Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Sep 30, 2026, 5:15 PM ETThe Tennessee defense has been one of the stoutest in the country through Week 4, allowing just 15.5 points per game and 282.3 total yards per contest. Last week, the Volunteers fell at the hands of No. 1 Texas, but it wasn't because of their defense, which allowed the Longhorns to score just 20 points and record 262 yards of total offense. Tennessee is RotoBaller's ninth-ranked defense in Week 5 and is projected to score 7.9 fantasy points against Auburn, which has averaged 30 points per game but managed just 21 in a slim win over Vanderbilt a week ago.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Alex Brasky
Sep 30, 2026, 5:09 PM ETThe Houston defense is RotoBaller's 11th-ranked defense entering Week 5, as the Cougars look forward to a matchup with UCF on Saturday afternoon. The Knights earned a big win over TCU last week, but did so behind a strong defensive effort, while the UCF offense struggled to get going, finishing with just 266 total yards in the win. The Houston defense had an up-and-down day this past week against Georgia Southern, allowing Eagles quarterback Max Johnson to throw for 284 yards passing and three touchdowns. The Cougars did a nice job against the run, slowing Georgia Southern's ground game while allowing 2.5 yards per carry throughout a 42-28 win. Houston is projected by RotoBaller to score 7.6 fantasy points against UCF.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Alex Brasky
Sep 30, 2026, 4:55 PM ETThe LSU defense put forth an outstanding effort during a 35-6 blowout win over Texas A&M a week ago. The Tigers limited the Aggies to just 197 yards of total offense while recording four sacks and two takeaways. LSU is RotoBaller's 19th-ranked defense in Week 5, when it will go up against an inferior opponent in McNeese. The Tigers are projected to score seven points against the Cowboys, who recorded 412 yards of total offense in a win over East Texas A&M last week. In that win, McNeese quarterback Jake Strong threw for 202 yards and a touchdown, while lead running back Omari Wiggins ran for 116 yards rushing and a touchdown on just 12 carries. LSU has allowed just 226.8 total yards and 15.5 points per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
Alex Brasky
Sep 30, 2026, 3:49 PM ETDespite a disappointing defeat at the hands of Iowa, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood performed well in Week 4. Underwood finished a 20-19 loss, going 17 of 28 passing for 276 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception. He also ran the ball 14 times for 36 yards. This week, Underwood and the Wolverines go up against Big Ten foe Minnesota, which allowed Washington's Demond Williams Jr. to throw for 239 yards passing and two touchdowns, intercepting him twice. Williams Jr. also ran the ball 15 times for 15 yards and a touchdown. Underwood is RotoBaller's 33rd-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 19.1 fantasy points against Minnesota.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Alex Brasky
Sep 30, 2026, 3:42 PM ETAfter a disappointing offensive performance during a 29-23 win over Northwestern Indiana, Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover will look to put forth a stronger effort against Rutgers in Week 5. Hoover finished the victory over Northwestern 19 of 29 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown, while also adding a touchdown rushing. This week, the Hoosiers face a Scarlet Knights defense that has allowed 194.3 yards passing per game, including 277 yards and two touchdowns through the air to USC quarterback Jayden Maiava in Week 3. Hoover is RotoBaller's 25th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 21 points this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
Alex Brasky
Sep 30, 2026, 3:36 PM ETAuburn quarterback Byrum Brown is RotoBaller's 19th-ranked quarterback as the Tigers get set to face Tennessee this weekend. Brown is projected to score 22.3 fantasy points against a Volunteers pass defense that made things tough for Texas quarterback Arch Manning last week. Manning finished a slim 20-17 Longhorns win just 14 of 19 passing for 201 yards and an interception. Tennessee has allowed just 163.5 yards passing per game this season. Brown recorded 140 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception, to go with 10 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against Vanderbilt.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Alex Brasky
Sep 30, 2026, 3:31 PM ETTexas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed is coming off a disappointing effort during a 35-6 loss to LSU and is hoping to get back on track in Week 5. Reed finished the defeat at the hands of the Tigers just 10 of 26 passing for 106 yards and threw an interception, while he recorded -13 yards rushing on 10 carries. It was a rough day for Reed, who is RotoBaller's 44th-ranked quarterback as he and the Aggies take on an inferior Arkansas team on Saturday. The Razorbacks' defense put forth a strong effort a week ago, limiting Tulsa to just 176 yards passing during a 34-6 blowout win. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 30, 2026, 12:05 PM ETVirginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds is looking to rebound against Pitt on Saturday. The junior tight end has already set career highs in receptions (30), receiving yards (280), and touchdowns (four), which makes him the TE1 this season with 67.1 fantasy points. Reynolds is leading the Hookies in target share with 24% of the team's targets. For a tight end, Reynolds has a low ADOT of 5.3 yards, and his longest reception is only 25 yards, suggesting he does most of his damage on screen passes. Pitt's defense is only allowing 17.5 receiving yards and four fantasy points per game to tight ends this season. Furthermore, Pitt is allowing only 8.5 points per game to opponents. Reynolds has a very low floor this week against an elite defense; however, I can't suggest sitting the TE1 for the season. RotoBaller ranks Reynolds as the TE1 for the week.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 30, 2026, 11:20 AM ETMaryland wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. has a terrifying Week 5 fantasy matchup in Big Ten foe Nebraska. Durr ranks among the top 15 wide receivers in fantasy points this season with 69.7. The junior transferred from Wyoming to Maryland this season and is on pace for his best collegiate season. He has hauled in 35 of his 48 targets for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Durr is dominating the Terrapins' targets with a 30% target share; however, he has only 6.3 ADOT and has operated in the slot 88.4% of his snaps. Maryland welcomes the Nebraska Cornhuskers to town Saturday in what should be Durr's toughest test of the season thus far. The Cornhuskers allow only 143 passing yards per game, which ranks seventh in the country. RotoBaller ranks Durr as WR27 for Week 5, and fantasy owners should view him as a low-end flex option.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Gavin Freeman a High-Floor Flex Play Against ASU
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 30, 2026, 10:57 AM ETBaylor wide receiver Gavin Freeman has a high floor in Week 5 against Arizona State. Freeman has been one of the best target earners at wide receiver this season with 48 targets. However, he has yet to turn that into elite fantasy production as he is the WR19 on the season. Of his 48 targets, Freeman has hauled in 35 of them for a 72.9% catch rate, 364 yards, and two touchdowns. The transfer senior is setting a career high ADOT of 9.3 yards per target which is abnormal considering he has lined up as the slot wide receiver 96.8% of the time for Baylor. Arizona State has been one of the better pass defenses in the country this season allowing only 161.3 yards per game. Freeman is ranked as RotoBaller's WR41 for Week 5 and fantasy owners should view him as a high floor flex play. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Will Collin Dixon Finish Week 5 As a WR1?
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 30, 2026, 10:40 AM ETIllinois wide receiver Collin Dixon has a great matchup against Purdue in Week 5. The senior wide receiver is having a breakout season and is currently the WR4 with 100 fantasy points. Dixon has hauled in 75% of his 40 targets for 430 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6'1 wideout has been much better at earning targets this season and is on pace to obliterate his previous career high of 55 targets in a season. Ohio State kept him in check in Week 4 with five receptions for 63 yards; however, he still earned 8 targets. In the three previous games, Dixon averaged a whopping 30.4 fantasy points per game. Purdue has been a below-average passing defense, allowing 246.5 yards per game. Dixon is ranked as RotoBaller's WR2 heading into Week 5, and he should dominate a weak Purdue defense. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 30, 2026, 9:45 AM ETMiami wide receiver Malachi Toney will finally get to show his talents against Clemson in Week 5. The star wideout did not face Clemson in his freshman year but has supreme confidence heading into this matchup. Through four games, Toney is the WR3 with 109.4 fantasy points on 34 receptions for 564 yards and six touchdowns. Toney has a solid 29.3% target share and a ludicrous 91% catch rate. Toney may be the best slot wide receiver in college football with 132 of his 192 snaps coming from the slot, per PFF. Toney will likely line up frequently against Clemson star cornerback Ashton Hampton in the Week 5 ACC clash. Hampton is only allowing a 28% catch rate on 25 targets for 24.5 yards per game. Toney is ranked as RotoBaller's WR4 heading into the Week 5 matchup, and fantasy owners should feel confident starting him.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 30, 2026, 9:19 AM ETPitt running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Week 5 against Virginia Tech. The sophomore running back has been dealing with an undisclosed injury all season and has been limited to just one game. In his only game this season, Turner was limited to 11 carries, rushing for 39 yards and catching 4 passes for 69 receiving yards. Turner was suited up for Pitt's Week 3 matchup against Syracuse but did not play, and he did not suit up for the team's Week 4 matchup against Bucknell. Virginia Tech is one of the toughest fantasy matchups for running backs, allowing only 83.3 rushing yards per game. Because of the tough matchup and uncertainty about whether Turner will play, fantasy owners should have a backup plan in place.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 30, 2026, 9:03 AM ETRutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will face his toughest matchup so far this season in Week 5 against No. 6 Indiana. The star wide receiver is having a breakout season and is currently the WR2 after finishing last season as the WR25. Through the first third of the season, the 6'6" wideout has a catch rate of 59% on a 38.5% target share for 550 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. However, heading into Week 5, Duff faces the Hoosiers, who are only allowing 168 passing yards per game. The Hoosiers' pass defense is a little misleading, as in their first three games against non-P4 teams they allowed 126 passing yards per game; however, in Week 4 Northwestern passed for 293 yards on them. Duff is ranked as RotoBaller's WR7 heading into this matchup, and fantasy owners should be starting him anywhere and everywhere.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 30, 2026, 9:01 AM ETOhio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has a tough task in Week 5 against No. 14 Iowa. Smith has been the best wide receiver in college football this season, hauling in 33 of 47 targets for 617 yards and a ridiculous seven touchdowns, for 120.7 fantasy points and an average of 30.17 fantasy points per game. The standout junior is coming off of his best game in his two-plus years as a Buckeye. Against Illinois in Week 4, Smith had 12 receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns, racking up 51.7 fantasy points. The Buckeyes travel to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa in Week 5. Iowa ranks 12th in the country in passing yards allowed per game, allowing only 152 passing yards. However, they have yet to face a receiving threat like Jeremiah Smith. Smith is RotoBaller's WR9 heading into Week 5, and fantasy managers should start him in all leagues.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 2:06 PM ETMichigan running back Savion Hiter set a season high with 14 carries against Iowa but turned them into only 53 yards, adding one reception for 19 yards. Jordan Marshall remained just as involved, rushing 11 times for 59 yards, and the two backs have continued to operate as a committee. Minnesota has allowed only 97.8 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry through four contests, including just 40 rushing yards to Washington last week. Hiter has 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries this season, with both scores coming against UTEP. The increased Week 4 workload is encouraging, but the matchup and Marshall's presence still make Hiter difficult to trust. He is a deeper-league flex and a bench option in standard-sized leagues for Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 2:02 PM ETWake Forest running back Ty Clark III earned his biggest workload of the season at Louisville and responded with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Deuce Lawrence remained involved with 10 carries for 64 yards, but Clark handled both rushing scores and twice as many attempts. Stanford is allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game and was gashed for 268 on the ground by Duke two weeks ago, including 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns from Nate Sheppard. Clark now has 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns through four games, with the Louisville workload providing the strongest evidence yet that his role is growing. Lawrence keeps the backfield from being completely secure, but Clark has a favorable enough setup to use as an RB2 or flex in Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 1:57 PM ET
Colorado is currently expected to start quarterback Isaac Wilson against No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday, according to CBS Sports. Julian Lewis started each of the Buffaloes' first four games but was pulled during last week's 23-13 loss to Baylor after completing 11 of 16 passes for 75 yards. Wilson took over after halftime and finished 12 of 25 for 156 yards and one touchdown. Head coach Deion Sanders has not officially named a starter, telling reporters Tuesday that Colorado will see how practice plays out this week before making a decision. For now, the expectation is that Wilson gets the Week 5 start, but the move has not yet been formally announced.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brian Howell
Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 1:29 PM ETMinnesota running back Darius Taylor returned from a one-game absence against Washington and immediately handled 23 touches, but the efficiency was rough. He finished with 36 yards on 19 carries and caught four passes for another 36 yards, while TJ Thomas produced 78 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Michigan presents an even tougher problem. The Wolverines are allowing only 86.8 rushing yards per game and held Iowa to 58 yards on 24 attempts last week. Taylor's receiving role helps, especially in PPR formats, and Minnesota clearly was willing to put him back into a substantial workload. The combination of Michigan's front and Thomas earning meaningful work lowers the ceiling. Taylor is a risky Week 5 flex and can be benched in shallower leagues if managers have a comparable option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 1:11 PM ETNotre Dame running back Aneyas Williams reclaimed the biggest share of the backfield against Purdue, carrying 14 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. Nolan James Jr. and Jonaz Walton each received seven carries, so one productive afternoon did not turn this into a one-back offense. North Carolina has allowed 123 rushing yards per game, 3.4 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns through three contests, which makes the matchup solid rather than especially soft. Williams has scored four times in four games and continues to get useful work near the goal line, but Notre Dame has enough depth to change the carry distribution from week to week. He is a playable RB2 or flex in Week 5, with touchdown upside carrying more of the appeal than a guaranteed heavy workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
Bruno Mulé
Sep 29, 2026, 1:01 PM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop had his quietest game of the season against Texas, finishing with 34 yards on 11 carries and three catches for eight yards. Daune Morris also received nine carries, so the backfield remained shared even with Bishop back in the lineup after dealing with a hip issue the previous week. Auburn is a more manageable matchup than Texas, but the Tigers have still allowed only 127 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry through four contests. Florida did expose them two weeks ago, with Jadan Baugh running for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Bishop has 320 rushing yards and four scores this season and remains Tennessee's top fantasy back. The split with Morris keeps him in the RB2 or flex range rather than must-start territory for Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN