Cam Whitmore Stands Out Early in Camp
Sep 30, 2026, 9:25 AM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cam Whitmore made a strong first impression at training camp, according to Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports. Head coach David Adelman singled out the 22-year-old as one of the players who stood out on the first day, continuing the positive feedback Whitmore has received since joining Denver on a two-way contract. He averaged 9.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.9 minutes across 21 games with Washington last season before a shoulder-related venous condition ended his year. Whitmore still has to earn a place in Denver's rotation, but the early praise gives him a chance to make a case for regular reserve minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ryan Blackburn
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Kon Knueppel Iffy for Opening Night
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:19 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) remains uncertain for the Oct. 21 season opener in Brooklyn, according to Owen Watterson of Sports Illustrated. General manager Jeff Peterson said Monday that he "doesn't know" whether Knueppel will be ready, though the 21-year-old said he is no longer dealing with pain. Knueppel will miss the entire preseason after averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while leading the league with 273 three-pointers as a rookie. Charlotte wants him handling more playmaking responsibility this season following the departures of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. If Knueppel misses time, Grayson Allen and Sion James could pick up extra perimeter minutes, while Brandon Miller and Coby White would have more offense to absorb.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Owen Watterson
Rudy Gobert Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:12 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert said shooting was part of his offseason work and has joined his teammates for three-point drills during training camp. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year went 0-for-5 from deep last season, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect three-pointers to suddenly become part of his game. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks while leading the league with a 68.2 percent field-goal percentage. His 52.6 percent mark from the free-throw line remains the bigger shooting concern. With LaMelo Ball now running the offense, Gobert should continue getting plenty of chances around the rim while providing strong rebounds, blocks, and field-goal efficiency.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Andrew Dukowitz
Zach Edey Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 30, 2026, 9:05 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle, elbow) has been cleared to be a full go, according to Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal. General manager Zach Kleiman said Edey is currently cleared for full-speed, full-court activity and is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, though Memphis could limit his preseason minutes. Edey hasn't played since Dec. 7 after undergoing ankle and elbow procedures in March. Before being sidelined, he averaged 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks while shooting 63.3 percent across 11 games. Isaiah Stewart and Quinten Post give Memphis other frontcourt options, but Edey's rebounding, blocks, and efficient scoring should keep him firmly in the fantasy mix if he stays healthy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael Cole
Steven Adams Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 29, 2026, 10:06 PM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (ankle) has been fully cleared following ankle surgery in January, according to head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka said Tuesday that both Adams and guard Fred VanVleet are "looking good" and that they may play in their preseason games in Macao, China. Before undergoing ankle surgery midway through last season, Adams averaged 5.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in just under 23 minutes per game. With Alperen Sengun likely to start at center for Houston, Adams will likely play off the bench alongside veteran Clint Capela. Heading into his 13th season, Adams is not a fantasy-relevant piece unless Sengun suffers an injury.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ben DuBose
Zion Williamson in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 29, 2026, 9:56 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson reported to training camp in "impeccable" shape, according to general manager Joe Dumars. Dumars said on Monday, "You can't play 82 games and not be in great shape. And so we talked about him being in impeccable condition, and he has done that." The former first-overall pick has played in fewer than 50% of possible games throughout his NBA career, missing time due to foot and hamstring injuries. When healthy, he produces at a high level, averaging 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 31 minutes per game. Williamson said in his media availability, "I am not where I want to be... I am just not where I need to be and I'm not where I want to be." In 2026-27, Williamson is a high-risk, high-reward option, depending on whether he can stay healthy.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Brett Martel
Scottie Barnes to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 29, 2026, 9:25 PM ETToronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes is expected to get more offensive touches this season. Barnes said on media day Monday that he expects to be "on the ball a lot more than I was, bringing the ball down, pushing the pace, just trying to set everyone up, but also trying to be aggressive myself and try to score the ball." In the 2025-26 season, Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 33.5 minutes per game. With the addition of two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard, many speculated whether Barnes would have the same offensive role in Toronto's offense. However, the speculation that Barnes is a "point guard" for this team is a major boost to his high fantasy value. With his strong two-way skills and his ability to be listed in multiple positions in fantasy lineups, Barnes is a top option in 2026-27.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Michael Grange
