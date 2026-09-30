Tennessee Defense a Solid Play

Sep 30, 2026, 10:57 AM ET

Baylor wide receiver Gavin Freeman has a high floor in Week 5 against Arizona State. Freeman has been one of the best target earners at wide receiver this season with 48 targets. However, he has yet to turn that into elite fantasy production as he is the WR19 on the season. Of his 48 targets, Freeman has hauled in 35 of them for a 72.9% catch rate, 364 yards, and two touchdowns. The transfer senior is setting a career high ADOT of 9.3 yards per target which is abnormal considering he has lined up as the slot wide receiver 96.8% of the time for Baylor. Arizona State has been one of the better pass defenses in the country this season allowing only 161.3 yards per game. Freeman is ranked as RotoBaller's WR41 for Week 5 and fantasy owners should view him as a high floor flex play.