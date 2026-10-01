Joonas Korpisalo Out Week-to-Week With Lower-Body Injury

Oct 1, 2026, 5:44 PM ET

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (upper body) will miss the first two games of the season, Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com reports. The former Red Wings captain has failed to shake off an upper-body injury. Detroit faces the New York Rangers on Friday, then takes on the Winnipeg Jets in a Sunday matinee. In Larkin's absence, Andrew Copp has worked as the first-line center in practice. He is also poised for increased power-play usage until Larkin returns. Copp had one of the best seasons of his career offensively in 2025-26 and is now in a great position to keep the momentum.