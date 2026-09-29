Sep 29, 2026, 11:59 AM ET

Florida Gators running back Duke Clark is in the RB2 role behind star ball-carrier Jadan Baugh, but that hasn't kept him from rushing for 259 yards on 32 carries and scoring four total touchdowns in his first four games of the season. He's rushed 19 times for 176 yards and two scores in the first two SEC games of the season against Auburn and Ole Miss. Although he is tough to trust in starting lineups in a complementary role, he is arguably the top handcuff running back in college fantasy football. The Gators' offensive line has been dominant thus far, and Florida is averaging 260 rushing yards per game. If Baugh, who has totaled 55 carries over the last two weeks, has to miss any time this year, Clark has immediate high-end RB1 upside. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should consider stashing him.