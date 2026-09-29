Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Sep 29, 2026, 1:57 PM ET
Colorado is currently expected to start quarterback Isaac Wilson against No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday, according to CBS Sports. Julian Lewis started each of the Buffaloes' first four games but was pulled during last week's 23-13 loss to Baylor after completing 11 of 16 passes for 75 yards. Wilson took over after halftime and finished 12 of 25 for 156 yards and one touchdown. Head coach Deion Sanders has not officially named a starter, telling reporters Tuesday that Colorado will see how practice plays out this week before making a decision. For now, the expectation is that Wilson gets the Week 5 start, but the move has not yet been formally announced.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brian Howell
More Recent News
Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 2:06 PM ETMichigan running back Savion Hiter set a season high with 14 carries against Iowa but turned them into only 53 yards, adding one reception for 19 yards. Jordan Marshall remained just as involved, rushing 11 times for 59 yards, and the two backs have continued to operate as a committee. Minnesota has allowed only 97.8 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry through four contests, including just 40 rushing yards to Washington last week. Hiter has 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries this season, with both scores coming against UTEP. The increased Week 4 workload is encouraging, but the matchup and Marshall's presence still make Hiter difficult to trust. He is a deeper-league flex and a bench option in standard-sized leagues for Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 2:02 PM ETWake Forest running back Ty Clark III earned his biggest workload of the season at Louisville and responded with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Deuce Lawrence remained involved with 10 carries for 64 yards, but Clark handled both rushing scores and twice as many attempts. Stanford is allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game and was gashed for 268 on the ground by Duke two weeks ago, including 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns from Nate Sheppard. Clark now has 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns through four games, with the Louisville workload providing the strongest evidence yet that his role is growing. Lawrence keeps the backfield from being completely secure, but Clark has a favorable enough setup to use as an RB2 or flex in Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 1:29 PM ETMinnesota running back Darius Taylor returned from a one-game absence against Washington and immediately handled 23 touches, but the efficiency was rough. He finished with 36 yards on 19 carries and caught four passes for another 36 yards, while TJ Thomas produced 78 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Michigan presents an even tougher problem. The Wolverines are allowing only 86.8 rushing yards per game and held Iowa to 58 yards on 24 attempts last week. Taylor's receiving role helps, especially in PPR formats, and Minnesota clearly was willing to put him back into a substantial workload. The combination of Michigan's front and Thomas earning meaningful work lowers the ceiling. Taylor is a risky Week 5 flex and can be benched in shallower leagues if managers have a comparable option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 1:11 PM ETNotre Dame running back Aneyas Williams reclaimed the biggest share of the backfield against Purdue, carrying 14 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. Nolan James Jr. and Jonaz Walton each received seven carries, so one productive afternoon did not turn this into a one-back offense. North Carolina has allowed 123 rushing yards per game, 3.4 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns through three contests, which makes the matchup solid rather than especially soft. Williams has scored four times in four games and continues to get useful work near the goal line, but Notre Dame has enough depth to change the carry distribution from week to week. He is a playable RB2 or flex in Week 5, with touchdown upside carrying more of the appeal than a guaranteed heavy workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 1:01 PM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop had his quietest game of the season against Texas, finishing with 34 yards on 11 carries and three catches for eight yards. Daune Morris also received nine carries, so the backfield remained shared even with Bishop back in the lineup after dealing with a hip issue the previous week. Auburn is a more manageable matchup than Texas, but the Tigers have still allowed only 127 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry through four contests. Florida did expose them two weeks ago, with Jadan Baugh running for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Bishop has 320 rushing yards and four scores this season and remains Tennessee's top fantasy back. The split with Morris keeps him in the RB2 or flex range rather than must-start territory for Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 12:52 PM ETFlorida running back Jadan Baugh keeps producing at a level that makes the matchup almost secondary. He handled 29 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns against Ole Miss, pushing him to 600 rushing yards and an FBS-leading 11 rushing scores through four games. Missouri is not an easy draw. The Tigers have allowed only 100.3 rushing yards per game, 2.8 yards per carry and two rushing touchdowns this season. That is a much stronger run-defense profile than Baugh saw last week. It still is not a reason to bench him. Baugh has rushed for more than 135 yards with multiple touchdowns in every game, and Florida gave him 29 carries even with Duke Clark breaking out behind him. Baugh remains a must-start in Week 5 and one of the safest backs in college fantasy.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 12:43 PM ETLSU running back Dilin Jones has put together two useful games in a row heading into a favorable Week 5 matchup with McNeese. He followed 23 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown at Ole Miss with 14 carries for 63 yards and another score against Texas A&M, adding three catches for 22 yards. McNeese has allowed 861 rushing yards through five games, including 315 to UTRGV, so the matchup itself is not the concern. The bigger question is workload if LSU controls the game early. Harlem Berry ran seven times for 58 yards against Texas A&M and could handle plenty of second-half work in a blowout. Jones has done enough to remain a strong Week 5 start, but his ceiling could depend on how long LSU needs its lead back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Jackson Sparks
Sep 29, 2026, 11:59 AM ETFlorida Gators running back Duke Clark is in the RB2 role behind star ball-carrier Jadan Baugh, but that hasn't kept him from rushing for 259 yards on 32 carries and scoring four total touchdowns in his first four games of the season. He's rushed 19 times for 176 yards and two scores in the first two SEC games of the season against Auburn and Ole Miss. Although he is tough to trust in starting lineups in a complementary role, he is arguably the top handcuff running back in college fantasy football. The Gators' offensive line has been dominant thus far, and Florida is averaging 260 rushing yards per game. If Baugh, who has totaled 55 carries over the last two weeks, has to miss any time this year, Clark has immediate high-end RB1 upside. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should consider stashing him.--Jackson Sparks
Source: ESPN
Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 11:06 AM ETMississippi State has rolled through four straight wins to begin the season, with much of the credit for the Bulldogs' hot start going to quarterback Kamario Taylor. Taylor has been phenomenal for Mississippi State this year, totaling 1,192 yards passing and 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions entering Week 5, when he and the Bulldogs will face No. 7 Alabama. The Crimson Tide are also undefeated, coming off a 49-18 romp over South Carolina last week, during which Alabama held the Gamecocks to just 203 yards passing. Taylor is RotoBaller's QB2 and is projected to score 29.9 fantasy points on Saturday.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 10:58 AM ETFollowing another week with three-plus touchdowns, Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked player at the position with Week 5 action approaching. Williams Jr. finished a win over Minnesota with 239 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns through the air along with a touchdown rushing. He was also sacked seven times and intercepted twice. The Huskies quarterback is projected to score 23.4 fantasy points in a matchup with USC, which allowed Oregon to score 41 points and throw for 366 yards passing during a blowout loss for the Trojans. Williams Jr. has completed 69.3% of his passes while averaging 4.1 yards per carry on the ground this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 10:50 AM ETHouston tight end Patrick Overmyer has been one of the most productive tight ends in the country this season, earning the fifth spot in RotoBaller's positional rankings entering Week 5. Overmyer is coming off a three-reception, 68-yard effort during a win over Georgia Southern and will now face a UCF defense that has allowed 219.5 yards passing per game this season, which is middle of the pack. Overmyer is projected to score 9.4 fantasy points against the Knights. He has totaled 19 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns this year, remaining consistent week in and week out as one of the best plays at the position.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 10:39 AM ETKentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez hopes to contribute more during his team's Week 5 matchup against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Rodriguez is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked tight end and is projected to score 5.9 fantasy points against the Gamecocks pass defense that has allowed 221 yards passing per game this season. Last week, Rodriguez managed just two receptions for 18 yards and has totaled five catches for 40 yards over the past two weeks. South Carolina gave up two catches for 60 yards to Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett in the loss to the Crimson Tide, and Rodriguez is hoping for more of the same in this matchup.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 10:31 AM ETAfter failing to produce much during a loss to Clemson last week, North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman is looking to rebound in Week 5 as the Tar Heels face No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. Thurman recorded just three receptions for 18 yards during the loss to the Tigers, which poured cold water on what had been a red-hot start to the year. Through the first two weeks, Thurman had totaled eight receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown. He now looks to get back on track as RotoBaller's eighth-ranked tight end. Thurman is projected to score 6.8 fantasy points against a stingy Irish pass defense that has allowed just 145.5 yards per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Kari Ashley a Strong Play
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 10:24 AM ETA big week is expected of TCU tight end Kari Ashley as he is RotoBaller's third-ranked tight end entering Week 5 action. The Horned Frogs pass catcher is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points against BYU on Saturday night after a productive outing last week. Ashley finished a loss to UCF with four receptions for 43 yards, which was the fourth straight game in which he recorded at least three receptions. He has totaled 19 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns on the season. BYU has done a nice job defending against opposing passing games this season, limiting opponents to 195 yards passing per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Consistency is Key for Mark Bowman
Alex Brasky
Sep 29, 2026, 10:18 AM ETUSC tight end Mark Bowman is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked tight end as the Trojans prepare to face Washington on Saturday evening. Bowman is off to a solid start to the 2026 campaign, having recorded 21 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns through his team's first five games of the year. In Week 5, Bowman is projected to score 6.4 fantasy points as he goes up against a Huskies defense that allowed the Minnesota passing game to find the end zone three times in Week 4. This past week, he recorded a six-reception, 44-yard performance in a loss to Oregon. Bowman has at least three receptions in every game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 3:03 PM ETNorthwestern tight end Luke Dehnicke finally turned his early-season role into a breakout at Indiana, catching seven passes for 140 yards in Friday's 29-23 loss. The performance pushed him to 11 receptions for 208 yards through three games, with five of those catches gaining at least 15 yards. The first two weeks were much quieter, so one huge night should not automatically make Dehnicke a set-and-forget starter. The Week 5 setup is interesting, though. Penn State visits Northwestern after allowing Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris to catch five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dehnicke is a strong waiver add and a viable Week 5 streamer, especially for managers replacing a tight end on bye. The upside is real, but another solid target week would make the rest-of-season case much stronger.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 2:39 PM ETWisconsin tight end Jacob Harris has done enough over the past two weeks to move into the Week 5 waiver conversation. He followed three catches for 89 yards against Eastern Michigan with five receptions for 105 yards and the game-winning 72-yard touchdown at Penn State. Harris now has 11 catches for 203 yards this season, with 194 of those yards coming in the last two games. That recent usage is more convincing than chasing one isolated big play, especially at a thin fantasy position. Wisconsin hosts Michigan State next, giving Harris another playable spot after his role expanded against Big Ten competition. He is a strong waiver add and one of the better Week 5 tight end streamers, but the early-season volume is still too light to call him a must-add.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 2:28 PM ETLSU wide receiver Jackson Harris finally broke through against Texas A&M, catching six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-6 win. Harris now has 11 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns through four games after entering Saturday with only five catches. Trey'Dez Green's knee injury opened more opportunity, and Lane Kiffin said Harris had shown the traits LSU expected when it brought him in from Hawaii. RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column expects more deep opportunities as the offense settles in. McNeese is next, so game script could limit volume, but Harris has played his way into strong-add territory rather than being only a one-week streamer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 2:15 PM ETStanford wide receiver Caden High has produced every time he has been on the field this season. He caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's comeback win over Georgia Tech after posting six catches for 92 yards against Miami and five for 43 yards and a score at Duke. That gives High 15 receptions for 226 yards and three touchdowns in three appearances. Stanford's passing game also took a major step forward with Davis Warren throwing for 396 yards against Georgia Tech. High is not listed among RotoBaller's top Week 5 wide receiver waiver targets, so he belongs below the tier occupied by names such as Cayden Lee and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. He is still a strong add in deeper CFF leagues and a viable standard-league pickup ahead of the trip to Wake Forest.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
Bruno Mulé
Sep 28, 2026, 2:04 PM ETUSC wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt keeps turning opportunities into production. The true freshman caught seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown against Oregon, raising his season line to 25 receptions for 372 yards and three scores through five games. He has at least three catches in every game, and RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column gives him immediate starting value for receiver-needy teams with Trent Mosley banged up. Washington visits USC next, and there is no reason to treat Dixon-Wyatt as a speculative stash after five straight useful performances. USC still has other talented pass catchers, but he has already shown he can keep earning work in that group. Dixon-Wyatt is a priority waiver add with a realistic path to staying in fantasy lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN