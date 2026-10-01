Phillies Likely to Start Aaron Nola in Game 3 of National League Wild Card Series
Oct 1, 2026, 11:19 AM ETThe Philadelphia Phillies are planning to start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 3 of their National League Wild Card Series matchup against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia had the option of throwing ace right-hander Zack Wheeler on three days' rest, but it appears as though they will opt for Nola instead. Across 175 1/3 innings (33 starts) in the regular season, Nola recorded a 7-12 record with a 4.67 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 177 strikeouts. While the 33-year-old's overall line is not pretty, he was a significantly better pitcher in the second half of the season. Across 78 1/3 innings after the All-Star break, Nola recorded a 3.33 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while logging 75 strikeouts. Philadelphia will likely operate with an all-hands-on-deck approach in a do-or-die matchup against Atlanta, so Wheeler could still make an appearance out of the bullpen on Thursday night.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Jim Salisbury
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Tyler Mahle Pitching Through Abdominal Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 11:11 AM ETAtlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss said that starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (abdominal) felt an abdominal pull while warming up for his start against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series, per Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game. McAuley also reports that Mahle downplayed the issue, saying he "didn't feel it affected him whatsoever" and that it "wouldn't stop him from pitching today or in the future." Mahle pitched well against Philadelphia on Wednesday, allowing one earned run and recording six strikeouts across seven innings of work. Still, it's worth noting that the veteran right-hander could be operating at less than 100% if Atlanta advances to the National League Division Series and beyond. Mahle emerged as the Braves' number two starter behind ace Chris Sale down the stretch of the regular season, recording a 1.99 ERA across nine starts after Atlanta acquired him from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline.--Will Brady
Source: 92.9 The Game - Grant McAuley
Roman Anthony has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 7:02 PM ETThe Boston Red Sox are removing outfielder Roman Anthony (hand) from the Wild-Card Series roster against the division-rival New York Yankees after he sustained "new strains to different muscles" in his right hand, manager Chad Tracy told Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. The team sent Anthony back to Boston on Tuesday night to get an MRI exam on Wednesday. Anthony will not be with the Red Sox for the remainder of the Wild-Card Series in the Bronx this week and is out for the foreseeable future. If the BoSox come back to beat the Yankees in the three-game series, it seems unlikely that he would be available for the American League Division Series against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays. Nate Eaton is starting in left field for Boston on Wednesday in Game 2 of the series against Yankees left-hander Max Fried with Anthony hurt again. The 22-year-old former top prospect has become injury-prone early on in his MLB career, as he also ended last year on the injured list. Anthony played in just 55 games for the Red Sox in 2026, slashing .245/.339/.396 with five home runs, 15 RBI, 24 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 242 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Chris Sale Strikes Out Nine in 2026 Postseason Debut
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 11:58 AM ETAtlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale put together his usual strong performance in his team's 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four hits, a walk, and three earned runs while striking out nine across 6 1/3 innings of work. Sale exited the game in the seventh inning, having only surrendered one run, but Braves right-hander Didier Fuentes allowed both inherited runners to score and briefly put Sale on the hook for the loss. Sale was one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2026, recording a 14-9 record with a 2.16 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 200 strikeouts across 162 2/3 innings (27 starts). The 37-year-old's average fastball velocity of 96.2 miles per hour was the best of his career, and he posted an elite 26.1% strikeout rate. Atlanta's rotation depth behind Sale is questionable, so the veteran lefty will likely need to continue his dominance into the postseason for the Braves to make a deep playoff run.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Austin Riley Powers Braves to Game 1 Victory with Late Home Run
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 11:48 AM ETAtlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley was the hero of his team's 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series, hitting a go-ahead three-run home run off of Phillies closer Jhoan Duran in the eighth inning. It was Riley's lone hit in three plate appearances on Tuesday, but it obviously came at a key time for Atlanta. The 29-year-old battled through a frustrating year at the plate in 2026, hitting .219/.290/.364 with 19 home runs, 72 RBI, 64 runs scored, and nine stolen bases across 630 plate appearances. Riley's 31.9% strikeout rate was his worst since his rookie season in 2019. However, the righty slugger still maintained a solid 12.4% barrel rate during the regular season. If he can unlock some of his power in October, Riley could be an impact bat for the Braves in the postseason.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Austin Wells an Unlikely Hero in Game 1 of AL Wild-Card Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 11:36 AM ETNew York Yankees catcher Austin Wells played a surprisingly key role in his team's 9-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, going 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, two RBI, and a run scored. The 27-year-old had a down year at the plate in 2026, hitting .182/.292/.332 with 14 home runs, 32 RBI, 39 runs scored, and four stolen bases across 388 plate appearances. Wells' barrel rate dropped to a career-low 7.7%, while his strikeout rate increased to a career-worst 26.5%. However, Wells was significantly better in the second half of the season than he was in the first, hitting .229 with a 14.3% walk rate, .787 OPS, and eight home runs across 140 plate appearances after the All-Star break. If Wells can continue to provide solid production at the bottom of the Yankees lineup, he could be an X-factor for New York in the postseason.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Joe Musgrove Returns to the Mound in Game 1 of Wild-Card Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 11:26 AM ETSan Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove made his return to the big-league mound in his team's 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday. The 33-year-old worked around two hits and a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts. Musgrove missed the entire 2025 and 2026 regular seasons due to elbow surgery and numerous health-related setbacks. However, San Diego activated him from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday and included him on their roster for the Wild Card Series. Musgrove's usage out of the bullpen in a blowout indicates that San Diego may not be eager to thrust him into high-leverage situations just yet. Still, the veteran may end up playing a significant role for the Padres if San Diego can make a deep playoff push.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Manny Machado Powers Padres to Game 1 Victory on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 11:17 AM ETSan Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado helped lead his team to an 8-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. Machado battled through a bit of a slump at the plate to end the regular season, hitting just .200 across 99 plate appearances in September. The 34-year-old's overall numbers were also below his usual standard, as he hit just .217/.303/.407 in 677 trips to the plate. Still, Machado remained an excellent run producer, slugging 30 home runs and logging 91 RBI. The veteran also has plenty of experience in the playoffs, as he's hit 13 home runs across 222 career postseason plate appearances. Machado could be a player to watch in Game 2 on Wednesday, as he's hit .360 with two home runs in 25 career plate appearances against Cubs starting pitcher Kevin Gausman.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Fernando Tatis Jr. Stars in Padres Game 1 Win on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 11:08 AM ETSan Diego Padres outfielder/second baseman Fernando Tatis Jr. was one of the stars of his team's 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old went two-for-three with a solo home run, a walk, and two additional runs scored. Tatis Jr. set the tone by homering on the first pitch thrown by Cubs starter Matthew Boyd. Tatis Jr.'s big night was a continuation of his hot finish to the regular season, as he hit .337 with eight home runs across 104 plate appearances in September. Tatis Jr. has also been remarkably productive in the postseason to this point in his career, hitting .333/.432/.746 with seven home runs, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 74 plate appearances in the playoffs. Tatis Jr. and the Padres will have a chance to advance to the National League Division Series on Wednesday night against Cubs right-hander Kevin Gausman.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Kevin Gausman Starting in Game 2 Versus Padres
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 10:54 AM ETChicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that right-hander Kevin Gausman will start Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Petco Park, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. Gausman has been cleared to make the start after injuring his left (non-throwing) shoulder while diving to make a play at third base in his final regular-season start last week, and he will be tasked with helping the Cubs avoid elimination in the three-game series after they lost 9-0 on Tuesday night in Game 1. The 35-year-old veteran and two-time All-Star went 9-12 overall in 2026 with a 4.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched over his 32 starts with the Cubbies and Toronto Blue Jays. Gausman pitched slightly worse after being traded to Chicago at the early-August deadline, going 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 57:11 K:BB in his nine starts covering 50 1/3 innings. His lone start against the Padres this year came with Toronto on July 12, when he gave up three earned runs in six innings for a no-decision with three walks and eight strikeouts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sahadev Sharma
Michael King Fantastic in Wild-Card Win Over Cubs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 10:48 AM ETSan Diego Padres right-hander Michael King was nearly flawless in the team's 8-0 win on Tuesday over the visiting Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series at Petco Park. King threw seven shutout innings with only one hit allowed, three walks, and eight strikeouts to give the Friars a 1-0 lead in the short three-game series. The 31-year-old veteran did not allow a hit until the seventh inning, when infielder Nico Hoerner beat out a soft-hit ground ball down the line at third base. It was a masterful performance for King, who went 12-10 during the 2026 regular season with a 3.21 ERA (4.13 FIP) and 1.18 WHIP with 159 strikeouts and 70 walks in 185 innings pitched across his 32 starts in his third year in San Diego. If the Padres advance past Chicago in the Wild-Card Series, King's next start would likely come in Game 2 of the National League Division Series in Milwaukee against the Brewers on Sunday. Tuesday's strong performance was a nice bounce-back outing for King after he gave up five earned runs on six hits in four innings in his last regular-season start on Sept. 22 at the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Roman Anthony Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 10:39 AM ETBoston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (hand) left Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series early on Tuesday night against the division-rival New York Yankees because his hand "flared on him" during a check swing, manager Chad Tracy told Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. Before leaving the eventual 9-0 loss at Yankee Stadium, Anthony went 0-for-2 at the plate with two strikeouts as the designated hitter and leadoff hitter for Boston. He was replaced at DH by Andruw Monasterio. This is not what Red Sox fans want to hear, as Anthony missed almost four months during the regular season with an injury to the same hand/wrist. For now, we will consider him day-to-day and check back on Wednesday to see if he is back in the lineup for a must-win Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series against Yankees left-hander Max Fried. Anthony, a former top outfield prospect, only managed to play in 55 games in his first full season in the big leagues, and he hit .245 (52-for-212) with five home runs, 15 RBI, 24 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 242 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr
Cam Schlittler Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 10:22 AM ETNew York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler strengthened his case for the American League Cy Young Award this year by dominating the division-rival Boston Red Sox in the 9-0 win on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series in the Bronx. Schlittler tossed 6 1/3 innings of shutout baseball while allowing only two hits, walking one, and striking out 10. The 25-year-old was clicking on all cylinders, at one point retiring 13 straight hitters while also inducing a whopping 24 swings and misses (14 on fastballs). Schlittler was given a long leash in this one and threw a career-high 117 pitches on the night. In his three postseason starts, dating back to last year, Schlittler has been incredible for the Yankees, giving up just two earned runs with 24 strikeouts and only one walk in 20 2/3 frames. The former seventh-rounder in 2022 from Northeastern University went 14-6 during the regular season with a league-best 1.95 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 239:49 K:BB in 193 2/3 innings across his 33 starts. If the Yankees move past Boston in the Wild-Card Series, Schlittler's next start would come against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Ben Rice Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 10:14 AM ETNew York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice continued to feast on fastballs in the 9-0 win over the division-rival Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series on Tuesday, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and six RBI as the designated hitter. The game was already well in hand late when Rice hit a grand slam in the eighth inning off right-hander Brayan Bello. The 27-year-old continued his breakout 2026 campaign into the start of the postseason and, for one night, made Yankees fans forget that three-time MVP Aaron Judge (calf) was not included on the Wild-Card roster. In just his second big-league season, Rice was a first-time All-Star and finished the regular season with a .264/.363/.534 slash line with an .897 OPS, 41 home runs, 97 RBI, 105 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 154 games and 667 plate appearances as one of the best power hitters in baseball this year. Rice will look to continue mashing the baseball on Tuesday as the Yankees look to end the three-game series quickly when they face veteran right-hander Sonny Gray at Yankee Stadium.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Jakob Marsee Battling Elbow Discomfort, Will See Specialist
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 9:55 PM ETMiami Marlins outfielder Jakob Marsee (elbow) felt discomfort in his elbow and will see renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Across 616 plate appearances in 2026, Marsee hit .231/.348/.359 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 83 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. The 25-year-old does not profile as a major power threat, logging a 3.8% barrel rate and a 34.5% hard-hit rate. However, his excellent 12.7% walk rate allowed him to consistently get on base and be a valuable source of speed for fantasy managers. Part of Marsee's value to the Marlins is his above-average defense in center field, so the team will need to make sure that his throwing arm is fully healthy going into 2027. Fantasy managers should check back for further updates on Marsee's status in the coming days.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Willy Adames Fully Cleared from Elbow Injury, Set for Normal Offseason
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 9:38 PM ETSan Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (elbow) has been fully cleared to begin his normal offseason workout program, per Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News. Adames was placed on the injured list in late August due to a left elbow sprain and wound up missing the remainder of the 2026 regular season. It was a down year for the 31-year-old before the injury, hitting .230/.289/.424 with 21 home runs, 51 RBI, 62 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 505 plate appearances. Adames posted a single-digit (8.9%) barrel rate for the first time since 2020, and his 38.8% hard-hit rate was his worst since 2019. The veteran may have been attempting to play through the elbow ailment before eventually going on the IL, which could explain some of his struggles. With a fully healthy offseason, Adames could be poised for a bounce-back campaign in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Jordan Walker Battled Hip Pain Late in 2026 Regular Season
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 9:30 PM ETSt. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said that outfielder Jordan Walker (hip) played through hip pain late in the 2026 regular season, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Walker was one of the breakout success stories of 2026, hitting .269/.327/.466 with 29 home runs, 102 RBI, 97 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases across 667 plate appearances. However, the 24-year-old was significantly worse in the second half of the season than he was in the first, hitting .234 with a .660 OPS and seven home runs across 272 plate appearances after the All-Star break. Walker's barrel rate fell from 14.1% to 11.9%, and his strikeout rate increased from 24.8% to 27.9%. Assuming Walker can get healthy over the offseason, fantasy managers can potentially discount some of his second-half struggles as health-related.--Will Brady
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Walker Jenkins Set to Undergo Elbow Surgery
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 9:21 PM ETMinnesota Twins outfielder Walker Jenkins (elbow) will undergo surgery to "remove bone chips/spurs" from his right elbow, per Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune. Jenkins made his MLB debut with the Twins in late August, hitting .226/.293/.393 with four home runs, 10 RBI, 14 runs scored, and one stolen base across 93 plate appearances in the big leagues. The 21-year-old is widely considered to be one of the better outfield prospects in baseball and dominated Triple-A pitching before getting promoted, hitting .308 with 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 307 trips to the plate. Assuming Jenkins is able to make a full recovery ahead of next spring, he could be a key piece of the Twins' 2027 plans. However, fantasy managers should be aware that he will not have a fully healthy offseason to continue developing his game.--Will Brady
Source: The Minnesota Star Tribune - Bobby Nightengale
Nick Pivetta Set to Start Game 2 of NL Wild-Card Series Against Cubs
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 29, 2026, 9:09 PM ETSan Diego Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta will get the ball for Game 2 of his team's National League Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. Pivetta missed most of the 2026 regular season due to elbow issues. However, the 33-year-old was effective when healthy, recording a 3-2 record with a 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts across 34 2/3 innings (eight starts). Pivetta averaged 94.0 miles per hour on his fastball and logged a 26.9% strikeout rate. The veteran has also had success as a playoff pitcher in his career, recording a 2.89 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 18 2/3 innings (four games). San Diego will start right-hander Michael King against Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday night.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - AJ Cassavell
Aaron Judge "Not Quite There Yet"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 5:06 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, outfielder Aaron Judge, and a couple of the team's trainers met on Monday night after Judge's live batting practice session to discuss the slugger's health situation, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "We just felt like he's not quite there yet," Boone said. The Yankees made the decision to leave Judge off the roster for the Wild-Card Series this week against the division-rival Boston Red Sox. Not having the three-time MVP for the start of the playoffs is not ideal, but the good news is that the Yankees are getting both outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (calves) and Trent Grisham (hamstring) back for their series against Boston. The 34-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list less than two weeks ago with a moderate right-calf strain after missing most of the 2026 regular season with a stress fracture in his rib. Judge is obviously one of the best power hitters in the game, but the Yankees will be without him for the three-game series in the Bronx. If New York advances to face the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series, it is unclear if Judge will be cleared. He will definitely need to test his calf by running the bases before then.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sitting Against Lefty in Wild-Card Opener
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 29, 2026, 4:31 PM ETNew York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series on Tuesday against the division-rival Boston Red Sox with a left-hander on the mound, per MLB.com. Anthony Volpe is making the start at the keystone and will hit seventh against Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle. Chisholm has never faced the tough lefty, and he has hit just .218 (32-for-147) with five of his 19 home runs, 21 RBI, 11 walks, and 56 strikeouts in 160 plate appearances against southpaws in 2026. The talented power/speed infielder has hit the ball well in September, albeit in just eight games, going 8-for-28 (.286) with a homer, an RBI, four runs scored, and a stolen base for the Yankees. With right-handed veteran hurler Sonny Gray set to start for Boston in Game 2 of the series in the Bronx on Wednesday, Chisholm will be back in the starting nine a day from now. Like Chisholm, Volpe has never faced Tolle in his big-league career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com