earlier in the game, Ferguson went to the locker room during the Sunday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos to seemingly get his ankle examined, but he was able to return to the lineup briefly. He appeared to aggravate the ankle injury that he was already suffering from, which caused him to log a limited practice session on Wednesday. However, Ferguson got in two full practice sessions to end the week and did not enter Sunday's game with an injury designation. Ferguson has recorded one catch for nine yards in Week 3 thus far. He tallied six receptions for 54 yards in Week 2.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Michael J. Duarte - The California Post
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Brock Bowers Goes Off In Return From Injury
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 27, 2026, 9:43 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) wasted no time reacclimating in his return to the field, torching the New Orleans Saints for 10 catches, 116 yards, and a touchdown in the Raiders' 35-27 victory on Sunday. The star tight end drew a team-best 13 targets in his first game with Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins, who quickly established a rapport with the former first-round pick. Nobody else on the Raiders had more than four targets, as Bowers accounted for almost half of Cousins' 22 completions. It was exactly what managers who drafted Bowers hoped to see and further cemented that the Georgia product is still clearly the team's top receiving option. He'll look to keep the momentum going in a tough matchup against Kansas City in Week 4.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Bhayshul Tuten Continues String of RB2 Performances in Week 3
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 27, 2026, 9:36 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten surpassed 65 rushing yards once again in a 35-6 victory over the New England Patriots. He finished with a season-high 73 rushing yards on 15 attempts, a touchdown, and also added two receptions for 17 yards. Tuten has been a symbol of consistency so far this season, a rare commodity at the running back position. No matter how well the offense has done overall, he has managed to get his touches and fantasy points. If Tuten can continue this run of 15-plus touches and 70-90 total yards, he will continue to be a valuable RB2 for fantasy managers. He'll be looking to produce once more in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Bhayshul Tuten RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. Has Just One Catch In Disappointing Effort
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 9:29 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. caught just one pass -- his only target of the day -- in a 35-6 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3. It was a disappointing day for Thomas' fantasy managers in a game that the Jaguars dominated. He played just 23 offensive snaps on Sunday, which was well behind Parker Washington (50) and Jakobi Meyers (50), while tying rookie Josh Cameron in reps. Cameron caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, while Washington, Meyers, and tight end Brenton Strange all tallied at least three receptions. Through three games, Thomas has totaled seven receptions for 88 yards. He is yet to find the end zone. Thomas looks to bounce back in a Week 4 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Trevor Lawrence Solid in Week 3 Blowout Victory
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Sep 27, 2026, 9:27 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a solid fantasy output in a 35-6 victory over the New England Patriots. Lawrence didn't have a showstopping day by any means, but the Patriots offense struggled with turnovers, giving the Jaguars good field position often. That allowed the Jaguars offense to score quickly without needing to gain much in yardage. That is shown by Lawrence's final stat line of 182 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception on 19 completions. He also added 25 rushing yards. Lawrence now has two efficient performances and one poor performance through three weeks. He will look to continue his efficiency in Week 4 against what should be a vulnerable Cincinnati Bengals secondary.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Trevor Lawrence RotoBaller
Sam Darnold Puts Up Big Numbers in Return to Action
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 9:17 PM ETAfter missing Week 2 with a glute injury, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold returned to action in a 33-31 Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders. Darnold put up big numbers, as he completed 31 out of 45 pass attempts (68.9%) for 379 yards and four touchdowns, while adding one rush for five yards. However, he also threw two interceptions. Darnold scored 28 fantasy points in standard scoring leagues. Darnold suffered a glute injury on the first drive of the 2026 season opener, a 13-10 win over the New England Patriots. He missed the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, which the Seahawks won 31-7. While the Seahawks are relieved to have Darnold back in the starting lineup, it wasn't enough for Seattle to get a road win against the Commanders on Sunday.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson Returns After Injury Scare
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 9:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) went to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, Brandon Krisztal reports. He appeared to aggravate the ankle injury that he was dealing with earlier in the week. After getting checked out, Ferguson returned with his teammates and is back in the game. The 23-year-old is expected to have a bigger role in the offense with Puka Nacua (hip) inactive for this game. Ferguson had six catches last week and should be a key pass-catcher now that he's back on the field.--Andy Webb
Source: Brandon Krisztal
Bucky Irving Leaves Game in Fourth Quarter, Misses Final 10 Minutes
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 8:57 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (undisclosed) struggled to find success on the ground during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He carried the ball 15 times for 46 yards, while hauling in two receptions for an additional 12 yards through the air. It was a disappointing day for Irving, who was possibly injured in the fourth quarter. The third-year back didn't play and was seen standing on the sideline during the final 10 minutes of Sunday's loss. The organization hasn't said anything about an injury, but Irving sitting out in a one-score game during the final quarter is strange. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on his status ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.--Andy Webb
Source: Steve Hoikkala
Ollie Gordon II Takes Advantage of Increased Playing Time
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 8:44 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II made the most of his increased playing time during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Lead back De'Von Achane (knee) was forced to exit early in the first quarter and didn't return. Gordon carried the ball 17 times for 41 yards and scored a touchdown in the loss. He also hauled in three receptions for 14 yards through the air. Afterwards, head coach Jeff Hafley said he wasn't optimistic about Achane. It sounds like Gordon could take over as the lead back for a period of time. The 22-year-old is going to be a popular waiver wire addition this week ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Justin Jefferson's Injury Doesn't Sound Too Serious
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 8:27 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) was forced to leave during the first half of Sunday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Jefferson got close to returning to the game multiple times, Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. The Vikings are going to continue to evaluate Jefferson, but it doesn't sound like his ankle injury is too serious. He finished Sunday's game with two receptions on two targets for 32 yards. The Vikings have a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. Fantasy managers should stay tuned to see if Jefferson will be available for that game.--Andy Webb
Source: Ben Goessling
Mike Vrabel is Highly Concerned After Week 3 Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 8:17 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was unhappy with his team's performance during the Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Vrabel told reporters that his concern level is very high with this football team, Carlos A. Lopez reports. It was an ugly game for the Patriots, who got crushed 35-6 on Sunday. The defense got exposed by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw three touchdowns. The Pats offense looked bad behind quarterback Drake Maye and his two interceptions. The Patriots take a 1-2 record into their Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. This is a huge game for New England, which cannot afford to drop to 1-3 on the season.--Andy Webb
Source: Carlos A. Lopez
Baker Mayfield Dislocates Right Thumb, Likely to Miss Time
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 8:01 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) reportedly suffered a dislocated right thumb, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Mayfield is expected to get an MRI on Monday to assess the damage, but is likely to miss time, per Rapoport. Mayfield left a 23-16 Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings late in the fourth quarter. Mayfield walked off the field with medical staff, while clutching his hand, before heading back to the locker room for further evaluation. Unfortunately for Mayfield, the injury took place on a fourth-and-13 play in which he was intercepted by Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Tampa Bay backup quarterback Jalon Daniels will likely start for the Buccaneers if Mayfield does miss any time.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Ian Rapoport
Baker Mayfield Leaves Late With Hand Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 7:45 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (hand) exited late in the fourth quarter of a 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 with an apparent hand injury. According to Buccaneers reporter/writer Brianna Dix, Mayfield walked off the field with medical staff while clutching his hand. He was later spotted headed to the locker room. The play happened on a fourth down in which Mayfield was intercepted by Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. The severity of the injury is not yet known. If Mayfield is forced to miss time, backup quarterback Jalon Daniels will be thrust into action for the Bucs.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Brianna Dix - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reporter
Jack Bech Reportedly Headed to IR After Suffering Broken Forearm
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 7:35 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (forearm) reportedly suffered a broken forearm and is headed to the injured reserve list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Bech was ruled out by the Raiders early in the third quarter after getting injured during the second quarter. Bech did not record a catch on Sunday, but entered Week 3 with five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Raiders will rely on tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, and wide receivers Tre Tucker, Cody White, Jalen Nailor, and others in the passing game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Ian Rapoport
Puka Nacua Will Not Play Versus Broncos in Week 3
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 7:22 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is inactive for Week 3's Sunday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos due to a hip injury, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. It will be the second consecutive game that Nacua has missed. He did not practice during the week and was designated as doubtful entering Sunday. Nacua recorded five receptions for 74 yards in Week 1 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which was his only action of the 2026 season thus far. With Nacua out, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams will rely on wide receivers Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and others in the passing game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Sarah Barshop - ESPN
Trent Williams Questionable to Return with Stinger
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 7:11 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (stinger) left the Week 3 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals with a stinger injury. The 49ers announced that Williams is questionable to return. Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe entered the lineup in Williams' place. Williams left the game in the third quarter and was carted to the locker room. The 49ers also saw wide receiver Mike Evans (rib) leave the game with an injury to his ribs. Evans was ruled out for the game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: San Francisco 49er
Jack Bech Ruled Out with Forearm Injury
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 27, 2026, 6:52 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (forearm) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Saints due to a forearm injury, according to the team. Before exiting, the wide receiver had limited involvement in the offense, not drawing a single target from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Through his first two games of the season, Bech caught five of his six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown. Managers should expect Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor to continue to operate as the top wide receivers in the offense.--Andy Smith
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
Mike Evans Dealing with Rib Strain, to Undergo Full Evaluation on Monday
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 27, 2026, 6:43 PM ETAccording to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (rib) is dealing with a rib strain and is set to undergo a full evaluation on Monday. Evans was lifted early from Sunday's contest against the Arizona Cardinals with a rib injury, as he was carted off the field. Rapoport noted that these types of injuries can be quite painful. Managers should pay close attention to his status during the early stages of the week, as he could be in danger of sitting out of their Week 4 contest against the Denver Broncos. Evans entered this weekend's contest with a questionable tag due to a hip injury but may now be dealing with something more serious. Before exiting, Evans made an impact, catching three of his six targets for 34 yards and a score. While he remains out, tight end George Kittle and wideout Deebo Samuel Sr. should operate as Brock Purdy's go-to options in the passing attack.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Travis Etienne Jr. Exits Sunday's Game with Hamstring Injury
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 27, 2026, 6:37 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) exited Sunday's contest early with an apparent hamstring injury, according to Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports. The running back was dealing with a hamstring injury leading up to Sunday's contest and appears to have aggravated it in the third quarter. Nowak noted that Etienne was seen heading to the locker room. Before exiting, Etienne took 13 carries for 57 yards and caught both of his targets for another 13. While sidelined, managers should expect Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and CJ Donaldson to take most of the carries out of the backfield.--Andy Smith
Source: Jeff Nowak
Mark Andrews Returns to Sunday's Game After Injury Scare
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 27, 2026, 6:33 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (hand) returned to this contest against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half. The veteran tight end exited the game in the first half with an apparent hand injury but quickly returned to the field. Before exiting, Andrews had a quiet showing, catching only one pass (three targets) for a low nine yards. He should return to a prominent role in the passing attack alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.--Andy Smith
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Justin Jefferson Ruled Out on Sunday with Ankle Injury
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 27, 2026, 6:15 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest due to an ankle injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The star wideout sustained this injury in the first half and will now be sidelined for the remainder of the contest. Before exiting, the 27-year-old brought in both of his targets for 32 yards from Kyler Murray. Managers should watch his status after the contest, as the team will likely provide an update. For the remainder of the game, Jordan Addison should operate as the WR1 while Jauan Jennings slides into the No. 2 role.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter