Jaylen Wright Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Oct 1, 2026, 6:14 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice as the team prepares to face the Minnesota Vikings. Wright missed Week 3's 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a foot injury and a stinger he suffered the previous week. With Wright trending in the right direction for Week 4, he should see a significant increase in usage, especially with star running back De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season with a torn ACL. While second-year back Ollie Gordon II was the clear workhorse last week, the team listed Wright as the starter on their depth chart. If Wright can suit up in Week 4, the tough matchup against the Vikings makes both backs risky fantasy options.--Nathan Harvey
Source: David Furones
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Chris Godwin Jr. Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:58 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) was a full participant in his team's practice on Thursday. The veteran wideout did not participate in practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, but it appears he's trending in the right direction ahead of Tampa Bay's Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Godwin Jr. has gotten off to a quiet start to the 2026 season, recording 10 catches for 111 yards on 11 targets across three games. Things may not get any easier for Godwin Jr. in Week 4, as Tampa Bay will start rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in place of the injured Baker Mayfield (thumb). While it's a positive sign for fantasy managers that Godwin Jr. appears to have avoided a serious injury, he profiles as a deep-league flex option for fantasy managers at best, given the quarterback uncertainty in Tampa Bay.--Will Brady
Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Zay Flowers Practices in Full on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:47 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) was upgraded to full practice participation on Thursday. The 26-year-old has been battling a hamstring injury since Week 1, but he was able to play through it in Week 3 and appears to be getting closer to full health ahead of Baltimore's Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Flowers' snap share has been limited by the hamstring issue so far, as he's yet to play more than 33% of the Ravens' offensive snaps in a game this season. Still, the 26-year-old has been remarkably productive in his limited opportunities, recording 10 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets across two games. As he moves further away from the injury, Flowers profiles as a must-start WR1 option for fantasy managers in Week 4.--Will Brady
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Travis Etienne Jr. Being Placed on Injured Reserve with Hamstring Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:40 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints are placing running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Etienne Jr. will now miss the Saints' next four games at least, leaving him ineligible to return before Week 9. The 27-year-old had gotten off to a slow start to his first season in New Orleans, recording 30 carries for 128 yards and 11 catches for 51 yards on 13 targets across the first three weeks of 2026. With Etienne Jr. sidelined, the Saints will likely split backfield work between Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and CJ Donaldson. Kamara is obviously the most established back between the three, but he's 31 years old and has averaged 2.8 yards per carry so far this year. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Miller could be a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Ladd McConkey Absent from Chargers Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:32 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) was not seen during his team's practice on Thursday, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. McConkey was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday due to a foot injury, and he could be trending in the wrong direction ahead of his team's Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Across three games so far in 2026, McConkey has recorded 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. Health is now a major concern for the 24-year-old, as he was already playing through a rib injury that he sustained in Week 1. If McConkey is unable to play against Seattle, Chargers wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris would likely be in line for an increase in target volume in Week 4.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Kris Rhim
Brandin Cooks Signed to 49ers Active Roster
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:25 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks from their practice squad to their active roster, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The 49ers wide receiver room has been ravaged by injuries so far this year, with Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the season and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) both currently on Injured Reserve. The injuries don't stop there, as WR1 Mike Evans (rib) and depth piece KhaDarel Hodge (knee) are both questionable for the team's Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. If Evans and/or Hodge are unable to play against Denver, Cooks would join wideouts Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowings as the top complementary options to Deebo Samuel Sr. The 33-year-old Cooks recorded 24 catches for 279 yards on 36 targets across 15 games split between the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills in 2025. In deeper fantasy leagues, he could be worth a speculative add given the injury situation in San Francisco.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
DeVonta Smith's Status for Week 4 in Doubt
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:15 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is "legitimately questionable" to play in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Smith was listed on the Eagles injury report ahead of the team's Week 3 contest against the Chicago Bears but was able to play. However, the 27-year-old has yet to practice this week, and Garafolo reports that his status for Week 4 is "murky." Across three games so far in 2026, Smith has recorded 19 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown on 27 targets. The Eagles are already likely to be without tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), so losing Smith would leave them missing their top two pass-catchers against the Rams. If Smith is inactive, Eagles wideouts Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon could both be candidates for increased usage in Week 4.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
D'Andre Swift Misses Practice on Thursday with Knee Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 4:09 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (knee) did not participate in his team's practice on Thursday due to a knee injury. The 27-year-old was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, so it appears the knee issue is a new development. Swift has gotten off to a strong start to the 2026 season, recording 321 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 62 touches across three games. While the severity of his knee injury is not yet known, the veteran back could be in danger of missing Chicago's Week 4 contest against the New York Jets. If Swift is inactive this week, Bears running back Kyle Monangai would likely handle the majority of the team's backfield duties and would profile as a must-start running back for fantasy managers against the Jets.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Bears
Jaylen Wright Listed Atop Dolphins' Depth Chart
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 4:06 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright is listed as the team's RB1 on the latest depth chart. Wright has barely been involved so far, carrying three times for 10 yards through two appearances, and he missed Week 3 while dealing with foot and stinger injuries. He returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. The new depth-chart placement puts Wright in position for a much bigger role, but it doesn't necessarily mean Miami is handing him the backfield. Ollie Gordon II handled 20 touches against Kansas City after De'Von Achane went down and should remain involved. Wright's health and how Miami divides the work will be worth watching Sunday against Minnesota.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Miami Dolphins
Justin Jefferson Not Seen Practicing Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 3:54 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) was not practicing during the open portion of Thursday's session, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jefferson also sat out Wednesday as he works back from the left ankle sprain that knocked him out of last week's win over Tampa Bay. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has called him day-to-day and said the Vikings won't put Jefferson back on the field until he can play like himself. The star receiver has 13 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns through three games. Minnesota has not ruled him out for Sunday against Miami, but another day without visible practice work keeps his Week 4 status very much up in the air.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
Puka Nacua Expected to Practice in Full Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 3:42 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip/groin) is expected to practice in full Thursday, according to Adam Grosbard. Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase also pointed to a play from Wednesday when Nacua twisted back to catch a pass thrown behind him as another encouraging sign in his recovery. Nacua was limited Wednesday in his first official practice since Sept. 18 after missing the last two games. Head coach Sean McVay has already said he expects Nacua to return Sunday against Philadelphia. The 25-year-old caught five passes for 74 yards in the season opener before the injury surfaced. Thursday's official participation level still needs to be posted, but everything continues to point toward Nacua being back in the lineup for Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Grosbard
Emeka Egbuka's Fantasy Stock Takes a Hit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 3:29 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is not falling because of anything he did wrong in Week 3. He caught five of nine targets for 62 yards against Minnesota and now has 20 targets through three games. The problem is the quarterback change. Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb late in Sunday's loss and is expected to miss at least three games, leaving undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to make his first NFL start against Green Bay. Daniels went 0-for-3 with an interception in relief of Mayfield. Egbuka's role itself remains healthy, especially with Jalen McMillan now on injured reserve because of a knee injury. Chris Godwin also returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with an ankle issue. The concern is the quality and consistency of Egbuka's targets while Mayfield is out, not whether Tampa Bay still wants the ball in his hands. His fantasy stock takes a hit for now, even though the underlying usage remains encouraging.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Ramsey Expected to Play Through Broken Wrist
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 3:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) is expected to play Thursday night against Cleveland despite a broken wrist, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Ramsey suffered the injury on Pittsburgh's first defensive series of Sunday's win over Cincinnati but stayed in the game and finished with eight tackles. He was limited throughout the short practice week and officially carries a questionable designation. Ramsey said earlier this week that his availability would depend on whether he could protect the wrist while still playing at the level he expects. The Steelers haven't officially declared him active yet, but the expectation is that Ramsey will be on the field against the Browns.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Lamar Jackson Expected to Play Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 3:02 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) is expected to play Sunday against Tennessee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson was limited in Wednesday's practice with the back issue, though head coach Jesse Minter downplayed the concern and called it "something small." Jackson was back on the field to begin Thursday's session, another encouraging sign ahead of Week 4. He has completed 53 of 76 passes for 745 yards, four touchdowns and one interception through three games while adding 124 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Baltimore has not given Jackson a final game designation yet, but the expectation is that he will be under center against the Titans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
DeVonta Smith Misses Second Straight Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 2:52 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) will not practice Thursday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Smith was also listed as a projected non-participant for Wednesday's walkthrough, giving him two straight DNP designations on a short turnaround from Monday night. He still led Philadelphia against Chicago with six catches for 65 yards on eight targets, including a 30-yard reception. Smith dealt with the same hamstring issue last week and followed a similar path, sitting out Thursday before going limited Friday and full Saturday. That makes this worth monitoring without sounding the alarm just yet. Friday's practice should give a better read on his availability for Sunday's game against the Rams.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Caleb Douglas Still Unable to Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 2:43 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) was not seen during the media-viewing portion of Thursday's practice, according to David Furones. Douglas also missed Wednesday's session as he continues working back from the ankle injury that kept him out of Week 3 against Kansas City. The rookie started Miami's first two games and caught seven passes for 113 yards, including five catches for 94 yards in his NFL debut. Head coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday that the Dolphins are taking Douglas' recovery one day at a time. Another absence Thursday isn't encouraging for his chances of returning Sunday against Minnesota, though Miami's official practice designation will provide more clarity later in the day.--Bruno Mulé
Source: David Furones
Jalen Coker Works Off to Side Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 2:32 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) was in uniform Thursday but opened practice working off to the side with a trainer, according to Mike Kaye. Coker was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated report after suffering a minor quad strain in Week 3. Head coach Dave Canales has called him more day-to-day than week-to-week and said Carolina needs to see how he moves before putting him back into action. Thursday's side work is at least encouraging, but it does not necessarily mean Coker will be listed as a practice participant. His official status later in the day should give a better idea of where he stands for Sunday night's game against Detroit. Update - Coker was listed as a limited participant on Thursday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Isaiah Davis Set for Larger Role in Jets Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 2:22 PM ETNew York Jets running back Isaiah Davis is expected to take on a larger offensive role as the team prepares to use a committee in the backfield. Head coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that he is comfortable with any of his running backs handling the work and specifically confirmed that Davis will see more of the offense. Braelon Allen should also be heavily involved if Breece Hall remains sidelined. Davis hasn't recorded an offensive touch through three games, but he has averaged 5.6 yards per carry over his first two NFL seasons while adding 30 catches for 261 yards and a touchdown. The Jets have wanted to use multiple backs under Glenn, and Davis could finally get his first extended opportunity of 2026 Sunday against Chicago.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Ted Hurst III Making Case for More Targets
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 2:08 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III has caught the attention of offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. The rookie scored his first NFL touchdown Sunday against Minnesota, turning his only reception into a 40-yard score that helped Tampa Bay answer an early 10-0 deficit. Robinson praised Hurst's ability to separate and get open Thursday, adding that the Buccaneers need to do a better job finding him. Hurst has six catches for 103 yards and one touchdown through three games, and he actually led Tampa Bay's wide receivers with 52 offensive snaps last week. The targets haven't followed the playing time yet, but Robinson's comments make Hurst's usage worth watching.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pewter Report
KhaDarel Hodge's Opportunity Growing Amid 49ers Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 1, 2026, 2:06 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge saw his role jump in Week 3, even if the box score did not show it. Hodge played 30 of San Francisco's 54 offensive snaps against Arizona after Mike Evans left with a rib injury, but he was not targeted. The playing time is opening up because the 49ers are thin at receiver, not because Hodge has suddenly become a major part of the passing game. Demarcus Robinson is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, while Evans did not practice Wednesday because of his ribs. Hodge has only one catch for 18 yards through three games, so the fantasy appeal is still limited to deeper formats. His own status needs watching too after he missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. If Hodge is cleared and Evans remains sidelined, there should be another path to meaningful snaps against Denver in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Buccaneers Want to Get the Ball Into Sean Tucker's Hands
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 1, 2026, 2:00 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker missed the season opener with a hamstring injury and has taken only one offensive snap in the two games he's been active, but offensive coordinator Zac Robinson told reporters Thursday that he'd like to get his third-string back more involved. "100%, we've got to get Tuck going," he told the assembled media. "He is special with the ball in his hands, as you guys have seen from his time here. That's on us as coaches to find spots to mix him in." Robinson shared similar messaging about Kenny Gainwell's lack of involvement early in the year, sharing that the flow of the first three games has led to a larger snap share for Bucky Irving. Tucker is a name for fantasy managers to keep on the radar moving forward, but until Robinson backs his words up with actions, he is not yet a player who needs to be rostered, particularly with undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels in line to start at least the next three games with Baker Mayfield (thumb) sidelined by a dislocated thumb.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pewter Report