Brice Turang Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Brice Turang (knee) is lined up to return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the visiting Seattle Mariners, according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Brewers have a scheduled day off on Monday, but fantasy managers should be prepared to get Turang back into their starting lineups for the new week after he missed the entire four-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers due to discomfort in his left knee. The 26-year-old needs four home runs and four stolen bases the rest of the 2026 season for his first career 20-20 campaign in his fourth year in the big leagues. He came into Sunday's action with a solid .268/.360/.450 slash line, a career-best .810 OPS, 16 home runs, 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 74 runs scored in his 115 games and 523 plate appearances. Turang needs three home runs and six RBI to set new career highs in those categories, respectively. He'd be facing Mariners struggling right-hander Bryce Miller if he returns on Tuesday, as expected.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Curt Hogg
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Curt Hogg