Brandon Miller to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 29, 2026, 9:12 PM ETCharlotte Hornets small forward Brandon Miller (shoulder) is expected to be a full participant in training camp, according to head coach Jeff Peterson. After undergoing offseason surgery in May of last season, Miller is nearing 100% and expects to be ready for the season opener. In his third season, the former second-overall pick averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, a decline across all three major statistics compared with his strong 2024-25 second season. With LaMelo Ball now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miller is expected to take on a larger on-ball role alongside Kon Knueppel and Coby White. Ranked 52nd in RotoBaller's Points Rankings, Miller is fully healthy heading into a contract season and is a premier breakout candidate in 2026.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Owen Watterson
Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 29, 2026, 10:01 AM ETThe Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Rob Dillingham just one day after acquiring him from Chicago for Buddy Hield and cash, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The former No. 8 pick will become a free agent if he clears waivers, though he cannot return to the Bulls. Dillingham saw his role expand after landing in Chicago last February, averaging 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 0.9 steals in 21.5 minutes across 30 games while shooting 30.0 percent from three. Charlotte already has plenty of guards in the mix, so his departure doesn't change much for fantasy. Dillingham's outlook will come down to where he lands next and whether that team can give him steady minutes with the ball in his hands.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Josh Giddey Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 29, 2026, 9:56 AM ETChicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey says he has no restrictions entering training camp, according to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. The 23-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle in May after hamstring and ankle issues limited him to 54 games last season. Giddey still posted career highs of 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. Chicago added Norman Powell and Nicolas Claxton during the offseason, giving Giddey another proven scorer and a capable interior target. If his ankle stays healthy, Giddey should remain the primary engine of the Bulls' offense under new head coach Tiago Splitter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
Morez Johnson Jr. Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 29, 2026, 9:34 AM ETDallas Mavericks forward Morez Johnson Jr. (undisclosed) has been limited early in training camp but is getting closer to full participation, according to Grant Afseth of the Dallas Sports Journal. Head coach Dusty May said the rookie is "working his way back" and is "close" without revealing what has been limiting him. The No. 9 overall pick averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 3.0 blocks across two Summer League games before an illness sidelined him for the final three. Dereck Lively II (foot) and Santi Aldama (knee) have also been limited in camp. May expects Johnson to work his way into the rotation, but his role in a crowded Dallas frontcourt is still taking shape.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
Jordan Miller Out for First Half of Season
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 29, 2026, 9:17 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Jordan Miller (shoulder) is expected to miss the first half of the season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The 26-year-old underwent the procedure in late August and is scheduled to be re-evaluated six months later. Miller was coming off his best NBA season, averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.8 steals in 22.1 minutes across 60 games before signing a three-year, $15.3 million deal in July. With Brandon Ingram (Achilles) also sidelined, Kobe Sanders should get a better chance to crack the rotation, while Gradey Dick could see additional wing minutes early.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Law Murray
Yanic Konan Niederhauser to Miss Opening Night
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 29, 2026, 9:08 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) won't be ready for opening night but is making progress in his recovery, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. The 23-year-old underwent surgery in March after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, ending a rookie season in which he averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds across 41 games. Niederhauser had started to earn more playing time late in the year, posting 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in 18.0 minutes over his final five appearances. Brook Lopez and Isaiah Jackson should handle the center minutes early, leaving Niederhauser as a name to revisit once his return gets closer.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Law Murray
Bradley Beal to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 29, 2026, 9:02 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Bradley Beal (knee) won't be ready for the start of training camp because of right knee inflammation, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. The 33-year-old has recovered from the left hip surgery that ended his 2025-26 season after just six games, but the Clippers will now have to monitor another issue. Beal averaged 8.2 points in 20.2 minutes last season, and his regular-season status does not appear to be in serious danger for now. Still, with rookie Keaton Wagler and Max Strus among the Clippers' perimeter options, Beal will need to get healthy and reestablish his role before carrying much fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Law Murray
Karl-Anthony Towns to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:47 PM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns will remain a central part of the offense this season, with head coach Mike Brown saying the scheme will continue to run through him while evolving over time. The six-time All-Star averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists across 75 games last season before taking on more playmaking responsibility during the playoffs. Towns averaged 6.6 assists through the first two rounds before that number fell to 3.1 over the final nine games. If the Knicks keep using him as a facilitator from the elbow, even a modest assist increase would add another layer to an already strong fantasy profile.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kristian Winfield
Khaman Maluach Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:38 PM ETPhoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach has made a noticeable jump heading into his second season, according to Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports. Devin Booker said the 20-year-old has made "the biggest leap" of any Suns player he saw this summer and called him "way ahead of the curve." Maluach averaged just 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.9 minutes as a rookie before posting 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in Summer League. With Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined for several months, Maluach and Oso Ighodaro are in line for increased center minutes. If Maluach earns the larger share, his rebounding and shot-blocking could quickly put him on the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kellan Olson
Brandon Ingram to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:31 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) will miss the start of the 2026-27 season after doctors discovered and addressed a partially torn Achilles during his heel surgery in May. Interim president of basketball operations Trent Redden said Monday that there is no firm timetable and that Ingram will be reevaluated around the start of the season. The 29-year-old averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 77 games with Toronto last year. His absence should leave Darius Garland with plenty of creation duties, while Rui Hachimura and rookie Keaton Wagler could see more offensive opportunities. With no return date yet, Ingram carries considerably more draft risk.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tomer Azarly
Tyrese Haliburton Says He Has No Restrictions
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:19 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) said Monday that he is 100 percent healthy and will have no restrictions entering the season. "There is no source. I am the source," Haliburton told reporters at media day after missing all of 2025-26 while recovering from a torn right Achilles. Head coach Rick Carlisle was slightly more cautious, saying the Pacers will monitor Haliburton's workload but do not anticipate many limitations. Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 1.4 steals in his last healthy season. His return should restore him as Indiana's primary playmaker, while Andrew Nembhard could see some of last year's 7.7-assist workload shift back toward Haliburton.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tyler Smith
Collin Murray-Boyles to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:12 PM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Collin Murray-Boyles will see time at both frontcourt spots this season, with head coach Darko Rajakovic saying he could even share the floor with Jakob Poeltl. The 2025 No. 9 pick made the All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 21.9 minutes. Murray-Boyles raised his production in the playoffs, posting 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks against Cleveland. With Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes occupying major forward minutes, his ability to handle both the four and five could help him earn a larger role. The defensive stats become especially appealing if his workload moves closer to his playoff level.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
Kristaps Porzingis Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:06 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) is out indefinitely and won't travel to Hawaii for training camp, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. General manager Mike Dunleavy said Porzingis was fully cleared and on the court last week before the issue surfaced, adding that he is unavailable for now but not necessarily for opening night. The 31-year-old averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks across 32 games last season. His lengthy injury history makes this worth monitoring, while Al Horford, Charles Bassey, and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg could handle more frontcourt work in camp.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Jalen Duren Skips Pistons Media Day
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:01 PM ETRestricted free-agent center Jalen Duren skipped Monday's media day and will miss the start of Detroit Pistons training camp as contract negotiations remain stalled, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 22-year-old has yet to accept Detroit's fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million offer and faces a Thursday deadline on his one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer. Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting across 70 games last season while earning All-NBA Third Team honors. If the standoff continues, Paul Reed could see a sizable increase in center minutes after averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania