Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role

Aug 18, 2026, 9:39 AM ET
The Denver Nuggets are hiring Austin Dufault as an assistant coach and vice president of player development, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Dufault spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bulls in player development and coaching roles, including a promotion to director of player development in 2025, after previously working as a Detroit Pistons assistant. The former Colorado Buffaloes forward also returns to the state where he finished his college career as the program's all-time games played leader. This type of staff move does not change Denver's fantasy outlook on its own, but it points to a continued focus on young-player growth. Julian Strawther
and DaRon Holmes II
are the more relevant development names as they try to earn larger roles behind Nikola Jokic
and Jamal Murray
.--Brian DailisanSource: Michael Scotto